There is rock festival near me that has a staggering line up. Blue Ridge Rock Festival. I live in a pretty rural part of the world and to see the line up for this festival 30 miles away is insane.The first two versions of the festival were beset with problems and this third one was unreal. The management clearly did not plan anywhere near enough and seemed to drop the ball on everything. Lack of staff so some people were in line for 6 hurs or so to get in. Not enough water available. Not enough shelter. Not enough stage hands to support the bands getting their kit on to the stage. Loads of people are liking it to Fyre Festival as a master fuck up. Several people flew in from England a couple even from Austrailia. The last two days of a 4 day concert were cancelled. The promoters said because of weather. The real reason when you scratch under the surface is because loads of staff quit after working 18 hour days with no food or water and a total lack of care from senior management.A well known roadie with a youtube channel did a great video on his worst festival experience after 20 years in the business. It is a terrible shame for all the fans who lost their time and money for such a badly put together event. It is clear the line up attracted literally 50,000 plus fans to some fields in rural Virginia but there simply wasn't the infrastructure to support that many people. The story may even make the BBC.