I had been keeping an eye for Crowded House tickets at Blenheim Palace in the summer - they are playing a few dates in the UK, small festival type events outdoors. Think they might be playing Glastonbury again too as everything is in the month leading up to Glastonbury.However, they announced a new album this week - Gravity Stairs, out in May.Checked on Ticketmaster this morning and saw a date for London for them on June 13th 'Gravity Stairs Tour' but no other additional dates and nothing under this tour name.The socials haven't announced this London date but pre-sale tickets are Wednesday.Have ticketmaster just messed up a bit and announced this early? Anyone thinking there could be additional dates under this tour name?June 13th would have been perfect for me in London but it's Taylor Swift at Anfield.