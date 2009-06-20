Cant think of anyone Id pay £250+ to go see, even if they sat me on the stage with them and took me for a steak dinner first. Paid £4 to see The Clash, £7 to see Public Enemy, Eric B and Rakim and Run DMC on one bill, £20 to see Kraftwerk, BAD , PE again and U2 all together in gmex. The true greats have had their moments and are now museum pieces, the newer breed are all part of the surge towards the £100 plus ticket - in a fucking big stadium with 10-50,000 others.

I am most excited to see The Inspector Cluzo at Night and Day In Manchester next month, truly amazing live band could not recommend them highly enough, at £15 a ticket.