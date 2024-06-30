« previous next »
Online Bincey

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1360 on: June 30, 2024, 03:45:30 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on June 28, 2024, 06:24:43 pm
Cheers for this, Bloc Party playing there next Sunday ;D
Were staying in Croydon for it.

No worries. Fingers crossed the weather is decent for next weekend.
Offline Liverbird88

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1361 on: June 30, 2024, 09:19:49 pm »
Took my daughter to see Girls aloud at the M&S arena last night. I quite enjoyed it too.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1362 on: July 9, 2024, 03:00:09 pm »
Going to see The National as Edinburgh Castle Esplanade on Thursday. Hoping for a dry evening as the last time I saw them (at the Kelvingrove bandstand) we all got soaked in the worst downpour Ive ever seen. The only other time Ive seen a band at a castle was REM on a glorious midsummer evening at Stirling, the whole of the flat middle of Scotland laid out beneath us.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1363 on: July 11, 2024, 05:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on June 28, 2024, 02:13:52 pm
I'm off to this and quite interested to see a gig at the park as they used to have gigs there years ago and there's even an old stage near the lake but don't think they use it. The park is actually quite a distance from the footie stadium. The TFL overground to Crystal Palace station or even Anerley (will be less busy but longer walk), is probably your best bet. From east, you'd be best off changing at Whitechapel or Canada Water.
I've been to shows there the last couple of years, relatively easy getting there via the Overground as you say. Actual venue is decent, not the greatest atmosphere but very easy to get a good view of the stage. And if people fancy a decent pub in Croydon, I'd recommend The Oval, five minutes from East Croydon station.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1364 on: July 12, 2024, 12:15:46 pm »
Cream Classical tomorrow is my next one me mate got tix

Looking forward to the orchestra

Expecting to have a good time. I still don't drink :D
Offline jackh

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1365 on: July 12, 2024, 12:16:55 pm »
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1366 on: July 12, 2024, 12:17:13 pm »
Sourced 3 tickets for Dua Lipa at Wembley next June. I probably want be allowed to go. By my family, not Dua I might add. Im sure shed be delighted to see me.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1367 on: July 12, 2024, 12:17:45 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 12, 2024, 12:16:55 pm
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.

That sounds quality - I saw ages ago that they were touring together.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1368 on: July 12, 2024, 01:02:36 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 12, 2024, 12:16:55 pm
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.
Swapping their set times for each gig, I believe. So whatever order you get I think I will next week.

Unless the double Cardiff gigs (Im assuming Manics closed both) has scuppered that slightly.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1369 on: July 12, 2024, 02:03:34 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 12, 2024, 12:16:55 pm
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.
I missed the show in Dublin, but read a couple of reports that Suede absolutely blew the house down.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 12, 2024, 12:17:13 pm
Sourced 3 tickets for Dua Lipa at Wembley next June. I probably want be allowed to go. By my family, not Dua I might add. Im sure shed be delighted to see me.
As long as you're more than 50 yards away from her you're complying with the court order.
Offline kesey

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1370 on: July 26, 2024, 09:54:32 pm »
Offline redan

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1371 on: July 27, 2024, 12:13:47 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 12, 2024, 12:16:55 pm
Suede and the Manics at the Castlefield Bowl for me this evening. Buzzing for it - co-headline, so I'm hoping for a good 90 mins plus each.
I went to this and, despite the weathers best efforts, it was bloody incredible wasnt it?

Suede for me were just on another level 
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1372 on: July 27, 2024, 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: redan on July 27, 2024, 12:13:47 pm
I went to this and, despite the weathers best efforts, it was bloody incredible wasnt it?

Suede for me were just on another level 

Seen a few clips of this tour. Brett sure can sweat! :D
Offline redan

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1373 on: July 27, 2024, 06:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 27, 2024, 01:21:31 pm
Seen a few clips of this tour. Brett sure can sweat! :D

Shaking your bits to the hits will do that to ya😁
He was bloody great though, he was in the crowd and jumping around the stage as if it was 1996!

Top stuff all round
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1374 on: August 24, 2024, 05:41:10 pm »
Anyone know if the Reading Festival is on the TV anywhere? Viagra Boys are on later, I'm addicted to watching them.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1375 on: August 24, 2024, 06:45:09 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on August 24, 2024, 05:41:10 pm
Anyone know if the Reading Festival is on the TV anywhere? Viagra Boys are on later, I'm addicted to watching them.
BBC has some of it on iPlayer apparently.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1376 on: August 25, 2024, 11:29:10 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 24, 2024, 06:45:09 pm
BBC has some of it on iPlayer apparently.

Cheers for that, I'll have a look.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1377 on: August 25, 2024, 12:04:15 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on August 25, 2024, 11:29:10 am
Cheers for that, I'll have a look.
Not sure they have that act you are asking after but have seen some performances advertised on it.
Online RedSince86

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1378 on: August 27, 2024, 02:47:41 pm »
Been in London all summer at my Folks.

Was at Anjunadeep Open Air at Finsbury Park and also last Friday i saw Pixies and LCD Soundsystem at the All Points East in Victoria Park, both were amazing.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1379 on: August 27, 2024, 05:11:31 pm »
I was at the Friday All Points East too, decent day out. Anyone else off to End of the Road this weekend?
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1380 on: August 31, 2024, 05:45:12 pm »
LCD Soundsystem for me tomorrow in Bristol, along with Underworld, Yard Act, Baxter Dury and others. I'm just there for LCD though, been desperately wanting to see them for years.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1381 on: August 31, 2024, 11:52:10 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on August 31, 2024, 05:45:12 pm
LCD Soundsystem for me tomorrow in Bristol, along with Underworld, Yard Act, Baxter Dury and others. I'm just there for LCD though, been desperately wanting to see them for years.

Fantastic line-up. If you haven't seen Underworld, do.
Offline jackh

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1382 on: September 2, 2024, 11:03:25 am »
Went to see Gossip at the Olympia last night - really good gig and I felt familiar with more of the songs than I had expected to do. 'Standing in the Way of Control' must be such a fantastic set-closer to have in your arsenal, and Beth Ditto as a lead is absolutely magnetic. Great stuff.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1383 on: September 2, 2024, 06:50:37 pm »
LCD Soundsystem gig was incredible, Underworld and Yard Act amazing too. One of the best gigs I've ever been to.

Feeling it today though, the whole body hurts.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1384 on: September 6, 2024, 09:17:10 am »
Linkin Park returning with a world tour starting next week and a gig in London on the 24th September was a nice surprise this morning!
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1385 on: September 6, 2024, 09:58:00 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September  6, 2024, 09:17:10 am
Linkin Park returning with a world tour starting next week and a gig in London on the 24th September was a nice surprise this morning!

Why doesn't it surprise me that you are into Linkin Park.
Online damomad

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1386 on: September 6, 2024, 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September  6, 2024, 09:17:10 am
Linkin Park returning with a world tour starting next week and a gig in London on the 24th September was a nice surprise this morning!

Picked a Scientologist and a Danny Masterson defender as a new member. Hard pass.
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1387 on: September 12, 2024, 05:34:35 pm »
Off to see The Moonlandingz tonight at the Garage in that London. I am VERY excited. They dont play very often. Which is perhaps hardly surprising given that a) they are a fictional band, and b) the singer, Johnny Rocket, had his head stoved in by Maxine Peake nearly 10 years ago

Theyre the creation of Adrian Flanagan, aka Acid Klaus, and Dean Honer - working together under the guise of Eccentronic Research Council - in association with Lias and Saul from Fat White Family (though Saul unlikely to be taking part tonight since he and Lias have irreconcilably fallen out).

Its going to be awesome. Listening to the first Moonlandingz album now as a refresher. Its so good. New album isnt out until next year unfortunately but should get a good preview of it tonight.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1388 on: September 14, 2024, 03:17:25 pm »
Got a phone call Thursday saying The Heavy Heavy were playing a free gig at Rough Trade on Hannover Street. Good little gig. Met the band and they signed a couple of mates stuff. Seen them before in Manchester last year so was a nice surprise . Walked up slater street after and found some lil  dive with some double act playing 80s music with a keyboard guitar and bass with a drum machine, haha was a good little act.  place fucking stank though of piss and the ale was shite an all.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1389 on: September 14, 2024, 03:51:44 pm »
Got James Vincent McMorrow, Lisa Hannigan and Villagers all coming up in Belfast.
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 10:18:49 am »
Someone has already put some clips on youtube of last week's incredible Moonlandingz gig at the Garage. I haven't been able to spot myself in the crowd shots but I was in there somewhere - I still have the bruises to prove it...

Some highlights:

Black Hanz
https://youtu.be/bATvwjxH0GI?si=8GDl-pOOpAboP_L7

Sweet Saturn Mine
https://youtu.be/Tfhd4L2edMQ?si=KJ75D2keo5tNHBVY

This Cities Undone
https://youtu.be/qMYMyW6J9Qo?si=_6rWAwoGvmKpDTsa
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 12:26:23 pm »
Supergrass next May. Whoop.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 12:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:26:23 pm
Supergrass next May. Whoop.
Hoping to get to the Leeds one, but think it could clash with our Brighton game, which would/will be rescheduled after we win the cup final. Might just leave it late and buy a ticket when we dont clash somewhere.
Online smutchin

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:26:23 pm
Supergrass next May. Whoop.

Tempted by this. I'm always a bit dubious about seeing old bands making a comeback but I somehow managed to miss out on seeing them first time round and I do love that album.

The idea of seeing Supergrass certainly appeals a LOT more than seeing those Manc gobshites.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 08:52:05 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 05:49:31 pm
Tempted by this. I'm always a bit dubious about seeing old bands making a comeback but I somehow managed to miss out on seeing them first time round and I do love that album.

The idea of seeing Supergrass certainly appeals a LOT more than seeing those Manc gobshites.

I wasnt aware they were touring, a friend mentioned it. It also said and other hits which swung it for me.
Online liversaint

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 09:27:44 pm »
Squeeze in a few weeks. Criminally under rated band
