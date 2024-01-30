Went to the rugby down there and anything by the port will be good. There is a square with bars and restaurants a couple of streets back. The walk to the stadium is good but long. We left really early to have a couple of refreshment breaks on the way in on Ave de Prado. If tjhe organisation at the stadium is anything like the rugby it will be a complete shitshow getting drinks etc once inside.
Next up for me:> 09/02 - Paul Weller> 29/02 - The Chemical Brothers> 14/03 - Morcheeba> 29/04 - Nick Cave accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass.> 22/05 - Jungle
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]