Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!  (Read 88077 times)

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #960 on: March 21, 2023, 10:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 21, 2023, 03:29:59 pm
Got tickets for a bunch of gigs recently.  Suede, Yo La Tengo, Black Country New Road and Ryan Adams.  All playing in Bristol within a couple of months.  I wouldn't have bought tickets to see Ryan Adams (some really creepy accusations) but my best mate bought them and I do like his music.

A few years ago I'd have been buying the Ryan Adams tickets the moment they were up for sale. Used to have his Cold Roses logo as my avatar on here. Haven't been able to go back to him since.

Hope it's good, for what it's worth. Will be interested to hear about it afterwards please.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #961 on: April 1, 2023, 08:32:27 am »
tori doing YNWA last night at the phil

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wr_qIIp7wos&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wr_qIIp7wos&amp;t=3s</a>
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #962 on: April 4, 2023, 08:45:38 pm »
The Damned tomorrow (5/4/23) in Liverpool....should be a laugh. First seen them support T.Rex in 77 and countless times since!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #963 on: April 4, 2023, 09:25:29 pm »
Just realised Morrisey is playing The Liverpool Empire in July (tickets on sale on 6/4/23) I thought he was more an Arena act or has his popularity dwindled that much?
« Last Edit: April 5, 2023, 09:43:27 am by mikeb58 »
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #964 on: April 5, 2023, 05:27:24 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on April  4, 2023, 08:45:38 pm
The Damned tomorrow (5/4/23) in Liverpool....should be a laugh. First seen them support T.Rex in 77 and countless times since!

What size venue are they playing? I've not seen them in years now,at smallish under a thousand clubs. but yep enjoyable night.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #965 on: April 6, 2023, 04:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April  5, 2023, 05:27:24 pm

What size venue are they playing? I've not seen them in years now,at smallish under a thousand clubs. but yep enjoyable night.

They are doing slightly bigger venues on this Tour, mostly o2 Academy's. Last night in the Liverpool o2 it was pretty much full (just over 1000 the capacity I think)

Great Gig, good to see Paul Gray in the line up again. I know they have a new album to promote but I think they must have played most of it, pesonally I  would have liked to hear more old stuff!
« Last Edit: April 6, 2023, 07:35:47 pm by mikeb58 »
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #966 on: April 6, 2023, 04:29:14 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on April  4, 2023, 09:25:29 pm
Just realised Morrisey is playing The Liverpool Empire in July (tickets on sale on 6/4/23) I thought he was more an Arena act or has his popularity dwindled that much?


I'd sooner burn my money than give it that twat.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #967 on: April 7, 2023, 12:39:49 am »
Saw The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald last night in Sydney. What a fantastic band and they hit the mark on all the classics.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #968 on: April 7, 2023, 10:11:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  7, 2023, 12:39:49 am
Saw The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald last night in Sydney. What a fantastic band and they hit the mark on all the classics.

I can imagine that must have been amazing mate, what a treat.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #969 on: April 7, 2023, 05:30:35 pm »
Big Country at the brilliant Hangar 34 in Liverpool tomorrow (8/4/23) performing the best debut album of all time The Crossing!

In 2 minds about going but decided to, I first saw BC at the Warehouse in Liverpool in 83 and was amazed at what I saw, best live band I'd ever seen. So I followed them around to as many gigs as I could and got real close to Stuart Adamson.

I did my own bootleg fanzine but Stuart invited to London the day they where on TOTP but didn't tell me why, he asked me and my girlfriend to write the official BIg Country mag 'Country Club' instead,

Stuart was brilliant to me over the years, so generous, gave me all kind of mega rare signed stuff and got me into every gig and TV appearance if I ever turned up unexpectedly (inc gigs in Holland and Belgium) best days of my life.

The laughs and pissups we had where incredible, he hounded me for my CND patch to wear on telly for the Larks in the Parks gig in Sevvy Park, I gave in at the last minute!

I was gutted when he took his own life, absolutely devasted, we are the same age.

So, I've seen not the band since, without Stuart but tomorrow I am going to this, but fuck me it might be a tough night.


Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #970 on: April 7, 2023, 07:38:16 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on April  6, 2023, 04:13:38 pm
They are doing slightly bigger venues on this Tour, mostly o2 Academy's. Last night in the Liverpool o2 it was pretty much full (just over 1000 the capacity I think)

Great Gig, good to see Paul Gray in the line up again. I know they have a new album to promote but I think they must have played most of it, pesonally I  would have liked to hear more old stuff!

Did ya get there in time to catch The Nightingales? One of my top 10 albums from last year.https://louderthanwar.com/the-damned-02-academy-liverpool-live-review/
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #971 on: April 7, 2023, 08:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April  7, 2023, 07:38:16 pm

Did ya get there in time to catch The Nightingales? One of my top 10 albums from last year.https://louderthanwar.com/the-damned-02-academy-liverpool-live-review/

They were brilliant and thanked The Damned for having them!

I spoke to the lead singer after the gig by the merchandise stall, big fella him! He was sound and said last time they played Liverpool on their own 'nobody was fuckin there' so they haven't bothered since.

Went down great on Tuesday though, nobody fucked off when they were on, so maybe they'll hopefully come back.


Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #972 on: April 11, 2023, 10:12:29 am »
Orbital with Groove Armada and 808 State at the Piece Hall in Halifax (25th August). Very tempted.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #973 on: April 11, 2023, 10:18:05 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on April 11, 2023, 10:12:29 am
Orbital with Groove Armada and 808 State at the Piece Hall in Halifax (25th August). Very tempted.

Seriously, how could not be all over that.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #974 on: April 11, 2023, 12:06:04 pm »
I fancy going to see New Order in Glasgow in October. Ive been told tickets could be £98. Seems a bit much?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #975 on: April 12, 2023, 03:18:44 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 11, 2023, 10:18:05 am
Seriously, how could not be all over that.

Bought  ;)
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #976 on: April 13, 2023, 01:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on February 10, 2023, 02:17:44 pm
Going to see Stromae at the Ovo Wembley in May. Cant fucking wait.

Cancelled. Proper gutted. Hes cancelled a big block of his European leg, sounds like mental health issues again.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #977 on: April 14, 2023, 11:22:19 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on April 11, 2023, 12:06:04 pm
I fancy going to see New Order in Glasgow in October. Ive been told tickets could be £98. Seems a bit much?

£42 each for seats in the gods. Been a few years, but looking forward to seeing them again. Taking my teenage daughter.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #978 on: April 19, 2023, 09:01:53 pm »
Rival Sons touring UK. Just got a few tickets. Cant fucking wait
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #979 on: April 19, 2023, 11:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 21, 2023, 03:29:59 pm
Got tickets for a bunch of gigs recently.  Suede, Yo La Tengo, Black Country New Road and Ryan Adams.  All playing in Bristol within a couple of months.  I wouldn't have bought tickets to see Ryan Adams (some really creepy accusations) but my best mate bought them and I do like his music.

How was the Ryan Adams gig?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #980 on: April 24, 2023, 10:33:56 pm »
Just back from Waxahatchee. Intimate enough venue. I had seen some live performances of her on YouTube and found her voice to be a bit ropey at times. Tonight though she absolutely nailed every song, just her and an acoustic guitar, her voice soared and it was magic.

The new songs were really good too, Im expecting another brilliant album around the corner.

Next up Bruce Springsteen!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #981 on: April 24, 2023, 11:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 19, 2023, 09:01:53 pm
Rival Sons touring UK. Just got a few tickets. Cant fucking wait
Seen em last couple of times they were here at the Scala and the Roundhouse in London. Jays voice is something else. Theyre a great live band
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #982 on: April 25, 2023, 12:24:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 24, 2023, 11:42:29 pm
Seen em last couple of times they were here at the Scala and the Roundhouse in London. Jays voice is something else. Theyre a great live band
yeah, cant wait. The people Im going with cant wait either. We were all talking aboot it last night. Exactly what youre on aboot. Proper showman as well by the looks of it.

We all Went to see Pokey LaFarge at Band On tHe Wall in Manchester last night. Supported by Scottish lad called Sam Shackleton. Was boss and hes a funny fella an all
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #983 on: April 28, 2023, 12:47:33 am »
Saw Shit and Shine earlier on. Who was it that made a whole thread of their tunes on here? I can't remember, but it was great, a real multimedia collage of sound and images. Well worth seeing live and much more accessible than their recorded music is on its own.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #984 on: April 28, 2023, 09:32:52 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 28, 2023, 12:47:33 am
Saw Shit and Shine earlier on. Who was it that made a whole thread of their tunes on here? I can't remember, but it was great, a real multimedia collage of sound and images. Well worth seeing live and much more accessible than their recorded music is on its own.

No way - you were probably standing beside a fawning .filler from these parts. He was sending on pics of gigantic synth boards last night.

Very jealous.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #985 on: May 1, 2023, 12:00:10 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 28, 2023, 12:47:33 am
Saw Shit and Shine earlier on. Who was it that made a whole thread of their tunes on here? I can't remember, but it was great, a real multimedia collage of sound and images. Well worth seeing live and much more accessible than their recorded music is on its own.


Were you one of the two really hot girls stood behind me who were on the verge of knicker throwing? I exaggerate but they were so in love with him. Genuine Beatles level of delirium. I so got that?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #986 on: May 1, 2023, 12:01:08 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 28, 2023, 12:47:33 am
Saw Shit and Shine earlier on. Who was it that made a whole thread of their tunes on here? I can't remember, but it was great, a real multimedia collage of sound and images. Well worth seeing live and much more accessible than their recorded music is on its own.

I love you
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #987 on: May 1, 2023, 10:39:28 am »
Edgar Jones was boss last night
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #988 on: May 1, 2023, 01:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on May  1, 2023, 12:00:10 am

Were you one of the two really hot girls stood behind me who were on the verge of knicker throwing? I exaggerate but they were so in love with him. Genuine Beatles level of delirium. I so got that?
Not sure that was my night. So, I'm going to go with 'no' on this.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #989 on: May 2, 2023, 10:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May  1, 2023, 01:04:16 pm
Not sure that was my night. So, I'm going to go with 'no' on this.

;D

You saw the Friday night set yeah? I went to both. On a pilgrimage. The Friday was the stand out - the two drummers, the whole pace of the thing, but Thursday also had a great Yeah I'm On Acid too. Beautiful few nights. Grinning ear from ear. Will try and post pics later
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #990 on: May 3, 2023, 12:07:53 am »
I'm finally going to see Bruce Springsteen for the first time next Tuesday, I'm so excited.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #991 on: May 3, 2023, 12:13:46 am »
Quote from: Filler. on May  2, 2023, 10:00:15 pm
;D

You saw the Friday night set yeah? I went to both. On a pilgrimage. The Friday was the stand out - the two drummers, the whole pace of the thing, but Thursday also had a great Yeah I'm On Acid too. Beautiful few nights. Grinning ear from ear. Will try and post pics later
Thursday, was standing in the middle just behind the chairs. Saw the support band play a separate show last night too, except this time they were in full rock mode instead of krautrock mode. Pretty good but they need to get the sax back.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #992 on: May 3, 2023, 12:16:30 am »
Quote from: a little break on May  3, 2023, 12:07:53 am
I'm finally going to see Bruce Springsteen for the first time next Tuesday, I'm so excited.

No support act as he's scheduled to play for 3-hours. Should be an amazing night.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #993 on: May 3, 2023, 11:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May  3, 2023, 12:13:46 am
Thursday, was standing in the middle just behind the chairs. Saw the support band play a separate show last night too, except this time they were in full rock mode instead of krautrock mode. Pretty good but they need to get the sax back.

I was sat to your left front row adidas top, next to a mate who fell asleep  ;D . Had a long day. I borrowed a ciggy off Solar Corona's bassist who said they were about to play in a festival. Forget the name. His mum made those Solar Corona socks that I had to buy.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #994 on: May 6, 2023, 06:50:41 pm »
Hoping to see James and The Coral on July 2nd at The Pier Head....but I'm having a total knee replacement op at the end of May, so hope I've recovered sufficiently enough to go!
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #995 on: May 6, 2023, 08:56:40 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  3, 2023, 12:16:30 am
No support act as he's scheduled to play for 3-hours. Should be an amazing night.

Went to see him yesterday. Pure brilliance as always, a real well rounded set of the classics and fan favourites. Nothing from Magic though, which might be the most underrated Boss album imo.

I've seen him 3 times and this might be the best the band has sounded.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #996 on: May 9, 2023, 01:09:12 pm »
Saw Bentley Rhythm Ace and Ned's Atomic Dustbin in Islington this weekend. Demographic was 40-60 year old balding white men but still got pretty lively at the front.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #997 on: Today at 07:43:59 am »
Instead of watching those cheats last night I was busy dancing, rapping and singing at Post Malone.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #998 on: Today at 07:55:18 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:43:59 am
Instead of watching those cheats last night I was busy dancing, rapping and singing at Post Malone.

Not sure which was the worst of the two options.
