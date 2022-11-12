Turns out Nation of Language are an amazing live band. Ian Devaney is a proper front man - touch of the Samuel T Herring about him. Really brought the songs to life. Sound quality was superb too, which helped. And the crowd were really into it too, so the atmosphere was just euphoric. Main set closed with The Wall & I, which was fantastic. Then they came on for an encore of a cover of the Pixies' Gouge Away, Chicago (one of their earliest singles) and a proper anthemic showstopper rendition of Across That Fine Line.
One of my top gigs of the year, along with Katy J Pearson and black midi. 10/10.
Support act were Deep Tan - old-school spiky, funky post punk in a Slits/ESG stylee. Really good. I reckon they're going to be worth keeping an eye on.
Here's a clip of them from a gig in Newcastle earlier this year: https://youtu.be/Jby8unpZjvg
Wet Leg were good but not in the same league. I wasn't in a great mood for that one though - had a nightmare journey getting there, so we missed the support acts, and then Wet Leg's set was only 45 minutes. They just don't have enough songs yet. And while they are good musicians, they aren't yet polished and seemed to lack confidence as performers. Highlight was Ur Mum - the whole audience joined in with the scream, which was fun.