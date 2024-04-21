« previous next »
The Concerts and Festivals Thread!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 21, 2024, 10:52:13 pm
Quote from: smutchin on April 20, 2024, 06:54:02 pm
Wasnt aware of the allegations but just looked it up hmmmmm, doesnt look great. Even if you take his version of events at face value, he sounds like a bit of a prick.
This was a thing before and I still don't get it. If having consensual sex with 18+ teenage fans is cancel fodder, you might as well eliminate every male rock band or hip hop collective in history from appreciation together with a fair few of the women. It doesn't affect the quality of their music or art - not unless they're specifically singing about good sexual practices or relations with teenagers.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 21, 2024, 11:11:02 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 21, 2024, 10:52:13 pm
This was a thing before and I still don't get it. If having consensual sex with 18+ teenage fans is cancel fodder, you might as well eliminate every male rock band or hip hop collective in history from appreciation together with a fair few of the women. It doesn't affect the quality of their music or art - not unless they're specifically singing about good sexual practices or relations with teenagers.

Times change I agree that what hes accused of sounds pretty tame by Rock God standards but its not entirely clear that the relationships were genuinely consensual.

Anyway, Im not cancelling him because of his behaviour, Im cancelling him because of the outrageous price of tickets to see his band.

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 22, 2024, 01:13:54 pm
Quote from: smutchin on April 21, 2024, 11:11:02 pm
Times change I agree that what hes accused of sounds pretty tame by Rock God standards but its not entirely clear that the relationships were genuinely consensual.

Anyway, Im not cancelling him because of his behaviour, Im cancelling him because of the outrageous price of tickets to see his band.



I think those are Resale/Platinum prices, I think they were about £90 each originally, although sill not cheap for Brixton, but that is the way gigs are now
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 23, 2024, 09:20:52 am
Does anyone have any recommendations for in ear hearing protection for gigs? Ive recently recently been diagnosed with some hearing loss and tinnitus so need to start being a bit more sensible. Any tips for protectors that are comfy and dont muffle sound would be great. Dont mind spending a bit more for better quality.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 24, 2024, 12:21:33 pm
I use Vibes earplugs, which are practically invisible and which seem to do an okay job - there's always going to be some muffling. Only have them for the really loud gigs mind. Apparently, Fender do the best ones soundwise.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 24, 2024, 04:40:41 pm
Quote from: John_P on April 21, 2024, 07:39:22 pm
Next ones for me is the big Ocean Colour Scene gig at the Pier Head, Avril Lavigne, and Bruce Springsteen.

Might be tempted into that Pier Head one myself.

Camera Obscura, The Cribs, The Staves, Alvvays, and then a double-header of Manic Street Preachers and Suede for me, heading towards the summer.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 26, 2024, 05:31:36 pm
Saw The Warning in Manchester last night. Wow! What a gig. I can't recommend this band highly enough. If you like good rock music, they are playing the Camp and Furnace in July - it'll be the last time you get to see them in a small venue - they are going to be huge (I hope!)
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 26, 2024, 06:52:06 pm
Quote from: John_P on April 21, 2024, 07:39:22 pm
Next ones for me is the big Ocean Colour Scene gig at the Pier Head, Avril Lavigne, and Bruce Springsteen.
I doubt I'll get down there so give us feedback after it all happens please mate. Should be great.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 26, 2024, 07:02:32 pm
Not quite concerts, but I see that new Man City funded arena in Manchester is off to a flier. Dicks.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 26, 2024, 07:12:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 26, 2024, 07:02:32 pm
Not quite concerts, but I see that new Man City funded arena in Manchester is off to a flier. Dicks.

What's the actual need for this arena? I was reading a while ago that the age of mega acts of old was dying out and it was getting harder to fill these venues.
Is it just another case of middle east control for entertainment washing?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 26, 2024, 07:26:13 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on April 26, 2024, 07:12:29 pm
What's the actual need for this arena? I was reading a while ago that the age of mega acts of old was dying out and it was getting harder to fill these venues.
Is it just another case of middle east control for entertainment washing?

I dont know. Is it just a dick swinging thing. I read its the biggest indoor arena in the country. Holds about 1,000 people more than the next biggest, the Manchester Arena in, Manchester! Why the need for two big arenas in one city? Is it just so they can grovel to His Majesteh a bit more?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 26, 2024, 09:07:29 pm
Booked flight to visit UK for the first time in my life in June, just my damn luck that Anfield is closed to visitors in June  :butt
But found out about Download Festival, so got tickets for 3 days there, can't believe the lineup, never thought I'd get a chance to see some of my childhood bands like The Offspring, Limp Bizkit, Fall Out Boy, Sum 41 and Bowling For Soup.
I've only been to one concert since COVID lockdown in March 2020, which is a damn shame, so super excited for DF.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 26, 2024, 09:16:33 pm
Quote from: RivaGe on April 26, 2024, 09:07:29 pm
Booked flight to visit UK for the first time in my life in June, just my damn luck that Anfield is closed to visitors in June  :butt
But found out about Download Festival, so got tickets for 3 days there, can't believe the lineup, never thought I'd get a chance to see some of my childhood bands like The Offspring, Limp Bizkit, Fall Out Boy, Sum 41 and Bowling For Soup.
I've only been to one concert since COVID lockdown in March 2020, which is a damn shame, so super excited for DF.
Id advise getting in early if travelling by car. There were some pretty nightmarish experiences last year
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
April 30, 2024, 12:03:16 am
Managed to catch Nick Cave & Colin Greenwood last night. Nick on piano and Colin on bass and that's it. Went through all the classics.

Amazed at how those two have bonded so much. Firstly, from supporting Nick and the band and now doing a two person show.

Superb stuff.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 1, 2024, 07:45:00 pm
Must be that infamous East Manchester traffic congestion causing all the delays.

https://news.sky.com/story/manchesters-co-op-live-arena-cancels-opening-event-minutes-before-start-time-13127131
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 3, 2024, 09:57:10 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 26, 2024, 07:26:13 pm
I dont know. Is it just a dick swinging thing. I read its the biggest indoor arena in the country. Holds about 1,000 people more than the next biggest, the Manchester Arena in, Manchester! Why the need for two big arenas in one city? Is it just so they can grovel to His Majesteh a bit more?

Take That are moving their cancelled concerts to the MEN and now Barry Manilow has it as a backup plan too:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd184k3kk4jo

So not getting any better and they already had the general manager quit after the Peter Kay shows got cancelled the first time.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 3, 2024, 12:37:48 pm
Look forward to the reports of Co-op Live's record revenues despite all the empty seats.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 14, 2024, 01:59:56 pm
 Childish Gambino booked for beginning of December at the O2  8)
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 14, 2024, 03:49:10 pm
Quote from: smutchin on May  3, 2024, 12:37:48 pm
Look forward to the reports of Co-op Live's record revenues despite all the empty seats.

My eldest lad wants to see Kings of Leon, so taking him to see them there in July. It was like buying tickets for the Etihad, loads still available.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 16, 2024, 10:23:54 am
Went to coop live last night for Black Keys, with United at home at the same time we did plan on it taking a long time to get there and back. Having not been to the neighbourhood for many years I was wondering about parking and we decided to book on site rather than take a chance in nearby (?) streets, and we easily parked and walked in to the venue in 5 minutes. 10 minutes of half assed security checks- if I am setting off your detectors then please scan me or look in my bag rather than send me repeatedly through the checkpoint until it passes me as ok somehow, then onto the concourse, given a free drink voucher for the trouble of the reschedule. All quite quiet and easy enough getting to seat etc.
great view and great sound, black keys awesome as always. Nothing fell from the ceiling.
Getting away from the venue to the car park quickly meant we were able to get out of the car park and away promptly, and home in an hour, but I expect others had much longer wait to exit the car park.
All in all it was a good experience despite its City ownership , however I did yearn for the good old days of GMex which was always more vibey.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 16, 2024, 05:42:38 pm
Quote from: moondog on May 16, 2024, 10:23:54 am
Went to coop live last night for Black Keys, with United at home at the same time we did plan on it taking a long time to get there and back. Having not been to the neighbourhood for many years I was wondering about parking and we decided to book on site rather than take a chance in nearby (?) streets, and we easily parked and walked in to the venue in 5 minutes. 10 minutes of half assed security checks- if I am setting off your detectors then please scan me or look in my bag rather than send me repeatedly through the checkpoint until it passes me as ok somehow, then onto the concourse, given a free drink voucher for the trouble of the reschedule. All quite quiet and easy enough getting to seat etc.
great view and great sound, black keys awesome as always. Nothing fell from the ceiling.
Getting away from the venue to the car park quickly meant we were able to get out of the car park and away promptly, and home in an hour, but I expect others had much longer wait to exit the car park.
All in all it was a good experience despite its City ownership , however I did yearn for the good old days of GMex which was always more vibey.

Did it look busy on the Trams? When I take the lad, I've been told by a City fan to get the Tram from Stretford to the venue. I could drive, used to take me about 30 mins to get the youngest to the Etihad campus when he was there, so that will be quicker than the Tram, by the time we've got to Stretford etc, Not sure which way to go to be honest
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 17, 2024, 08:58:18 am
Did see a tram pull up but it wasnt full at all, the on-site car park was busy but huge as well. We got away quickly (years of practice) but who knows how bad it was 20 minutes later.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 23, 2024, 07:26:20 pm
A good friend of mine has been let down for a lift for the Bearded Theory festival by Burton in Derbyshire . She has a spare that's worth £210 and will exchange it for a lift there and back. She's based in Toxteth. Anyone ?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 23, 2024, 09:14:27 pm
Quote from: Rob K on May 14, 2024, 01:59:56 pm
Childish Gambino booked for beginning of December at the O2  8)
Flippin hec, that gave me flashbacks from about 10 years ago, I first heard them on TAW The Rider music pod.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 24, 2024, 06:16:05 pm
Boston Calling is starting today thru Sunday.Absolute shite line up for my tastes,https://www.bostoncalling.com/.Hoping the wind is blowing the music away from my apt!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 27, 2024, 06:07:20 am
Just booked for Fat Boy Slim at Castlefield bowl.  I've quite fancied going to the bowl for a while. And as it's the day of the election results, it should be quite a party :)
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 28, 2024, 11:53:36 am
Quote from: PaulF on May 27, 2024, 06:07:20 am
Just booked for Fat Boy Slim at Castlefield bowl.  I've quite fancied going to the bowl for a while. And as it's the day of the election results, it should be quite a party :)

Always enjoyed the Castlefield Bowl for a gig - been to three summer gigs over the years and always enjoyed it. Heading there for Manic Street Preachers and Suede in July.

Saw Ride on election day a few years back. 2019 would it have been? Not quite the desired outcome, unfortunately.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 28, 2024, 11:55:29 am
Saw The Cribs on Friday night at the Olympia - their only headline UK gig of the year, celebrating the twentieth anniversary of their debut album. They played their first two albums through in entirety during the first portion of the show, took 20-30 minutes off, and then returned to play 45-60 minutes of songs from the rest of their back catalogue. Cracking gig from a brilliant band - so glad that it was in Liverpool.

Then I was at Manchester Academy 2 on Sunday evening to see The Staves - a band I've been familiar with but not really followed over the year (the ticket was a gift). Enjoyed it though, so I'll be checking out their albums over the coming weeks.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 31, 2024, 04:33:58 pm
Watching Tool tomorrow in Manchester AO arena.

Still can't believe i'm going to see them. :scarf
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 31, 2024, 07:33:35 pm
Quote from: moondog on May 17, 2024, 08:58:18 am
Did see a tram pull up but it wasnt full at all, the on-site car park was busy but huge as well. We got away quickly (years of practice) but who knows how bad it was 20 minutes later.

Cheers mate.

My lads mate if a City fan and they get the Tram from the Trafford Centre, so I'll likely take that route.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
June 2, 2024, 10:43:08 am
I was updating my Setlist.fm profile and realised how many acts I saw at the ol' Liverpool International Festival of Psychedelia

Seems a relic of the pre-COVID era now, which is a huge shame
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
June 9, 2024, 05:05:06 pm
Rival Sons tomorrow night at Northampton Roadmenders, which from memory is a fairly small club. Should be a great venue to see them in

Good warm up for Taylor next Saturday
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
June 9, 2024, 06:07:56 pm
Depends what you mean by small. Would say 800 capacity

Edit. Wiki says largest venue between London and Birmingham.
Doesnt mention I saw my first ever gig there.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
June 9, 2024, 06:19:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on June  9, 2024, 06:07:56 pm
Depends what you mean by small. Would say 800 capacity

Edit. Wiki says largest venue between London and Birmingham.
Doesnt mention I saw my first ever gig there.
Has been 25 years since I was last there and that sounds bigger than I recall but probably smaller than Cambridge Corn Exchange where I saw them last year. Plus Im sure it had a fairly low ceiling?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
June 9, 2024, 07:12:52 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June  9, 2024, 06:19:10 pm
Has been 25 years since I was last there and that sounds bigger than I recall but probably smaller than Cambridge Corn Exchange where I saw them last year. Plus Im sure it had a fairly low ceiling?

I seem to remember a low ceiling, lots of big pipes dripping sweat :(
But I don't think you'll be banging your head on the ceiling.

If you head back for the wedding present later this year, let me know and I may well come.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
June 9, 2024, 08:03:16 pm
Quote from: PaulF on June  9, 2024, 07:12:52 pm
I seem to remember a low ceiling, lots of big pipes dripping sweat :(
But I don't think you'll be banging your head on the ceiling.

If you head back for the wedding present later this year, let me know and I may well come.

Yes! I recall sweat dripping from the ceiling as well. Cant wait :)
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Yesterday at 07:57:03 am
Weezer and Smashing Pumpkins at O2 was excellent in a 90s nostalgic way.

Very different bands on the same bill. Seemed to work though.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Yesterday at 04:42:13 pm
Should I wear a t-shirt with "115" on the front at the Co-op Live this weekend?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 01:59:31 am
No sweat on the ceiling this time but Rival Sons were on very good form tonight.

I remain in awe at the power and control of Jays voice.
