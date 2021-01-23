That wont buy much fuel for his aeroplane. Not certain his numbers are quite true from what I have seen elsewhere but Im not calling him a liar.
Not too many new bands get 1m plays, never mind the tens of millions needed to even keep afloat.
IN an interview he gave to Sky, he said he got the figure from the streaming statement itself. From what he says, the huge bands make money, but smaller artists don't. Its from this bit of the interview
Numan is not appearing at the inquiry, but gave his thoughts on the revenue from streaming in an interview with Sky News - putting the figures into context.
"The solution's simple," he said. "The streaming companies should pay more money. They're getting it for nothing.
"I had a statement a while back and one of my songs had had over a million plays, million streams, and it was £37. I got £37 from a million streams."
Giving another example, Numan continued: "I printed out, I think it was about a year ago, a statement - my streaming statement came in and I didn't look at it, I just put it to print, and I looked over about half an hour later, it was still printing.
"It was hundreds and hundreds of pages. And the end of it was, like, £112. It was barely worth the [paper] it was printed on, and it took nearly half an hour to print. You know, it's so much stuff, so much streaming, and there's absolutely nothing in it."https://news.sky.com/story/gary-numan-one-of-my-songs-got-over-a-million-streams-i-got-37-12192462