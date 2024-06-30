Cheers for this, Bloc Party playing there next Sunday Were staying in Croydon for it.
I'm off to this and quite interested to see a gig at the park as they used to have gigs there years ago and there's even an old stage near the lake but don't think they use it. The park is actually quite a distance from the footie stadium. The TFL overground to Crystal Palace station or even Anerley (will be less busy but longer walk), is probably your best bet. From east, you'd be best off changing at Whitechapel or Canada Water.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.
Sourced 3 tickets for Dua Lipa at Wembley next June. I probably want be allowed to go. By my family, not Dua I might add. Im sure shed be delighted to see me.
I went to this and, despite the weathers best efforts, it was bloody incredible wasnt it? Suede for me were just on another level
Seen a few clips of this tour. Brett sure can sweat!
Anyone know if the Reading Festival is on the TV anywhere? Viagra Boys are on later, I'm addicted to watching them.
BBC has some of it on iPlayer apparently.
Cheers for that, I'll have a look.
LCD Soundsystem for me tomorrow in Bristol, along with Underworld, Yard Act, Baxter Dury and others. I'm just there for LCD though, been desperately wanting to see them for years.
Linkin Park returning with a world tour starting next week and a gig in London on the 24th September was a nice surprise this morning!
Supergrass next May. Whoop.
Tempted by this. I'm always a bit dubious about seeing old bands making a comeback but I somehow managed to miss out on seeing them first time round and I do love that album.The idea of seeing Supergrass certainly appeals a LOT more than seeing those Manc gobshites.
