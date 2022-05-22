« previous next »
Offline jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
May 22, 2022, 12:49:34 am
Quote from: jackh on April 26, 2022, 03:11:30 pm
Ah, this is good news - had missed news of new music. Had tickets for the Soccer Mommy tour but (released in Feb 2020) it was cancelled entirely (the UK leg at least).

I'm unfortunately missing The Beths tonight, but I'm seeing Feeder on Friday and then Pillow Queens, Roddy Woomble, Brian Fallon, and Julien Baker through what's going to be a busy May!

I've seen that Ezra Furman has announced a European tour for November too, so I'll be booking for the Manchester date.

Brian Fallon was brilliant this evening. I didn't realise his solo work was of such high profile...Manchester Academy was packed out, and I think I'd have only expected him to be playing somewhere half the size or less beforehand! Chris Farren supported, and delivered a cracking set that really got everyone going. Both seemed to have really good rapport with the crowd.
Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
June 16, 2022, 11:15:21 pm
Anyone who went the Stones a few weeks ago at Anfield: is the beer warm bottles of Carlsberg like matches?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
June 27, 2022, 09:28:39 am
I've got Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy on Wednesday. My arse has been making buttons for weeks waiting on my tickets. Found them in my safe at the weekend, they came over two years ago.

Thing is, I feel as if I will be too old for something like this gig now. Booked it three years ago after all.

Guns n' Roses next week will end me I fear.
Offline Ziltoid

  Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 2, 2022, 12:55:08 pm
Rammstein in Lyon next Friday, looking at reviews etc on twitter looks like it might be the most ridiculous thing I've seen.
Offline LiamG

  He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 2, 2022, 06:40:26 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on July  2, 2022, 12:55:08 pm
Rammstein in Lyon next Friday, looking at reviews etc on twitter looks like it might be the most ridiculous thing I've seen.

a bloke in work went to see them in Coventry last week and said they were fucking fantastic
Offline djahern

  aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 10, 2022, 01:16:01 am
Pearl Jam, Hyde park. Awesome stuff
Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 10, 2022, 12:43:00 pm
Quote from: djahern on July 10, 2022, 01:16:01 am
Pearl Jam, Hyde park. Awesome stuff

Went Friday to see them with the Pixies both were superb.

What a frontman Vedder is.
Offline Ziltoid

  Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 13, 2022, 03:05:26 pm
Quote from: LiamG on July  2, 2022, 06:40:26 pm
a bloke in work went to see them in Coventry last week and said they were fucking fantastic

They were fucking fantastic
Offline Ziltoid

  Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,054
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 13, 2022, 03:24:11 pm
I was sat just above the tunnel in the bottom right - 1st row



To get an idea of the stage size



Offline El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • Doubters into believers
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
July 13, 2022, 05:09:50 pm
How's your hearing after Rammstein? They've got to be the loudest band on earth. Like Elephants, that deep sound carries for miles!
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 3, 2022, 02:48:02 am
Off to see Bonobo tonight and Confidence Man on Friday. Slightly bummed that the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs (Wet Leg support) go canned for Sunday night but at my age 3 gigs in 5 nights would have been a stretch.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,294
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 5, 2022, 08:22:11 pm
Missus is going to Rewind on Sunday, the robbing c*nts are charging £50 for a bottle of Prosecco. Her and her mate have all the bags ready for smuggling the ale in ;D

Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,294
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 5, 2022, 08:23:49 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 13, 2022, 03:24:11 pm
I was sat just above the tunnel in the bottom right - 1st row



To get an idea of the stage size






<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JgGuRKgvWQ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JgGuRKgvWQ4</a>
Fuck the Tories

Offline jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 18, 2022, 10:10:49 am
Quote from: jackh on April 27, 2022, 11:17:38 am
Yes, will be keen to get to this myself - never saw The Gaslight Anthem 'the first time around'. Looks like standing tickets are sold out, but I've got a few months to find something!

Just got myself sorted with a ticket to see The Gaslight Anthem in Manchester tonight - a long time coming! First caught onto these during the Glastonbury 2009 coverage, and was bang into them for a good few years. Looking forward to it!
Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • JFT 97
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 18, 2022, 10:19:16 am
Quote from: jackh on August 18, 2022, 10:10:49 am
Just got myself sorted with a ticket to see The Gaslight Anthem in Manchester tonight - a long time coming! First caught onto these during the Glastonbury 2009 coverage, and was bang into them for a good few years. Looking forward to it!
We are the last of the jukebox romeos!
Love this band.
Offline jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 31, 2022, 04:08:20 pm
Been involved in a bit of chat across a couple of different threads about recent gigs, so thought it worth giving this one a bump.

My last couple of gigs have been Crowded House and The Gaslight Anthem, at the Castlefield Bowl and Manchester Apollo respectively. Both probably had that little bit of extra something for me to make them that little bit special - Crowded House are one of the first 2/3 bands I recall being aware I was listening to at a very young age (1992/93 ish), whilst I first saw The Gaslight Anthem as part of the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury 2009 (which I always fondly remember as being a really enjoyable weekend amidst a difficult year or two personally).

Off to the Apollo tonight to see Bright Eyes - I've seen Conor Oberst solo a few times, but never the band. First heard Bright Eyes in early 2005, watching MTV2's late-night 'Americana' show. 'Lua' came on the tv in the quiet of the night, and I just found myself caught in a moment. The band released two albums on the same day that January, which I bought on my 17th birthday. At 34 now, I know that tonight will feel like a special one too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PBhBFjBF4S4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PBhBFjBF4S4</a>
Offline AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 4, 2022, 10:22:45 pm
Got tickets for Confidence Man in Liverpool in late November.

If anything it should be a fun party in the middle of bleak winter.

Also worth it to see the goddess Janet Planet.
Offline AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 5, 2022, 09:07:48 pm
Just bought tickets for Nation of Language in the Arts club 2nd December. Feels good having gigs in Liverpool for bands Im into!

Absolutely hammered their debut album last year and enjoyed the latest too so it was a no brainer.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 6, 2022, 02:43:42 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  4, 2022, 10:22:45 pm
Got tickets for Confidence Man in Liverpool in late November.

If anything it should be a fun party in the middle of bleak winter.

Also worth it to see the goddess Janet Planet.

They're a fun but short night out.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
September 9, 2022, 02:14:56 pm
Phew!!! Got my Email a couple of hours ago the ABGT London Weekender at London Docklands is still going ahead.

https://www.aboveandbeyond.nu/gtwlondon/
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline mikeb58

  The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,474
  • kopite
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 3, 2022, 12:58:01 pm
Gutted the Lindsey Buckingham gig at the Phil has been cancelled tomorrow.It was sold out too, but he's suffered some serious health issues over the past few years, and he's too not well at the moment, so his health obviously comes first.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • Well Red.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 3, 2022, 02:10:03 pm
Went to see Incubus at Manchester Apollo last night.

For a band that's been about for 3 decades they sure know how to keep it fresh and have such a great live energy. Played a great setlist last night spanning earlier, heavy stuff and with some acoustic tracks thrown in, it was a nice mix.

The majority of the crowd was mid 30s-40s, proper old school fans so it was a great atmosphere.

My back, shoulder and neck are paying for it this morning. I'm not built for circle pits anymore!
"Salahs in here......"

Offline AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 3, 2022, 05:58:03 pm
Havent been to a gig for ages but Ive got a busy calendar from now going into next year.

The Snuts next Sunday, Confidence Man early November, Nation of Language late November, FJM in March, Arctics in early June and Muse (only going because loads of my mates are and early stuff was ok) in late June.

More to be booked Im sure.
Online RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 3, 2022, 10:42:41 pm
Got tickets last week for Anjunadeep at Printworks 9th December.

Looking like the last ever show for that venue before it gets turned into offices, be the 3rd time i've been to Printworks this year.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RRryTyj_D40&amp;t=864s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RRryTyj_D40&amp;t=864s</a>
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 4, 2022, 07:07:30 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  3, 2022, 05:58:03 pm
Havent been to a gig for ages but Ive got a busy calendar from now going into next year.

The Snuts next Sunday, Confidence Man early November, Nation of Language late November, FJM in March, Arctics in early June and Muse (only going because loads of my mates are and early stuff was ok) in late June.

More to be booked Im sure.

Confidence Man are fantastic for shits and giggles.

I'm off to see Leon Bridges @ The Sydney Opera House tonight. Missed him on all his previous tours.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 10, 2022, 02:01:41 pm
Well The Snuts was a blast last night. Feeling it today.
Offline AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 18, 2022, 11:39:31 am
Managed to bag Wet Leg tickets via Twickets yesterday. So they are my next gig in a couple of weeks!
Offline ianburns252

  RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 20, 2022, 06:13:32 am
Had a double headliner on Tuesday of Thrice and Coheed & Cambria.

Unreal performances by both.

Very disappointed by the sound engineering on the support act and for the first song or two by Thrice - over powered the drums which wiped out the bass and guitars.

Sum 41 and Simple Plan on Friday which will be pure nostalgia.

Offline LiamG

  He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 20, 2022, 10:00:58 am
Anyone trying for Glasto when they come on sale next month?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 20, 2022, 10:32:08 am
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 20, 2022, 10:36:33 am
Quote from: LiamG on October 20, 2022, 10:00:58 am
Anyone trying for Glasto when they come on sale next month?

Me and my mates are going to try yeah. We don't hold out much hope like!
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
October 20, 2022, 11:15:22 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 20, 2022, 10:36:33 am
Me and my mates are going to try yeah. We don't hold out much hope like!

It'll be interesting to see how quickly it sells out, if it actually does , with the massive ticket price hike.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
    • @hartejack
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #872 on: October 20, 2022, 01:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on October 20, 2022, 11:15:22 am
It'll be interesting to see how quickly it sells out, if it actually does , with the massive ticket price hike.

How much has it gone up from?
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #873 on: October 20, 2022, 01:22:49 pm »
Quote from: jackh on October 20, 2022, 01:17:41 pm
How much has it gone up from?

From £280 to £340
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #874 on: October 20, 2022, 02:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on October 20, 2022, 01:22:49 pm
From £280 to £340

i wish they'd either ban or limit the number of flags and shit

watching (on telly) it's beginning to look like a semaphore convention rather than a music festival
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #875 on: October 20, 2022, 02:26:05 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 20, 2022, 02:11:02 pm
i wish they'd either ban or limit the number of flags and shit

watching (on telly) it's beginning to look like a semaphore convention rather than a music festival

I know, it's dreadful.

There does tend to be a hierarchy of number of flags per punter by stage.

Pyramid stage - absolutely loads.

Other stage - quite a few, but less than Pyramid.

West Holts/Park - not that many.

Stages in SE corner - maybe one or two.

But then again IMO you do tend to get a better class of punter at West Holts/Park. Pyramid in particular attracts "bucket listers" and tourists.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #876 on: October 20, 2022, 05:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on October 20, 2022, 11:15:22 am
It'll be interesting to see how quickly it sells out, if it actually does , with the massive ticket price hike.

Doubt the price hike will put many people off to be honest
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,167
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
« Reply #877 on: Today at 11:52:29 pm »
Just seen Biffy Clyro in Birmingham. Absolutely monstrous. 2 hours 24 songs I think and many singalongs.

Great night
