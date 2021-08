How many of us have paid for a streamed concert this year? I know I am not the main audience group for such wizardry but this has not been an option offered by the small number of bands I always support. Isn’t that more of a one off when a tour would be dozens of paydays? Social media is great for promotion but not going to fund a two year struggle to make it without the live experience and income.



Nothing stopping them putting on a streamed concert and selling e tickets. I'll bet when they all start their mega world tours again everyone of them will sell e tickets and stream them to make even more money.



Sure there's upfront costs to set up but that's what managers and record companies get paid for.



The smaller, new start up bands and performers have every social media platform to get themselves out there, something that the older generation didn't have.



Started a thread recently about the topic that this page seems to touch upon - available here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346564.0 I paid for a couple. The Cribs played a set at the Cavern which was ticketed at £10 (I think) or £5 for mailing list subscribers, who I expect would make up the majority of the audience (particularly because you could sign-up between the announcement and the gig itself) - the audio, camera, stream, etc, was all really good for what was a live 21-song set. I also paid £15 for The Twilight Sad's pre-recorded set at Òran Mór in Glasgow - though this was more expensive, and only 10 songs, a lot more work went into the lighting, editing, and so on than for The Cribs' set, so both seemed fair. The Cribs later added the live audio as a 'disc 2' for digital purchases of their latest album (£5), and The Twilight Sad put their audio up on Bandcamp on a pay-what-you-want basis.I feel like this only focuses on the tip of the iceberg though. I'm not particularly concerned about U2, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, and Billie Eilish not being able to tour - they're the tiny minority who are in an entirely different field to the artists (often seemingly successful & with good reputations) who are working hard to 'make a living'. The social media thing is surely a bit needle-in-the-haystack too - sure, the potential is there to catch a break, but I don't think pointing to a viral number one and saying "see!" particularly acknowledges the experiences of the vast majority.