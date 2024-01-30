« previous next »
Quote from: CaseRed on January 29, 2024, 04:08:10 pm
Went to the rugby down there and anything by the port will be good. There is a square with bars and restaurants a couple of streets back.

The walk to the stadium is good but long. We left really early to have a couple of refreshment breaks on the way in on Ave de Prado.

If tjhe organisation at the stadium is anything like the rugby it will be a complete shitshow getting drinks etc once inside.

Good to know and cheers for the info
Next up for me:

> 09/02 - Paul Weller
> 29/02 - The Chemical Brothers
> 14/03 - Morcheeba
> 29/04 - Nick Cave accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass.
> 22/05 - Jungle


Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 30, 2024, 11:01:31 am
Next up for me:

> 09/02 - Paul Weller
> 29/02 - The Chemical Brothers
> 14/03 - Morcheeba
> 29/04 - Nick Cave accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass.
> 22/05 - Jungle

Great choices
Next up for me is The 1975 on 18th Feb.
AC/DC have just announced a European tour this summer

Inc Wembley Stadium 3&7 July
Slowdive in Liverpool Academy on 21st for me. Should be a treat for any shoegaze fans. New album has War on Drugs guitar tones too.
Pearl Jam just announced a world tour starting in May, playing Spurs Stadium and Manchester in June

New album Dark Matter 19th April

Wooooooooo
Been to a few shows already in 2024 but it's going to take a lot to outdo Soulwax this year. Rocked harder than any electro band I've ever seen and probably the heaviest non-metal show I've been to in years, in a show with three(!) virtuoso drummers on risers behind them. This is what it looks/sounds like:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i5gAPVqva1c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i5gAPVqva1c</a>
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 13, 2024, 05:40:44 pm
Pearl Jam just announced a world tour starting in May, playing Spurs Stadium and Manchester in June

New album Dark Matter 19th April

Wooooooooo

Manchester gig is in Co-Op arena. Is that the new one by Citys ground?

Think the London gig is at Spurs because Green Day are playing Wembley the same night.

Lots of big US 90s guitar bands touring UK in June - pearl Jam, Foo fighters, Green Day, Weezer, Smashing Pumpkins are all playing this summer.
I had been keeping an eye for Crowded House tickets at Blenheim Palace in the summer - they are playing a few dates in the UK, small festival type events outdoors. Think they might be playing Glastonbury again too as everything is in the month leading up to Glastonbury.

However, they announced a new album this week - Gravity Stairs, out in May.

Checked on Ticketmaster this morning and saw a date for London for them on June 13th 'Gravity Stairs Tour' but no other additional dates and nothing under this tour name.

The socials haven't announced this London date but pre-sale tickets are Wednesday.

Have ticketmaster just messed up a bit and announced this early? Anyone thinking there could be additional dates under this tour name?

June 13th would have been perfect for me in London but it's Taylor Swift at Anfield.

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/crowded-house-tickets/artist/998388
Got The 1975 on Sunday.
Got a decent year planned so far. Saw Bleach Lab a few weeks back, and I'm off to the Arts Club tomorrow to see Gruff Rhys - nice to get to a few gigs that don't require a rail return to Manchester! Great to have the Arts Club back open too.
Editors in the Dam in a couple of weeks, playing the Academy here too in a tour announced after Id booked everything :D

Oh well, not been away for a good 5 years.
Estella Boersma cancelled at Merzaki, so my next is the Smile in Mancs - which I think will be brilliant, but I hope I enjoy it more than admire it
Saw Enter Shikari on Thursday night at the Victoria Warehouse. Was an excellent gig, best I've ever seen them.
Just bagged Pearl Jam tickets for this summer at the Tottenham Stadium 🤘🏻
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 23, 2024, 10:12:36 am
Just bagged Pearl Jam tickets for this summer at the Tottenham Stadium 🤘🏻

Goth.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 23, 2024, 10:12:36 am
Just bagged Pearl Jam tickets for this summer at the Tottenham Stadium 🤘🏻
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 23, 2024, 10:21:04 am
Goth.
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 16, 2024, 01:16:52 pm
Got The 1975 on Sunday.
IMG-1628" border="0
IMG-1629" border="0
IMG-1627" border="0

Fucking blert :lmao
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 23, 2024, 10:21:04 am
Goth.
I think Capons done ya mate🤣

Thought youd have cancelled these anyway after the singer going out with Taylor and her joining them on stage the other year  ;)
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 23, 2024, 10:36:18 am
IMG-1628" border="0
IMG-1629" border="0
IMG-1627" border="0

Fucking blert :lmao

Fucking sound them Capon ya tit  ;D
Nice of them to dress like it's all too much for them
That reminds me my buddy just bought tickets for The Damned in Boston,at the end of May $ 66.50! Fucking hell!? Original line up how about original ticket prices,complete rip off.
Placebo now at the Piece Hall.  Andy will put up the latest lineup for the summer i'm sure
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March  4, 2024, 07:55:01 pm
That reminds me my buddy just bought tickets for The Damned in Boston,at the end of May $ 66.50! Fucking hell!? Original line up how about original ticket prices,complete rip off.

Kings Of Leon are playing Manchester in July, £82.50/$105. I'm spending about £300 taking him to RIAT that week, so not paying £165 for tickets for that too.
ok Zilts.. still a few blank dates so potentially more to come.
Piece Hall 24 Halifax starts 7th june to august.
so far:
Blondie
Sheryl Crow
Annie Mac
Nile Rodgers + Chic
Crowded House
Grace Jones
Bryan Adams
Placebo
Air
Michael Kiwanuka
Underworld
Tom Odell
Rick Astley
Loyle Corner
Tom Jones
Idles
Ministry of Sound+ Ellie Sax
Noel Gallaghers HFB
Richard Ashcroft
The Stranglers
Jess Glynne
Korn
McFly
Status Quo
PJ Harvey
Pixies
The Streets
Fatboy Slim
Jungle
Cian Ducrot
Quote from: andyrol on March 13, 2024, 08:45:27 am
ok Zilts.. still a few blank dates so potentially more to come.
Piece Hall 24 Halifax starts 7th june to august.
so far:
Blondie
Sheryl Crow
Annie Mac
Nile Rodgers + Chic
Crowded House
Grace Jones
Bryan Adams
Placebo
Air
Michael Kiwanuka
Underworld
Tom Odell
Rick Astley
Loyle Corner
Tom Jones
Idles
Ministry of Sound+ Ellie Sax
Noel Gallaghers HFB
Richard Ashcroft
The Stranglers
Jess Glynne
Korn
McFly
Status Quo
PJ Harvey
Pixies
The Streets
Fatboy Slim
Jungle
Cian Ducrot

CAn you get a season ticket there?
Three on the bounce for me this week, with Feeder at the Albert Hall on Wednesday, Bill Ryder Jones in Liverpool on Thursday, and The Gaslight Anthem at the Manchester Apollo last night. Cracking week. Saw Marika Hackman at Gorilla last week too.

Tired this weekend...!
Thats a brilliant line up Jack. Hadnt listened to much of BRJ before his latest but Im a fan now.

Been to see Enter Shikari this evening, which was unexpectedly really good. Jesus and Mary Chain later in the week too.
This year's line up

Already done Slam Dunk Winter Jam (highlights Zebrahead and Spunge (a band so ska punk they had to ask fans for money for sandwiches at one point)); Thrice (Artist and the Ambulance 20 year tour)

Coming up:

The Hives
Slam Dunk Fesitval (I Prevail, Funeral For A Friend, and Red Jumpsuit Aparatus being the ones I'm most buzzing for)
When We Were Young (over in Vegas - basically every pop punk and emo band from 2000 - 10 doing full album sets)
