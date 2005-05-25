Its going to be quite a packed end of the year for me.Comedy wise I've got Trevor Noah and Ricky Gervais coming upMusic wise I've got Gerry Cinnamon, Jamie Webster, Camelphat, Gorgon City and Chemical Brothers to fit in around going the match
Where are Chemical Brothers playing? i desperately want to see them live again
Anyone going to gigs that they couldn't have gone to in 1995?
Four dates barely counts as a UK Tour
So I've got two festivals coming up. Beautiful Days this weekendShambala next weekend
I'm torn on this. I was hoping to be in South America on one of the dates they've announced but Covid and other things may delay that. So do I buy and try and sell later if I do decide to go? Or do I miss out completely? Got a decision to make over the next few days.
