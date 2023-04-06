« previous next »
Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!  (Read 85736 times)

Offline jackh

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #960 on: March 21, 2023, 10:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 21, 2023, 03:29:59 pm
Got tickets for a bunch of gigs recently.  Suede, Yo La Tengo, Black Country New Road and Ryan Adams.  All playing in Bristol within a couple of months.  I wouldn't have bought tickets to see Ryan Adams (some really creepy accusations) but my best mate bought them and I do like his music.

A few years ago I'd have been buying the Ryan Adams tickets the moment they were up for sale. Used to have his Cold Roses logo as my avatar on here. Haven't been able to go back to him since.

Hope it's good, for what it's worth. Will be interested to hear about it afterwards please.
Offline liverbloke

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #961 on: April 1, 2023, 08:32:27 am »
tori doing YNWA last night at the phil

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wr_qIIp7wos&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wr_qIIp7wos&amp;t=3s</a>
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline mikeb58

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #962 on: April 4, 2023, 08:45:38 pm »
The Damned tomorrow (5/4/23) in Liverpool....should be a laugh. First seen them support T.Rex in 77 and countless times since!
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #963 on: April 4, 2023, 09:25:29 pm »
Just realised Morrisey is playing The Liverpool Empire in July (tickets on sale on 6/4/23) I thought he was more an Arena act or has his popularity dwindled that much?
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #964 on: April 5, 2023, 05:27:24 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on April  4, 2023, 08:45:38 pm
The Damned tomorrow (5/4/23) in Liverpool....should be a laugh. First seen them support T.Rex in 77 and countless times since!

What size venue are they playing? I've not seen them in years now,at smallish under a thousand clubs. but yep enjoyable night.
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #965 on: April 6, 2023, 04:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April  5, 2023, 05:27:24 pm

What size venue are they playing? I've not seen them in years now,at smallish under a thousand clubs. but yep enjoyable night.

They are doing slightly bigger venues on this Tour, mostly o2 Academy's. Last night in the Liverpool o2 it was pretty much full (just over 1000 the capacity I think)

Great Gig, good to see Paul Gray in the line up again. I know they have a new album to promote but I think they must have played most of it, pesonally I  would have liked to hear more old stuff!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #966 on: April 6, 2023, 04:29:14 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on April  4, 2023, 09:25:29 pm
Just realised Morrisey is playing The Liverpool Empire in July (tickets on sale on 6/4/23) I thought he was more an Arena act or has his popularity dwindled that much?


I'd sooner burn my money than give it that twat.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #967 on: April 7, 2023, 12:39:49 am »
Saw The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald last night in Sydney. What a fantastic band and they hit the mark on all the classics.
Offline John C

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #968 on: April 7, 2023, 10:11:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  7, 2023, 12:39:49 am
Saw The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald last night in Sydney. What a fantastic band and they hit the mark on all the classics.

I can imagine that must have been amazing mate, what a treat.
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #969 on: April 7, 2023, 05:30:35 pm »
Big Country at the brilliant Hangar 34 in Liverpool tomorrow (8/4/23) performing the best debut album of all time The Crossing!

In 2 minds about going but decided to, I first saw BC at the Warehouse in Liverpool in 83 and was amazed at what I saw, best live band I'd ever seen. So I followed them around to as many gigs as I could and got real close to Stuart Adamson.

I did my own bootleg fanzine but Stuart invited to London the day they where on TOTP but didn't tell me why, he asked me and my girlfriend to write the official BIg Country mag 'Country Club' instead,

Stuart was brilliant to me over the years, so generous, gave me all kind of mega rare signed stuff and got me into every gig and TV appearance if I ever turned up unexpectedly (inc gigs in Holland and Belgium) best days of my life.

The laughs and pissups we had where incredible, he hounded me for my CND patch to wear on telly for the Larks in the Parks gig in Sevvy Park, I gave in at the last minute!

I was gutted when he took his own life, absolutely devasted, we are the same age.

So, I've seen not the band since, without Stuart but tomorrow I am going to this, but fuck me it might be a tough night.


Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #970 on: April 7, 2023, 07:38:16 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on April  6, 2023, 04:13:38 pm
They are doing slightly bigger venues on this Tour, mostly o2 Academy's. Last night in the Liverpool o2 it was pretty much full (just over 1000 the capacity I think)

Great Gig, good to see Paul Gray in the line up again. I know they have a new album to promote but I think they must have played most of it, pesonally I  would have liked to hear more old stuff!

Did ya get there in time to catch The Nightingales? One of my top 10 albums from last year.https://louderthanwar.com/the-damned-02-academy-liverpool-live-review/
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #971 on: April 7, 2023, 08:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April  7, 2023, 07:38:16 pm

Did ya get there in time to catch The Nightingales? One of my top 10 albums from last year.https://louderthanwar.com/the-damned-02-academy-liverpool-live-review/

They were brilliant and thanked The Damned for having them!

I spoke to the lead singer after the gig by the merchandise stall, big fella him! He was sound and said last time they played Liverpool on their own 'nobody was fuckin there' so they haven't bothered since.

Went down great on Tuesday though, nobody fucked off when they were on, so maybe they'll hopefully come back.


Online Ziltoid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #972 on: Today at 10:12:29 am »
Orbital with Groove Armada and 808 State at the Piece Hall in Halifax (25th August). Very tempted.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #973 on: Today at 10:18:05 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:12:29 am
Orbital with Groove Armada and 808 State at the Piece Hall in Halifax (25th August). Very tempted.

Seriously, how could not be all over that.
