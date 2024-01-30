« previous next »
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Went to the rugby down there and anything by the port will be good. There is a square with bars and restaurants a couple of streets back.

The walk to the stadium is good but long. We left really early to have a couple of refreshment breaks on the way in on Ave de Prado.

If tjhe organisation at the stadium is anything like the rugby it will be a complete shitshow getting drinks etc once inside.

Good to know and cheers for the info
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Next up for me:

> 09/02 - Paul Weller
> 29/02 - The Chemical Brothers
> 14/03 - Morcheeba
> 29/04 - Nick Cave accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass.
> 22/05 - Jungle


Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Great choices
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Next up for me is The 1975 on 18th Feb.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
AC/DC have just announced a European tour this summer

Inc Wembley Stadium 3&7 July
