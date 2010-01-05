Had a Hugo Boss watch for just under 2 years from Ernest Jones, cost £199 at the time. This time last year I paid £65 to have the glass replaced due to a crack (no idea what caused it) and over Christmas the metal clasp snapped. I took it in and they want £115 for a new bracelet, saying the warranty only covers the watch and mechanism.



They've offered me a goodwill gesture of money off a new watch instead of the repair, but wouldn't talk specific numbers until I chose one.



What do people reckon? I'm thinking I get my watch back, get a watch repair shop to do a cheaper job (seriously, the bracelet is 57.5% the cost of the watch?) and use their 'goodwill' to try and get a ton off another decent watch.