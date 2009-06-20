« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!  (Read 103305 times)

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,586
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1160 on: October 3, 2023, 12:19:02 pm »
They are trying to build a "Sphere" in Stratford (London) as well, but unsurprisingly it seems to be stuck in planning hell
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1161 on: October 4, 2023, 02:03:21 pm »
Got tickets today for The Gaslight Anthem next march in Manchester
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1162 on: October 4, 2023, 03:50:38 pm »
Saw Datarock play their first official gig in this country for over a decade over the weekend, an album release show in the basement of Jack White's record shop in Soho. They were brilliant. Amazing to think a band with so many tunes, that look so good and have so much charisma can still be practically unknown, but there you go.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,986
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1163 on: October 4, 2023, 11:57:03 pm »
Goin to Rival Sons in manchester in 2 weeks. Not been this excited in years to see a band live
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1164 on: October 6, 2023, 12:16:48 pm »
Went to New Order at The Hydro is Glasgow last night. Probably the best Ive seen them. Good mix of songs (incl an all Joy Division encore), excellent sound (bass going right through you) and light show. Theyd be a great shout as a Glastonbury headliner. Crowd (mostly greyhairs like me) seemed a little muted, but well up for the dancy numbers.

My favourites were their reworking of Isolation, Your Silent Face, Ceremony, Plastic & Temptation.

Set list:


https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/new-order/2023/the-ovo-hydro-glasgow-scotland-ba331e2.html
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1165 on: October 6, 2023, 12:18:55 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on October  6, 2023, 12:16:48 pm
Theyd be a great shout as a Glastonbury headliner.

I'd love this
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1166 on: October 6, 2023, 08:49:39 pm »
Pigs pigs pigs pigs pigs pigs pigs at the forum in Kentish Town.

Not been to a gig in ages, really looking forward to this.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,305
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1167 on: October 13, 2023, 09:04:54 am »
Went to see The Waterboys at the Philharmonic this week, absolutely superb. My first time in the Phil as well, loved it in there, really atmospheric.

My mate got us backstage passes so got to have a chat with Mike Scott and the rest of the band, even Pete Wylie dropped in. I was pretty star struck to be honest!
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,686
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1168 on: October 13, 2023, 03:37:34 pm »
Rival Sons at the Camden Roundhouse tonight

Ready to rock muthafuckers

Excited. Much.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,183
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1169 on: October 13, 2023, 06:10:24 pm »
Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram at Brooklyn Bowl drew a big crowd for a Thursday night.

Decent chops for 24 yrs old. 8)
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,054
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1170 on: October 13, 2023, 07:13:59 pm »
If anyone goes to see Madonna tomorrow night please give us feedback, I'd be really interested to know what it was like.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1171 on: October 15, 2023, 01:07:51 am »
Saw The Reytons last night.    They are a great live band.    The support The Ks werent bad either!
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1172 on: October 16, 2023, 07:44:00 am »
Cara Dillon at the Music Room in the Phil. She has the most beautiful voice - played most of her forthcoming album.
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,802
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1173 on: October 16, 2023, 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 13, 2023, 07:13:59 pm
If anyone goes to see Madonna tomorrow night please give us feedback, I'd be really interested to know what it was like.

Went to opening night. She was incredible. On top form in every aspect. Had some technical issues in the first 15 mins but she didnt let it affect the enjoyment.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,054
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1174 on: October 17, 2023, 08:37:16 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on October 16, 2023, 09:16:58 pm
Went to opening night. She was incredible. On top form in every aspect. Had some technical issues in the first 15 mins but she didnt let it affect the enjoyment.
Ah thanks for letting us know mate. I'm glad to hear it went well, it would be such a disappointment and a shame if this tour wasn't a success for her & everyone.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,473
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1175 on: October 17, 2023, 10:25:06 pm »
She truly is a global superstar.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,277
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1176 on: October 17, 2023, 11:14:51 pm »
Smashing Pumpkins touring Ireland and the UK next summer with Weezer, gonna get tickets in the pre sale tomorrow
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1177 on: October 18, 2023, 12:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 17, 2023, 11:14:51 pm
Smashing Pumpkins touring Ireland and the UK next summer with Weezer, gonna get tickets in the pre sale tomorrow

£75 for standing.   £10 booking fees.  Ffs they are taking the piss now
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,277
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1178 on: October 19, 2023, 02:54:59 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on October 18, 2023, 12:26:10 pm
£75 for standing.   £10 booking fees.  Ffs they are taking the piss now
Yeah very disappointed with the prices, did you look at the VIP packages?, they start at around £200 and go up to over £500, Billy Corgan or Rivers Cuomo can't be that short of money, if they announce a European Tour I might just fly somewhere else to see them, as we're getting the piss taken out of us in Ireland and the UK now for gigs and concerts.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,640
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1179 on: October 19, 2023, 03:57:55 pm »
Is that the going rate for a big act/large venue these days? Very prohibitive.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,586
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1180 on: October 19, 2023, 05:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 19, 2023, 03:57:55 pm
Is that the going rate for a big act/large venue these days? Very prohibitive.

Cheap compared to some, to be brutally honest
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,986
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1181 on: October 19, 2023, 08:03:22 pm »
Saw Rival Sons last night with a few mates and nephew. Was boss. Couple of lads were meant to be meeting us  who didnt show (Mates of nephew ive never met). On train back this morning at half 9 from Manchester all buzzing about the night when nephew gets phone call from 3 mates telling him his mates dead (One of the lads who was meant to be meeting us). Died in a traffic accident 7.30 this morning . If hed have turned up to the gig hedve been on that train this morning with us
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,473
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1182 on: October 19, 2023, 08:32:11 pm »
Sad news that capon. Proper sliding doors.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,054
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1183 on: October 19, 2023, 09:23:40 pm »
Ah Capon mate, sorry to hear that.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,986
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1184 on: October 19, 2023, 09:42:30 pm »
Cheers lads but i didnt know him. My nephew and mates in pieces obviously so its them im gutted for and the poor lads family.

Weird thing is i cant get out me head how if hedve come things wouldve been different.

Nephews text and said him an a loada the lads mates n that met up so theyre trying to help the lads wife and little kid which is good.
« Last Edit: October 19, 2023, 09:44:07 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,686
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1185 on: October 19, 2023, 10:02:49 pm »
Sorry to hear that Capon, must have been a horrible shock for your nephew and mate.

Glad you enjoyed the Rival Sons,  Im seeing them again tomorrow night in Cambridge, hope theyre as good as last week
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,986
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1186 on: October 19, 2023, 10:32:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 19, 2023, 10:02:49 pm
Sorry to hear that Capon, must have been a horrible shock for your nephew and mate.

Glad you enjoyed the Rival Sons,  Im seeing them again tomorrow night in Cambridge, hope theyre as good as last week
Yea it was and thanks  ;)

Was ya last gig good? Guessing so. ;D

Only complaint was they didnt play 'Too Bad' as was a lot of peoples. from grumblings i heard ( an talking to people) plus shouts from the crowd at a couple of quiet moments

Love the sound from the academy though. Always have. A lad i know used to be the sound guy there. Just wish he was there last night as he mightve introduced us all

Enjoy ya night mate
« Last Edit: October 19, 2023, 10:34:36 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,686
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1187 on: October 19, 2023, 11:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on October 19, 2023, 10:32:44 pm
Yea it was and thanks  ;)

Was ya last gig good? Guessing so. ;D

Only complaint was they didnt play 'Too Bad' as was a lot of peoples. from grumblings i heard ( an talking to people) plus shouts from the crowd at a couple of quiet moments

Love the sound from the academy though. Always have. A lad i know used to be the sound guy there. Just wish he was there last night as he mightve introduced us all

Enjoy ya night mate

Cheers mate

Ha so weird just been listening to Too Bad. Its a belter.

Looks like theyve been mixing up the setlist so far this tour, theyve played it a couple of times, so maybe we get lucky tomorrow. New record out tomorrow so wonder if they may debut a few more from that, although theres only 6 tracks.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,986
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1188 on: October 19, 2023, 11:25:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 19, 2023, 11:03:23 pm
Cheers mate

Ha so weird just been listening to Too Bad. Its a belter.

Looks like theyve been mixing up the setlist so far this tour, theyve played it a couple of times, so maybe we get lucky tomorrow. New record out tomorrow so wonder if they may debut a few more from that, although theres only 6 tracks.

Yeah it is (Too Bad) and hopefully eh

Played a couple of new tracks from the new stuff cos Jay went on aboot it for ages in build up. Were good like but cant remember names

Just boss though start to finish. Sound quality was up there with best ive heard. Even the drums properly kicked as most times can come across tinny an lacking depth live  when watching bands
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,986
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1189 on: Yesterday at 12:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 19, 2023, 03:57:55 pm
Is that the going rate for a big act/large venue these days? Very prohibitive.
Funnily enough, only a few days ago got an email saying Cypress Hill were on tour. The link took me to an Ice Cube gig playing in Manchester. The tickets in the link were £258 each!! Fucking ridiculous
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,986
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1190 on: Yesterday at 12:12:27 pm »
Just looked again an that was for Champagne experience lol

Cheapest though are 60 odd quid. Fuck that. Couldnt be arsed
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,345
  • Bring the noise
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 08:11:15 am »
Cant think of anyone Id pay £250+ to go see, even if they sat me on the stage with them and took me for a steak dinner first. Paid £4 to see The Clash, £7 to see Public Enemy, Eric B and Rakim and Run DMC on one bill, £20 to see Kraftwerk, BAD , PE again and U2 all together in gmex. The true greats have had their moments and are now museum pieces, the newer breed are all part of the surge towards the £100 plus ticket - in a fucking big stadium with 10-50,000 others.
I am most excited to see The Inspector Cluzo at Night and Day In Manchester next month, truly amazing live band could not recommend them highly enough, at £15 a ticket.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 