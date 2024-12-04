My top 10 shows of the year in what was a very strong year. I gave extra points for the venue shows above the festival shows, but there were also a bunch of really good performances across festivals and small venues that might have made the list on a different year (ML Buch, Altin Gun, Confidence Man, Flamingods, Party Dozen, John Maus).



1. Snõõper, The Moth Club. Chaotic, very loud, very fast and lots of fun - I mean, look at the eyebrows above the O's. Punk with large, homemade props  you were in the middle of the mosh pit, turned round and saw you were dancing next to an eight-foot puppet. Everything a small gig should be.



2. Soulwax, The Roundhouse. Probably the heaviest non-metal gig Ive ever been to. A spectacular light show and loud electronic music played with real instruments including huge manual mixing desks and, at the back of the scaffold stage set, three huge drum risers with three virtuoso drummers on top of them. The rare gig that felt like a genuine event.



3. Sister Punch, Moor Beer Vaults. The kind of performance that used to lose you art grants. An Italian man covered with popping balloons screams gibberish into a microphone to loud electronic music while a six-foot labrador with a monster cleavage cavorts around the stage. Except they werent on the stage, they were in the crowd, in everyones faces. Even that only describes a fraction of the crazy mess this was.



4. Slift, End of the Road. Whod have thought a French prog metal band would be the one everyone wanted to see at what used to be a folk rock festival? Nevertheless, you knew it was going to be a great show from the moment the band members all high-fived each other before starting. Three amazing musicians who never stopped moving. They announced their last song with a quarter of an hour to go and the audience kept applauding because they thought Slift had reached a climax, only for the band to keep going. The kind of band you want to see again ASAP.



5. Gustaf, The Shacklewell Arms. Probably the most magnetic frontperson currently in rock, fronting a very charismatic band playing really good punk.



6. Orbital, Glastonbury. Tilda Swinton came out in a white robe and the Orbital headset to read the lyrics to the first tune. Mel C came out later and bounced around the stage. In between that, it was just some of the best techno/electro songs of all time through a brilliant sound system with a fantastic light show. Inside the 10-minute mark, going to Coldplay was unthinkable.



7. Romy, Glastonbury. Was really looking forward to seeing Janelle Monae, only for her performative art preacher queerness show to ring hollow. Romy blew it out of the water an hour later with seven words: I wrote this song for my wife. A superb array of lush, euphoric electropop played to maybe the loudest festival tent crowd Ive ever heard. Life affirming suddenly didnt seem so cheesy anymore.



8. Slowdive, End of the Road. Wasnt expecting a lot but in retrospect it made perfect sense. Of course, you put the loudest band with the best light show on last. Hey, is it just me or is the entire world swaying?



9. Lynks, Wide Awake. The best banter in the business, live from the triangular glass festival stage construction he referred to as my greenhouse. The new materials pretty good too, and you cant go wrong with formation dancing.



10. Crocodiles, The Moth Club. Leather jackets, shades indoors, triangular body shapes  a great reminder of why the early 2000s were such a fun time to go to shows. Fun, trad rock nroll by a touring band who were really happy to be there.