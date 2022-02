Sleaford Mods



Billy no Mates



these are the two I'm aware of



sure there's more around that I haven't discovered



Sat next to 'Billy Nomates' in a burrito bar the other week, but ultimately decided not to say hello - she was busy chatting to someone who seemed to be 'tour manager', and I felt like I'd have opened with asking if she was playing anywhere that night but would have felt guilty for saying "oh, no, I'm going somewhere else actually"! 'Regretted' it a little bit afterwards - I'd have been no hassle and perhaps the acknowledgement would have been appreciated!Might send you some links later on if you're happy to humour/indulge me