Off to see The Moonlandingz tonight at the Garage in that London. I am VERY excited. They donít play very often. Which is perhaps hardly surprising given that a) they are a fictional band, and b) the singer, Johnny Rocket, had his head stoved in by Maxine Peake nearly 10 years agoÖTheyíre the creation of Adrian Flanagan, aka Acid Klaus , and Dean Honer - working together under the guise of Eccentronic Research Council - in association with Lias and Saul from Fat White Family (though Saul unlikely to be taking part tonight since he and Lias have irreconcilably fallen out).Itís going to be awesome. Listening to the first Moonlandingz album now as a refresher. Itís so good. New album isnít out until next year unfortunately but should get a good preview of it tonight.