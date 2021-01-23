

That wont buy much fuel for his aeroplane. Not certain his numbers are quite true from what I have seen elsewhere but Im not calling him a liar.

Not too many new bands get 1m plays, never mind the tens of millions needed to even keep afloat.



Ha, yes. Mind you, he's given flying up these days. He used to train stunt pilots and do aerobatic displays himself but so many of his fellow stunt pilots ended up dead that he decided to call it a day for the sake of his wife and kids. It's a very dangerous occupation with a high mortality rate.I've no idea of how accurate his numbers are, but the fella is probably the most straight-up honest guy I've ever come across. As Rob posted, he got those figures from his streaming statement that was sent to him.I tell you what, I can't wait until we can see bands again. Last gig for me was Icelandic Goth band Kaelan Mikla at Parr Street in November 2019. I'm getting withdrawal symptoms now.Another favourite of mine are another Icelandic band called Vök, and they usually come over to England around March to tour, so I'd normally have that to look forward to, but not last year or this.We usually make it a few days away when we see them, so have taken in shows and stays in both Bristol and Leeds, which have been fantastic.The sooner we are all out of this nightmare, the better.