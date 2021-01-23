« previous next »
Author Topic: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: moondog on January 22, 2021, 11:41:46 pm
I was thinking earlier today that there will be many bands that wont make it through this pandemic because there is no way to earn a proper living from Spotify split 5 ways and no live shows that boost the coffers. Some of the best young bands will be fucked before they even get going, no small venues for them to develop in.

I saw Gary Numan on TV the other day saying how one of his songs was streamed over a million times and he made the princely sum of £37 from it.  :o
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on January 23, 2021, 12:25:42 am
I saw Gary Numan on TV the other day saying how one of his songs was streamed over a million times and he made the princely sum of £37 from it.  :o


That wont buy much fuel for his aeroplane.  Not certain his numbers are quite true from what I have seen elsewhere but Im not calling him a liar.
Not too many new bands get 1m plays, never mind the tens of millions needed to even keep afloat.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: moondog on January 22, 2021, 11:41:46 pm
I was thinking earlier today that there will be many bands that wont make it through this pandemic because there is no way to earn a proper living from Spotify split 5 ways and no live shows that boost the coffers. Some of the best young bands will be fucked before they even get going, no small venues for them to develop in.
Nothing stopping them putting on a streamed concert and selling e tickets.  I'll bet when they all start their mega world tours again everyone of them will sell e tickets and stream them to make even more money.

Sure there's upfront costs to set up but that's what managers and record companies get paid for.

The smaller, new start up bands and performers have every social media platform to get themselves out there, something that the older generation didn't have. 

Look at the sea shanty thing, a  fucking tic tok clip and now no.1 on the download charts.

Music ain't like it used to be and hasn't been for a very, very long time.

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
How many of us have paid for a streamed concert this year? I know I am not the main audience group for such wizardry but this has not been an option offered by the small number of bands I always support. Isnt that more of a one off when a tour would be dozens of paydays? Social media is great for promotion but not going to fund a two year struggle to make it without the live experience and income.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: moondog on January 23, 2021, 09:07:53 am
How many of us have paid for a streamed concert this year? I know I am not the main audience group for such wizardry but this has not been an option offered by the small number of bands I always support. Isnt that more of a one off when a tour would be dozens of paydays? Social media is great for promotion but not going to fund a two year struggle to make it without the live experience and income.
Have there been any to pay for?

I don't know as I don't do gigs or festivals so no idea if anybody has taken advantage of it. 

I do know that choirs, charity groups and bands and orchestras have come together online to produce some beautiful concerts and I did see what's his face who did Freddie Mercury was in TV last week promoting something online.

Sure not everyone will pay for stuff like that but then millions of teenies who can't get tickets to see little mix or one direction or whichever god awful kids band is touring will.

Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: moondog on January 23, 2021, 09:07:53 am
How many of us have paid for a streamed concert this year? I know I am not the main audience group for such wizardry but this has not been an option offered by the small number of bands I always support. Isnt that more of a one off when a tour would be dozens of paydays? Social media is great for promotion but not going to fund a two year struggle to make it without the live experience and income.

Paid for Hen Ogledd livestream show at the back end of last year. Was well worth it.

But was a kids concert so was worth it more to get them involved and occupied. Not sure I would have paid if it was just for me.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: moondog on January 23, 2021, 08:48:43 am

That wont buy much fuel for his aeroplane.  Not certain his numbers are quite true from what I have seen elsewhere but Im not calling him a liar.
Not too many new bands get 1m plays, never mind the tens of millions needed to even keep afloat.

IN an interview he gave to Sky, he said he got the figure from the streaming statement itself. From what he says, the huge bands make money, but smaller artists don't. Its from this bit of the interview

Numan is not appearing at the inquiry, but gave his thoughts on the revenue from streaming in an interview with Sky News - putting the figures into context.

"The solution's simple," he said. "The streaming companies should pay more money. They're getting it for nothing.

"I had a statement a while back and one of my songs had had over a million plays, million streams, and it was £37. I got £37 from a million streams."

Giving another example, Numan continued: "I printed out, I think it was about a year ago, a statement - my streaming statement came in and I didn't look at it, I just put it to print, and I looked over about half an hour later, it was still printing.

"It was hundreds and hundreds of pages. And the end of it was, like, £112. It was barely worth the [paper] it was printed on, and it took nearly half an hour to print. You know, it's so much stuff, so much streaming, and there's absolutely nothing in it."

https://news.sky.com/story/gary-numan-one-of-my-songs-got-over-a-million-streams-i-got-37-12192462
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
In the good old days you would get £58 for each play on Radio 1, with maybe 10 million listeners. It is not the same as physical sales if it is just listens. But I feel his pain in terms of what looks like tiny payments for large numbers of plays. Bear in mind that some songs have 500 million plus plays.
I am surprised that Glastonbury didnt do a paid for virtual festival as surely the first high profile one of these is not far away. Like a pay per view festival on Tv. Someone will clean up with that this summer.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: moondog on January 23, 2021, 01:50:36 pm
In the good old days you would get £58 for each play on Radio 1, with maybe 10 million listeners. It is not the same as physical sales if it is just listens. But I feel his pain in terms of what looks like tiny payments for large numbers of plays. Bear in mind that some songs have 500 million plus plays.
I am surprised that Glastonbury didnt do a paid for virtual festival as surely the first high profile one of these is not far away. Like a pay per view festival on Tv. Someone will clean up with that this summer.
I dont think virtual festivals / gigs would appeal that much. Similar to football, a lot of the entertainment provided comes through the crowd. Whats stopping you going on iplayer / YouTube and putting a live gig on from a year or so ago. All youd be missing is any new music the artist has released since the pandemic.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: moondog on January 23, 2021, 08:48:43 am

That wont buy much fuel for his aeroplane. Not certain his numbers are quite true from what I have seen elsewhere but Im not calling him a liar.
Not too many new bands get 1m plays, never mind the tens of millions needed to even keep afloat.
Ha, yes. Mind you, he's given flying up these days. He used to train stunt pilots and do aerobatic displays himself but so many of his fellow stunt pilots ended up dead that he decided to call it a day for the sake of his wife and kids. It's a very dangerous occupation with a high mortality rate.

I've no idea of how accurate his numbers are, but the fella is probably the most straight-up honest guy I've ever come across. As Rob posted, he got those figures from his streaming statement that was sent to him.

I tell you what, I can't wait until we can see bands again. Last gig for me was Icelandic Goth band Kaelan Mikla at Parr Street in November 2019. I'm getting withdrawal symptoms now.  :-\  Another favourite of mine are another Icelandic band called Vök, and they usually come over to England around March to tour, so I'd normally have that to look forward to, but not last year or this.  :-\ We usually make it a few days away when we see them, so have taken in shows and stays in both Bristol and Leeds, which have been fantastic.

The sooner we are all out of this nightmare, the better.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on January 23, 2021, 04:47:06 pm
Last gig for me was Icelandic Goth band Kaelan Mikla at Parr Street in November 2019.

I played in one of the support bands that night  :) was a good gig.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January 23, 2021, 08:34:52 pm
I played in one of the support bands that night  :) was a good gig.
Which one?

We went for a meal beforehand so missed the first support band (Rongorongo) but we saw Double Echo and Body of Light, who were both good. Yes, a very good night.

If you were in Double Echo, we were talking with you in the bar afterwards. If you were in Rongorongo I may have seen you previously if you've ever been on the bill elsewhere with Takotsubo Men, who we go to see around Liverpool all the time.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Concerts and festivals, what are they?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Started a thread recently about the topic that this page seems to touch upon - available here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346564.0

Quote from: moondog on January 23, 2021, 09:07:53 am
How many of us have paid for a streamed concert this year? I know I am not the main audience group for such wizardry but this has not been an option offered by the small number of bands I always support. Isnt that more of a one off when a tour would be dozens of paydays? Social media is great for promotion but not going to fund a two year struggle to make it without the live experience and income.

I paid for a couple.  The Cribs played a set at the Cavern which was ticketed at £10 (I think) or £5 for mailing list subscribers, who I expect would make up the majority of the audience (particularly because you could sign-up between the announcement and the gig itself) - the audio, camera, stream, etc, was all really good for what was a live 21-song set.  I also paid £15 for The Twilight Sad's pre-recorded set at Òran Mór in Glasgow - though this was more expensive, and only 10 songs, a lot more work went into the lighting, editing, and so on than for The Cribs' set, so both seemed fair.  The Cribs later added the live audio as a 'disc 2' for digital purchases of their latest album (£5), and The Twilight Sad put their audio up on Bandcamp on a pay-what-you-want basis.

Quote from: reddebs on January 23, 2021, 08:58:02 am
Nothing stopping them putting on a streamed concert and selling e tickets.  I'll bet when they all start their mega world tours again everyone of them will sell e tickets and stream them to make even more money.

Sure there's upfront costs to set up but that's what managers and record companies get paid for.

The smaller, new start up bands and performers have every social media platform to get themselves out there, something that the older generation didn't have.

I feel like this only focuses on the tip of the iceberg though.  I'm not particularly concerned about U2, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, and Billie Eilish not being able to tour - they're the tiny minority who are in an entirely different field to the artists (often seemingly successful & with good reputations) who are working hard to 'make a living'.  The social media thing is surely a bit needle-in-the-haystack too - sure, the potential is there to catch a break, but I don't think pointing to a viral number one and saying "see!" particularly acknowledges the experiences of the vast majority.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on January 24, 2021, 03:26:17 pm
If you were in Rongorongo I may have seen you previously if you've ever been on the bill elsewhere with Takotsubo Men, who we go to see around Liverpool all the time.

That's the one!
Think we played EBGBs with Takotsubo Men a couple of years ago.

Man I miss gigs. We can't even rehearse. I realise now how much my social life revolves around being in bands.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January 25, 2021, 12:18:49 pm
That's the one!
Think we played EBGBs with Takotsubo Men a couple of years ago.

Man I miss gigs. We can't even rehearse. I realise now how much my social life revolves around being in bands.
Once we finally get back to some kind of normality I'll look out for your band.

We were at that night in EBGBs to see Takotsubo Men. I don't know if you know them at all, but lead singer, Ste Williams is a lovely fella and a massive Red too. He and guitarist, Paddy, used to be in 90s Scouse band Cecil. Ste sometimes does some solo live gigs in Liverpool under the Fisherman Swilbert name.

Anyway, all the best with your band. I hope you are back on stage very soon.

Oh, do you know a band called Kusanagi? You may have shared a bill with them too. A Liverpool based band and friends and a relative of ours.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: jackh on January 25, 2021, 11:15:27 am
Started a thread recently about the topic that this page seems to touch upon - available here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346564.0

I paid for a couple.  The Cribs played a set at the Cavern which was ticketed at £10 (I think) or £5 for mailing list subscribers, who I expect would make up the majority of the audience (particularly because you could sign-up between the announcement and the gig itself) - the audio, camera, stream, etc, was all really good for what was a live 21-song set.  I also paid £15 for The Twilight Sad's pre-recorded set at Òran Mór in Glasgow - though this was more expensive, and only 10 songs, a lot more work went into the lighting, editing, and so on than for The Cribs' set, so both seemed fair.  The Cribs later added the live audio as a 'disc 2' for digital purchases of their latest album (£5), and The Twilight Sad put their audio up on Bandcamp on a pay-what-you-want basis.






How many people do you estimate paid that £5 or £10 for the Cribs live stream event? Would it ever be enough to negate a 20 date or more European tour? Sure, it is a great PR thing but cant keep the wolf from the door for long for a band ?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: moondog on January 25, 2021, 11:17:20 pm
How many people do you estimate paid that £5 or £10 for the Cribs live stream event? Would it ever be enough to negate a 20 date or more European tour? Sure, it is a great PR thing but cant keep the wolf from the door for long for a band ?

Very few, I'd think - plenty of live tracks (and no doubt already some full sets) available on YouTube etc, and so I expect that the majority who purchased a ticket would be the most loyal of fans (indeed, you might say 'supporters').  And nowhere near the same overall draw as that of 'a real event' in your home/nearby town.  A bit of a something for the fans, with some cash in hand for the crew hopefully.

That said, I've actually just purchased the audio download of The Twilight Sad's gig (at that name-your-price) - Bandcamp tells me I'm one of 1274 who've done so since it was 'released' on Boxing Day.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: jackh on January 25, 2021, 11:43:39 pm
Very few, I'd think - plenty of live tracks (and no doubt already some full sets) available on YouTube etc, and so I expect that the majority who purchased a ticket would be the most loyal of fans (indeed, you might say 'supporters').  And nowhere near the same overall draw as that of 'a real event' in your home/nearby town.  A bit of a something for the fans, with some cash in hand for the crew hopefully.

That said, I've actually just purchased the audio download of The Twilight Sad's gig (at that name-your-price) - Bandcamp tells me I'm one of 1274 who've done so since it was 'released' on Boxing Day.



The twilight sad have 58000+ monthly listeners on Spotify, so 2% are prepared to pay something for their music. Not that bad really but as you say, it is pay what you like so could be as little as £1-200 . I still believe Covid is going to end some seriously talented young musical careers.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
UK music industry outraged over licence fee cost for live-streamed events

A PRS tariff on virtual events grossing less than £500 could make online performances  often raising money for struggling artists and technical staff  grind to a halt, critics say

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/jan/28/uk-music-industry-outraged-over-licence-fee-cost-for-live-streamed-events

Quote
Music industry bodies have criticised the Performing Rights Society (PRS) after it instituted a licence fee for ticketed small-scale live-streamed performances that they said will leave some grassroots artists out of pocket.

Paid-entry live-streamed shows have become an essential source of income for many musicians during the coronavirus pandemic, from Laura Marling and Dua Lipa  whose Studio 2054 show in November reportedly drew millions of viewers  to emerging acts playing in struggling venues, as well as a way of raising funds for charity.

In December, the PRS proposed a tariff of between 8% and 17% gross revenues for live-streamed events, a marked increase on its usual 4.2% gross takings from in-person gigs. This would be retrospectively applied to live streams that took place earlier in the year. An open letter from the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Music Managers Forum (MMF), its signatories including representatives for Lipa, Liam Gallagher and Arctic Monkeys, urged them to reconsider.

The PRS has now implemented those tariffs and announced a new flat fee for live-streamed shows that generate less than £500 gross. Event organisers of shows taking up to £250 will pay the PRS £22.50 plus VAT, regardless of whether takings surpass that figure. The fee doubles for shows grossing between £251 and £500.

For normal, in-person shows, a venue or promoter would deduct the PRS fee from its artist payments. But artists themselves are often the organisers of small-scale live-streamed gigs, engaging the venue and arranging ticket sales.

A PRS spokesperson clarified that only members of the PRS and international societies represented by the royalty collection agency or performers playing the works of PRS members would be required to obtain a license. Many grassroots songwriters are not registered with the PRS for royalty payments: Music Venue Trust (MVT) analysis suggests that only 27% of artists playing small venues are members.

The PRS denied that any artist would be left out of pocket, stating that any shortfall of £22.50 would be made up by the royalties due.

MVTs CEO, Mark Davyd, told the Guardian that the measure was disgraceful and predicted that live-streamed shows by grassroots artists would grind to a halt as a result. It is a tax in the middle of a crisis on people who need the money. No venues or promoters are making money [from live-streamed gigs]  its for artists or for charities they care about.

A PRS spokesperson said it was not seeking to prevent artists, many of whom are PRS members, from generating an income from online concerts, but to ensure that non-performing members such as songwriters and composers can share in the value being generated by online live concerts which are using their works.

They clarified that small-scale events would not be subject to retrospective payments. Going forward members, and others, will know exactly the cost of the PRS licence which will allow them to price their ticketed events appropriately.

FACs CEO, David Martin, and MMFs chief executive, Annabella Coldrick, urged the PRS to stop acting unilaterally and to implement a waiver for performer-writers to opt out of such fees.

The news comes during Independent Venue Week (IVW), an annual celebration of the countrys grassroots music venues. MVT has estimated that more than 400 small venues in the UK are at risk of permanent closure. IVW founder Sybil Bell said these onerous new licences put the PRS even more out of touch with our community and called on them to pull the tariff.

Many in the artists community, who are the beneficiaries of the PRS licence fee, are also against this new licence, which comes without any of the promised consultation with those it impacts, said Bell. Like us, they understand acutely how much the live music community is an ecosystem that requires everyone to thrive in order to survive.

In response to the PRSs announcement, the Mill in Bradford has cancelled its remaining IVW shows, which were due to raise money for charity.

After the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of almost all live shows in the UK, the Mills owners converted the venue into a live-streaming stage and offered live-streaming facilities to other venues under the name The Mill.TV.

Mill director Jim Mitcham told the Guardian that the PRSs timing was outrageous.

We already paid for a limited online broadcast licence from them, and a venue licence, so to be hit with this extra charge that we havent been able to account for in advance  we dont know if well be able to continue.

The Mills live-streaming venture was started for love, not for money, said Mitcham. The margins are so tight. We make no money from live-streaming.

Over the past year, he estimated that they had paid thousands to struggling performers and technical staff. Weve had crew working for free to support musicians, or artists working for free to support venues. Theres been huge moral support and people rallying to help each other. Theyre doing it to stay alive and the rugs been pulled out from under that.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: jackh on January 28, 2021, 12:07:44 pm
UK music industry outraged over licence fee cost for live-streamed events

A PRS tariff on virtual events grossing less than £500 could make online performances  often raising money for struggling artists and technical staff  grind to a halt, critics say

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/jan/28/uk-music-industry-outraged-over-licence-fee-cost-for-live-streamed-events


Like Covid and Brexit hasn't fucked them enough as it is
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Looks like Reading & Leeds, Parklife and Creamfields all going ahead
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: LiamG on February 24, 2021, 08:03:57 pm
Looks like Reading & Leeds, Parklife and Creamfields all going ahead


Id give anything for tickets to those events.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 24, 2021, 08:26:24 pm
Id give anything for tickets to those events.

Don't think either of them are sold out yet?
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
I'd be checking what the situation is if the festival goes ahead but they have to alter the line ups if acts aren't able to travel into the UK.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Download not happening this year. Usually one we do once every two or three years, but last one was 2018 now.

Reading and Leeds going ahead would still shock me. The line-ups are flat-out shite, but you just want any and all live music that can go safely ahead to do so.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Had tickets to go see pete tong & the Heritage orchestra in colwyn bay in august and it's been rescheduled for next year which i find a bit strange considering there are festivals going ahead in august
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Quote from: LiamG on March 17, 2021, 06:30:54 pm
Had tickets to go see pete tong & the Heritage orchestra in colwyn bay in august and it's been rescheduled for next year which i find a bit strange considering there are festivals going ahead in august
Presently I think is the thing to consider. Based on the arising issues in Europe and the sensed slow down of the vaccinations in April, I do think that most of these festivals planned to go ahead will be pushed back or cancelled.

It's shit, but we can't risk a mass gathering being the site of a huge new outbreak that causes further lockdowns.
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Rammstein tour postponed for the 2nd time - hopefully i'll still be alive in July 2022
Re: The Concerts and Festivals Thread!
Anyone been to any gigs yet?

I've got a ticket for the 'Starshaped' tour's stop in Manchester this Friday - Sleeper & The Bluetones are co-headling, and playing their debut albums in full.  The Bluetones are also in Liverpool (Arts Club) on Thursday, which I think I'm going to find difficult to resist...!

First 'proper' events since seeing The Big Moon and Sleater-Kinney on consecutive nights back in February 2020, though I did see Cast and Mark Morriss do seated & distanced shows at Grand Central Hall in December & June respectively.

Can't wait - loads book in though, due to postponements and continuing to buy tickets.  Some are as far away as November 2022!
