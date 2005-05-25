« previous next »
The Concerts and Festivals Thread!

John_P

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 11, 2021, 11:29:17 pm
Got Elton John, Biffy Clyro, The Libertines, and Creeper to see this year. Lorde and My Chemical Romance next year.
LiamG

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 12, 2021, 07:22:53 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 11, 2021, 08:19:00 pm
Its going to be quite a packed end of the year for me.

Comedy wise I've got Trevor Noah and Ricky Gervais coming up

Music wise I've got Gerry Cinnamon, Jamie Webster, Camelphat, Gorgon City and Chemical Brothers to fit in around going the match

Where are Chemical Brothers playing? i desperately want to see them live again
Welshred

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 12, 2021, 09:45:28 am
Quote from: LiamG on August 12, 2021, 07:22:53 am
Where are Chemical Brothers playing? i desperately want to see them live again

DJ set at Printworks in London mate, 12th December
jackh

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 12, 2021, 12:10:52 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August 11, 2021, 08:19:00 pm
Its going to be quite a packed end of the year for me.

Comedy wise I've got Trevor Noah and Ricky Gervais coming up

Music wise I've got Gerry Cinnamon, Jamie Webster, Camelphat, Gorgon City and Chemical Brothers to fit in around going the match

17 tickets in hand here, due to postponements & continuing to buy as new things were announced.  And another 11 for 2022.

It'll be great, but also feels ridiculous.
Ziltoid

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 12, 2021, 04:57:50 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on August 11, 2021, 07:07:15 pm
Anyone going to gigs that they couldn't have gone to in 1995? ;D

Yes, Manics
damomad

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
August 12, 2021, 07:54:28 pm
Fontaines DC tomorrow! Great way to break an 18 month duck!
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 04:00:49 pm
So I've got two festivals coming up.

Beautiful Days this weekend

Shambala next weekend

LiamG

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 06:16:15 pm
Foo Fighgers have announced a UK tour for next year

So tempting to try get a ticket but i'm buying  a house so i'm going to be skint :(
Welshred

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 06:18:26 pm
Four dates barely counts as a UK Tour ;D
LiamG

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 06:27:46 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:18:26 pm
Four dates barely counts as a UK Tour ;D

Mini Tour :D
Welshred

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 06:30:16 pm
I'm torn on this. I was hoping to be in South America on one of the dates they've announced but Covid and other things may delay that. So do I buy and try and sell later if I do decide to go? Or do I miss out completely? Got a decision to make over the next few days.
JC the Messiah

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 06:34:32 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:00:49 pm
So I've got two festivals coming up.

Beautiful Days this weekend

Shambala next weekend

 :)

Usually go to Beautiful Days and Bearded Theory every year. The lineup got Bdayz looks excellent this year and right up my street.

But decided to wait till next year for festivals, and have tickets to quite a few gigs in November and December, when hopefully covid infection rates have dropped considerably.
LiamG

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Today at 06:35:10 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:30:16 pm
I'm torn on this. I was hoping to be in South America on one of the dates they've announced but Covid and other things may delay that. So do I buy and try and sell later if I do decide to go? Or do I miss out completely? Got a decision to make over the next few days.

i'd buy anyway, because they will probably all sell out so you'll definitely sell them on
