Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!  (Read 162578 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1440 on: December 4, 2024, 08:36:13 pm »
I dont think it's unreasonable to ask for more when you've paid 80 quid for a set list that's lasted not much longer than a hour
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1441 on: December 5, 2024, 12:51:43 pm »
He's only done two albums so far - think you're doing OK to get 15 songs out of him. Unless you want him to pad it out with album filler tracks and cover versions?

£80 doesn't even sound that steep for a mainstream act playing in a big arena/stadium. I'm glad I'm into smaller bands who play smaller venues though - rarely pay much more than £20-£25 for a gig ticket. Also get to see the band close up rather than somewhere in the distance.

Mermaid Chunky only did seven songs when I saw them in the summer, but that gig is one of my top highlights of the year.
« Last Edit: December 5, 2024, 01:01:50 pm by smutchin »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1442 on: December 5, 2024, 07:51:31 pm »
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1443 on: December 8, 2024, 10:50:29 pm »
Saw Jamie XX last night in Sydney. I'd give it 5-6/10. Security was a nightmare and most punters didn't get in until he'd been on for 15-20mins. The 'transformative dance ritual' was one of the poxiest visual displays I've ever seen. Just distorted video of 'staged' punters dancing in the crowd. To be honest we thought the video was not working and they just threw this up on the screen for effect. Audio was way out, lacking real bass. My friend reckoned they bought the speakers from Temu. To cap it all off he finished his set 10mins short.

Give me The Chems, Orbital, Leftfield, even Major Lazer any day of the week.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1444 on: December 9, 2024, 08:35:17 am »
Confidence Man in Brixton over the weekend put on a show that befits their best live act award they picked up a few weeks ago. Absolutely incredible!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1445 on: December 9, 2024, 09:18:50 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December  9, 2024, 08:35:17 am
Confidence Man in Brixton over the weekend put on a show that befits their best live act award they picked up a few weeks ago. Absolutely incredible!

It's literally shits and giggles with them. So much fun that you bounce around for days on the energy they give off.
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1446 on: December 9, 2024, 09:27:58 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December  9, 2024, 08:35:17 am
Confidence Man in Brixton over the weekend put on a show that befits their best live act award they picked up a few weeks ago. Absolutely incredible!

Saw some pics a friend posted on insta. Looked like it was LOTS of fun. Really must get round to seeing them some time.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1447 on: December 9, 2024, 10:24:07 am »
Saw them for the first time at Glasto this year and bought tickets as soon as signal allowed and its one of the best drunk decisions I think I've ever made. The set was an hour long but its just so much fun from start to finish!

Quote from: smutchin on December  9, 2024, 09:27:58 am
Saw some pics a friend posted on insta. Looked like it was LOTS of fun. Really must get round to seeing them some time.

You won't regret it when you get the chance
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1448 on: December 9, 2024, 01:27:48 pm »
Viagra Boys UK dates for next year being released today, now that's got me excited.

They're the only ones left on the bucket list for me, ticked off LCD Soundsystem and Warmduscher this year, just these nutters to go.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1449 on: December 9, 2024, 01:34:43 pm »
Trying to see if I can get anyone along to the racecourse gig Duran Duran just announced, they're one of two big active bands I still have to check off the bucket list. It's been a really good year for live music though, will probably post my top 10, either here or in the 2024 thread, this week.
Online rob1966

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1450 on: December 9, 2024, 01:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Bailey Brothers Building and Loan on November 18, 2024, 12:13:39 pm
Do you/he use Twickets? Probably your best bet, even if you have to be patient. It being a stadium show, you'll get loads of notifications about spares for sale during late-May/early-June if you set an alert up.

He does - found out last night he's going to see them with his mates at the Neighbourhood weekender in Warrington now
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1451 on: December 9, 2024, 02:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December  9, 2024, 01:34:43 pm
Trying to see if I can get anyone along to the racecourse gig Duran Duran just announced, they're one of two big active bands I still have to check off the bucket list. It's been a really good year for live music though, will probably post my top 10, either here or in the 2024 thread, this week.

Been a great year for gigs for me. I'll hold off posting my top 10 for now - got two more this week: BC Camplight in Margate tonight (tiny venue, just him and his piano) and Fat White Family's Counter-Vortex ("an intimate show in the round") on Wednesday. Both are likely contenders for my final list!
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1452 on: December 9, 2024, 02:01:48 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on December  9, 2024, 01:27:48 pm
Viagra Boys UK dates for next year being released today, now that's got me excited.

And will keep you excited for hours!  ;D
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1453 on: December 9, 2024, 02:15:21 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on December  9, 2024, 02:00:39 pm
Been a great year for gigs for me. I'll hold off posting my top 10 for now - got two more this week: BC Camplight in Margate tonight (tiny venue, just him and his piano) and Fat White Family's Counter-Vortex ("an intimate show in the round") on Wednesday. Both are likely contenders for my final list!

How many have you been to? I'm on 12 with potentially one more to go this year. If I had to pick a top 5 it would be:

1) The Killers
2) Confidence Man
3) Linkin Park
4) Fontaines DC
5) Pendulum
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1454 on: December 9, 2024, 02:25:53 pm »
I like Confidence Man but their latest album was mid.
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1455 on: December 9, 2024, 02:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December  9, 2024, 02:15:21 pm
How many have you been to? I'm on 12 with potentially one more to go this year.

Not sure. Feels like it's been a very busy year but that's probably because I've been to the theatre a good few times as well. Definitely more than 10 gigs but probably fewer than 20. And admittedly I've seen a few artists multiple times - Wednesday will be my third time seeing Fat White Family this year (fourth time seeing Lias Saoudi if you count Moonlandingz as well).

Moonlandingz is probably my top gig of the year. They were incredible. Really hope they're doing a tour next year for the new album.

Next year is already looking promising - I've already got tickets for Hamish Hawk, Squid and Geordie Greep, and Snapped Ankles have just announced a tour, tickets on sale on Wednesday...
Offline Ziltoid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1456 on: December 11, 2024, 10:33:03 am »
Tickets bought for Vai & Satriani next year at York Barbican (never been).  Lots of fretboard wankery to indulge in.
Offline damomad

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1457 on: December 11, 2024, 02:39:46 pm »
Few gigs recently:

Fontaines DC in Dublin - brilliant - crowd was up for it and the new songs got a huge reaction. At the peak of their powers.
Gurriers - Up and coming Galway band, bit of a mix between Fontaines and Idles, one to watch.
Meryl Streek - A Dubliner Sleaford Mods. Pretty jarring the first time you hear the music with that angry shouty voice over it. You get used to it though and the underlying message can be pretty powerful. Definitely worth seeing.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1458 on: December 11, 2024, 07:31:09 pm »
Viagra Boys tickets in the bag for Brixton Academy.... Research Chemicals!!!

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/8A8s9gx9pGM&amp;pp=ygUScmVzZWFyc2MgY2hlbWljYWxz" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/8A8s9gx9pGM&amp;pp=ygUScmVzZWFyc2MgY2hlbWljYWxz</a>

Offline damomad

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1459 on: December 11, 2024, 09:37:33 pm »
Im in that video a few times, right under Sebastian as he jumps in.

Ill be getting a ticket too, absolutely epic live. Must mean theres some new music from them next year.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1460 on: December 11, 2024, 11:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on December 11, 2024, 10:33:03 am
Tickets bought for Vai & Satriani next year at York Barbican (never been).  Lots of fretboard wankery to indulge in.
How much for them? Everythings dead expensive now for known artists.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1461 on: December 12, 2024, 10:16:38 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 11, 2024, 11:18:00 pm
How much for them? Everythings dead expensive now for known artists.

Paid £81 (7th row).  Most expensive £92.50.  Cheap seats about £65.
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1462 on: December 12, 2024, 11:18:16 am »
Fat White Family were fantastic last night at the Colour Factory.

Found a post on insta from someone else* who was there and captured some of the atmosphere:
https://www.instagram.com/p/DDeYV90NcPF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

They're doing two more nights - tonight and tomorrow. Suspect it will be hard to come by tickets at this stage but would absolutely recommend it to anyone who can get tickets!



(*don't know them but they seem to go to a lot of the same gigs as me judging by their other insta posts)
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1463 on: December 12, 2024, 06:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on December 12, 2024, 10:16:38 am
Paid £81 (7th row).  Most expensive £92.50.  Cheap seats about £65.
Fair enough like but couldnt be arsed myself. Piss take aint it mate? Id go loadsa shows years ago but if it was the equivalent  pricing then as now i wouldnt have seen anyone.
Online rob1966

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1464 on: December 12, 2024, 07:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 12, 2024, 06:54:27 pm
Fair enough like but couldnt be arsed myself. Piss take aint it mate? Id go loadsa shows years ago but if it was the equivalent  pricing then as now i wouldnt have seen anyone.

Its mad now. Took the lad to see Kings Of Leon last June, think that was about £65 each. Missus likes Billy Ocean, so thought I'd take her to that, the fucking knobhead says "can I come too", that's cost me £150 for 3 tickets and 3 weeks later I'm taking him to see Iron Maiden at the Co-op, that's another £200.

Last time I saw Maiden was the Royal Court late 80's, think it cost about £7
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1465 on: December 12, 2024, 07:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 12, 2024, 07:26:58 pm
Its mad now. Took the lad to see Kings Of Leon last June, think that was about £65 each. Missus likes Billy Ocean, so thought I'd take her to that, the fucking knobhead says "can I come too", that's cost me £150 for 3 tickets and 3 weeks later I'm taking him to see Iron Maiden at the Co-op, that's another £200.

Last time I saw Maiden was the Royal Court late 80's, think it cost about £7
Its obscene really. And they aint that high compared to other shit ive seen advertised. Feel sorry for parents whos kids are into swift etc. Thats fucking ridiculous money
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1466 on: December 12, 2024, 08:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on December 12, 2024, 07:55:59 pm
Its obscene really. And they aint that high compared to other shit ive seen advertised. Feel sorry for parents whos kids are into swift etc. Thats fucking ridiculous money

Got my daughter tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo in the summer in Hyde Park. Ridiculous money, but shes never been to a concert, its a Christmas present, seemed justifiable. Wish if held off because theyve just announced Sabrina Carpenter for a couple of weeks later and she seems to be a much bigger fan of that wench. Im not forking out again!
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1467 on: December 12, 2024, 08:45:04 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 12, 2024, 08:20:09 pm
Got my daughter tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo in the summer in Hyde Park. Ridiculous money, but shes never been to a concert, its a Christmas present, seemed justifiable. Wish if held off because theyve just announced Sabrina Carpenter for a couple of weeks later and she seems to be a much bigger fan of that wench. Im not forking out again!
Haha never heard of her. Take it ya norra fan.  ;D

I spend a lot of time with my cousin who has 2 young daughters and they are into everything. Wrecks my head when her and my auntie tell me what they spend on stuff. Ridiculous. And to be honest it must be hard saying no cos im a soft bastard with kids so im just glad its not down to me telling em they cant have something theyre into ;D

Offline Ziltoid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1468 on: December 13, 2024, 08:26:54 am »
Got to pick and choose gigs carefully given the money.  Probably got another 1 maybe 2 (if another decent act hits the Piece Hall)
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1469 on: December 24, 2024, 12:51:51 am »
My top 10 shows of the year in what was a very strong year. I gave extra points for the venue shows above the festival shows, but there were also a bunch of really good performances across festivals and small venues that might have made the list on a different year (ML Buch, Altin Gun, Confidence Man, Flamingods, Party Dozen, John Maus).

1. Snõõper, The Moth Club. Chaotic, very loud, very fast and lots of fun - I mean, look at the eyebrows above the O's. Punk with large, homemade props  you were in the middle of the mosh pit, turned round and saw you were dancing next to an eight-foot puppet. Everything a small gig should be.

2. Soulwax, The Roundhouse. Probably the heaviest non-metal gig Ive ever been to. A spectacular light show and loud electronic music played with real instruments including huge manual mixing desks and, at the back of the scaffold stage set, three huge drum risers with three virtuoso drummers on top of them. The rare gig that felt like a genuine event.

3. Sister Punch, Moor Beer Vaults. The kind of performance that used to lose you art grants. An Italian man covered with popping balloons screams gibberish into a microphone to loud electronic music while a six-foot labrador with a monster cleavage cavorts around the stage. Except they werent on the stage, they were in the crowd, in everyones faces. Even that only describes a fraction of the crazy mess this was.

4. Slift, End of the Road. Whod have thought a French prog metal band would be the one everyone wanted to see at what used to be a folk rock festival? Nevertheless, you knew it was going to be a great show from the moment the band members all high-fived each other before starting. Three amazing musicians who never stopped moving. They announced their last song with a quarter of an hour to go and the audience kept applauding because they thought Slift had reached a climax, only for the band to keep going. The kind of band you want to see again ASAP.

5. Gustaf, The Shacklewell Arms. Probably the most magnetic frontperson currently in rock, fronting a very charismatic band playing really good punk.

6. Orbital, Glastonbury. Tilda Swinton came out in a white robe and the Orbital headset to read the lyrics to the first tune. Mel C came out later and bounced around the stage. In between that, it was just some of the best techno/electro songs of all time through a brilliant sound system with a fantastic light show. Inside the 10-minute mark, going to Coldplay was unthinkable.

7. Romy, Glastonbury. Was really looking forward to seeing Janelle Monae, only for her performative art preacher queerness show to ring hollow. Romy blew it out of the water an hour later with seven words: I wrote this song for my wife. A superb array of lush, euphoric electropop played to maybe the loudest festival tent crowd Ive ever heard. Life affirming suddenly didnt seem so cheesy anymore.

8. Slowdive, End of the Road. Wasnt expecting a lot but in retrospect it made perfect sense. Of course, you put the loudest band with the best light show on last. Hey, is it just me or is the entire world swaying?

9. Lynks, Wide Awake. The best banter in the business, live from the triangular glass festival stage construction he referred to as my greenhouse. The new materials pretty good too, and you cant go wrong with formation dancing.

10. Crocodiles, The Moth Club. Leather jackets, shades indoors, triangular body shapes  a great reminder of why the early 2000s were such a fun time to go to shows. Fun, trad rock nroll by a touring band who were really happy to be there.
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1470 on: December 24, 2024, 09:06:57 am »
Nice list, SM. Good to see Moth Club and Shacklewell Arms represented - these small venues are so important and definitely the best places to see live music in my view. One of my favourite gigs this year was Industry Standard at Moth Club. Ive still yet to visit the Shacklewell but know it well by reputation. Also saw Industry Standard at the Victoria in Dalston - a classic room-in-the-back-of-a-pub venue. Love it. 

My local equivalent is Where Else in Margate - a dingy basement in a shopping centre with a capacity of 150. Ive seen some fantastic gigs there this year, so hard to pick a favourite

English Teacher (as part of their Independent Venue Week tour)
O.
Mermaid Chunky
Welly
Billy Nomates
Jane Weaver
BC Camplight

Sammy, who is the promoter for Where Else, has also started putting on gigs at Margate Lido - an old social club which has a very similar vibe to Moth Club even down to the booth seating. Brilliant. Saw Katy J Pearson there a few weeks ago and she was wonderful. Already got Squid and Geordie Greep lined up there for next year.

Overall top gig of the year has to be Moonlandingz at the Garage. An absolutely joyous occasion and a triumphant return after a seven year hiatus.

Offline TipTopKop

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1471 on: December 25, 2024, 11:28:37 pm »
Agree with the high ticket prices shouts on here.

It's just insane when a ticket costs £150 for level 1 seating and that's from the stadium itself, no 3rd party involved.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1472 on: January 1, 2025, 09:40:08 am »
Favourite gigs of the year, no order:


Yo La Tengo - Content, Liverpool
Eddie Chacon - Philharmonic Music Room, Liverpool
Massive Attack - Echo Arena, Liverpool
Euros Childs - Future Yard, Birkenhead
Bonny Doon - Jacaranda, Liverpool
Le Guess Who Festival, Utrecht - particularly Annie & The Caldwells and Water Damage Lots of good music and a great time with the best people.
Say She She - Hangar 34, Liverpool
Offline spen71

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1473 on: January 8, 2025, 04:58:17 pm »
Got a very busy spring

The Reytons
Peter Hook
Both in Manchester with my cousin

Manics
The Zutons
overpass
The Ks
The Sherlocks

All with my 17 year old daughter in Brum
Offline LiamG

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1474 on: January 12, 2025, 12:49:42 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on January  8, 2025, 04:58:17 pm
Got a very busy spring

The Reytons
Peter Hook
Both in Manchester with my cousin

Manics
The Zutons
overpass
The Ks
The Sherlocks

All with my 17 year old daughter in Brum
I got tickets to see the Zutons as well, looking forward to that!

Also going to see Snow Patrol next month and Coldplay in August
Offline spen71

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1475 on: January 12, 2025, 08:33:18 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on January 12, 2025, 12:49:42 pm
I got tickets to see the Zutons as well, looking forward to that!

Also going to see Snow Patrol next month and Coldplay in August

At Wolvio?
Offline damomad

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1476 on: January 12, 2025, 08:44:25 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on January  8, 2025, 04:58:17 pm
Got a very busy spring

The Reytons
Peter Hook
Both in Manchester with my cousin

Manics
The Zutons
overpass
The Ks
The Sherlocks

All with my 17 year old daughter in Brum

Good taste runs in the family Spen!

Few for me over next few months or so:

Sturgill Simpson
Spiritualized
Orbital

Also had a friend buy me a ticket to Clearwater Creedence Revival. Had to explain to them that it's a tribute act and CCR haven't been around in over 50 years. And if CCR did manage to come back it wouldn't be to play venues of 500 people  ;D
Offline Ziltoid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1477 on: Today at 10:56:19 am »
Quote from: damomad on January 12, 2025, 08:44:25 pm
Good taste runs in the family Spen!

Few for me over next few months or so:

Sturgill Simpson
Spiritualized
Orbital

Also had a friend buy me a ticket to Clearwater Creedence Revival. Had to explain to them that it's a tribute act and CCR haven't been around in over 50 years. And if CCR did manage to come back it wouldn't be to play venues of 500 people  ;D

Need to go and listen to them again.  I had Lazer Guided Melodies.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1478 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm »
First really good show of the year was Adult DVD last night. A great sound I'd describe as hard rock mixed with Josh Wink's Higher State of Consciousness, and they knew how to get the crowd going. Would recommend.
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1479 on: Today at 05:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:56:19 am
Need to go and listen to them again.  I had Lazer Guided Melodies.

I still listen to LGM occasionally. I was obsessed with that album when it first came out.
