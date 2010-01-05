« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Buying a decent watch  (Read 9084 times)

Offline Mavis Cruet

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • Welsh Wool
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #80 on: January 5, 2010, 11:38:18 AM »
Quote from: El Phes on January  5, 2010, 09:57:22 AM
My arm would be dead after each day of wearing that

You could wear it like a belt instead?
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,637
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #81 on: January 5, 2010, 01:21:56 PM »
Used to work for Asprey, they're doing this limited edition for £80K - fill your boots

http://www.asprey.com/cat/timepieces/limited-editions/no-8-tourbillon-round-white-gold/1/
Logged
He's got a tattoo on his wrist that says "I hate blackie blackie blackie blacks, and I fucking love handballing it into the opponent's goal and away from my own goal, and biting people, and kicking young kids in the bollocks when they ask for autographs. And diving. I fucking love that."

Offline buzzing

  • Fart bottling, Men and Motors watching, meat washing scaffold erector.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • R.I.P
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #82 on: January 5, 2010, 02:30:22 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on January  5, 2010, 01:21:56 PM
Used to work for Asprey, they're doing this limited edition for £80K - fill your boots

http://www.asprey.com/cat/timepieces/limited-editions/no-8-tourbillon-round-white-gold/1/

"the 30 second revolution of the Tourbillon rather than the standard minute"

...er that's just shite ;D
Logged
"You have to admire animals. Hamster spun round in a wheel three times bigger than him and abruptly lands on his back. Then just gets up and carries on as if nothing happened! If that was a human he'd be helicoptered to hospital, off work for 6 months have back issues for 20 years and then start legal proceedings against the wheels owner"

Offline T-1000

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • "I am focused on training and coaching my team"
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #83 on: January 5, 2010, 11:03:11 PM »
Quote from: Captain Tsubasa on January  5, 2010, 12:33:02 AM
Im a Nixon fan,got two

A super hero II and a Banks
Right tsubasa check this out: Ive settled on the Nixon 42-20 black/lime. On the official Nixon site the uk price is £410 and the USA price is, wait for it...... $400 (approx £250)!!! No seller i've tried is prepared to ship to the uk, saying "nixon has a strict policy blah blah", but they can ship other makes! After checking the cost of duty, delivery & vat it would still have been £90 cheaper: really annoyed :no
Logged
.....where once we watched the King Kenny play

Offline lachesis

  • RAWK Scribe
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,047
  • МАРКСИСТ
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #84 on: January 6, 2010, 10:23:47 AM »
Quote from: Col on January  5, 2010, 12:11:27 AM


I don't really like watches with small faces, can hardly see the dial on that pic.



:P
Logged

Offline all_funkt_up

  • ....the valentino of the boards... really knows how to treat a lady.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,299
  • Never Forget. Never Buy the Sun.
    • The Daily Punt
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #85 on: January 6, 2010, 04:43:21 PM »
You could get a Tissot (very well made) but Michael Owen is the global ambassador for them - do you want to line his pockets?

I was gutted when I found out, had already purchased mine though :(
Logged
Quote from: Andy@Allerton on November 13, 2010, 06:11:56 AM
Roy. Shut up. Just shut up.

Betting Banter and Stuff

http://thedailypunt.com/forum/


"Zlatan was released by Ajax because of his fucking attitude. Released by Juve cos just not good enough to play alongside Trezeguet.
He won't score or make an assist at

Offline buzzing

  • Fart bottling, Men and Motors watching, meat washing scaffold erector.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • R.I.P
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #86 on: January 6, 2010, 05:58:24 PM »
Quote from: El Phes on January  5, 2010, 09:57:22 AM
My arm would be dead after each day of wearing that


Your arm...could fuckin wear that as a belt
Logged
"You have to admire animals. Hamster spun round in a wheel three times bigger than him and abruptly lands on his back. Then just gets up and carries on as if nothing happened! If that was a human he'd be helicoptered to hospital, off work for 6 months have back issues for 20 years and then start legal proceedings against the wheels owner"

Offline MattLFC08

  • Forgetful nose poker-inner - Who Must Try Harder!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
  • 96 Never Forgotten.
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #87 on: January 6, 2010, 08:56:23 PM »
Got this for my 21st birthday 6 1/2 years ago. Just before Christmas '09 the battery went in it for the first time. Keeps perfect timing always... And is worth so much in sentimental value to me as it was a gift from my parents.

Logged
"As I come here to Liverpool and to Anfield I have drummed it into our players time and again, they are PRIVILEGED to play for you and if you did not believe me! Do You Believe Me Now?"

Bill Shankly (2 September 1913  29 September 1981)

Offline Mavis Cruet

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • Welsh Wool
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #88 on: January 6, 2010, 11:12:55 PM »
Quote from: buzzing on January  6, 2010, 05:58:24 PM

Your arm...could fuckin wear that as a belt

There's an echo in here :P
Logged

Offline buzzing

  • Fart bottling, Men and Motors watching, meat washing scaffold erector.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • R.I.P
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #89 on: January 6, 2010, 11:19:09 PM »
lol just seen that ;D
Logged
"You have to admire animals. Hamster spun round in a wheel three times bigger than him and abruptly lands on his back. Then just gets up and carries on as if nothing happened! If that was a human he'd be helicoptered to hospital, off work for 6 months have back issues for 20 years and then start legal proceedings against the wheels owner"

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,328
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #90 on: January 6, 2010, 11:44:37 PM »
have this watch 2 years. http://www.thewatchhut.co.uk/Seiko-Gents-F1-Honda-Watch-2006-SNA749P2.html

cost me 420 incl 3 yrs insurance. you might get it cheaper now. its a great looking watch
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline RigBon1892

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,157
  • Legend
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #91 on: January 7, 2010, 01:18:15 AM »
Quote from: all_funkt_up on January  6, 2010, 04:43:21 PM
You could get a Tissot (very well made) but Michael Owen is the global ambassador for them - do you want to line his pockets?

I was gutted when I found out, had already purchased mine though :(

That's been public knowledge for the last 10 or more years...
Logged
I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager.

"Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone
YNWA Rafa.

Offline El Phes

  • Answers to Judith, but only on Thurdays.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,985
    • Portraits / Weddings / Commercial / Events
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #92 on: January 7, 2010, 11:57:02 AM »
Quote from: T-1000 on January  5, 2010, 11:03:11 PM
Right tsubasa check this out: Ive settled on the Nixon 42-20 black/lime. On the official Nixon site the uk price is £410 and the USA price is, wait for it...... $400 (approx £250)!!! No seller i've tried is prepared to ship to the uk, saying "nixon has a strict policy blah blah", but they can ship other makes! After checking the cost of duty, delivery & vat it would still have been £90 cheaper: really annoyed :no

Arrange to buy dealing with 1 of our LFC friends on here who lives over the pond, or go and look in the "Ever been to New York" thread and get friendly with someone going. I'm sure you could work something out, no?
Logged

Offline T-1000

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • "I am focused on training and coaching my team"
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #93 on: January 7, 2010, 03:27:23 PM »
Quote from: El Phes on January  7, 2010, 11:57:02 AM
Arrange to buy dealing with 1 of our LFC friends on here who lives over the pond, or go and look in the "Ever been to New York" thread and get friendly with someone going. I'm sure you could work something out, no?
Thanks for the suggestion mate. I'm trying to see if my aunt will buy it for me and give it to my uncle, who is flying over some time next month.
Logged
.....where once we watched the King Kenny play

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #94 on: March 13, 2010, 07:14:06 PM »
The other half has told me I can have a Tag for my birthday, anyone got a Monza or a Carrera?
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,292
  • Big in Japan
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #95 on: March 13, 2010, 07:28:16 PM »
bloke at work just bought one of these, must have cost him thousands...



...the absolute fucking tit.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 AM
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Online Father Ted

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,843
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #96 on: March 13, 2010, 07:35:10 PM »


Old skool. Literally, I had it at junior school and then bought one again last year. You don't need any fancy bollocks on a watch really. There used to be an old Casio one with a map of the World on it that I'd have bought again if I could've found it.
« Last Edit: March 13, 2010, 07:36:57 PM by Father Ted »
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,835
  • * * * * * *
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #97 on: March 13, 2010, 08:41:04 PM »
Quote from: Captain Tsubasa on January  5, 2010, 01:15:54 AM
Is this it ?

YA FUCKING CHEAPSKATE!!



:lmao

Yeah, that's the one. Good innit? ;D
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,795
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #98 on: August 29, 2018, 10:03:45 PM »
I know there's a more recent thread, but I can't find it.

Anyway, anyone got or had any experience of he Samsung Gear watch? Looks good. Thinking of getting either one of them or the Galaxy watch which is coming out next week.
Logged

Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

  • CAE DIVI AUG
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,016
  • "Let them hate me, as long as they respect me"
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #99 on: August 30, 2018, 11:01:52 AM »
To the original poster: if you only have £300 to spend on a watch, buy a Seiko. It's a no brainer. You
Logged
Quote
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought.
 Tiberius Caesar Augustus,
Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #100 on: September 2, 2018, 02:17:28 AM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on August 30, 2018, 11:01:52 AM
To the original poster: if you only have £300 to spend on a watch, buy a Seiko. It's a no brainer. You

seiko sumo at that price point.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 02:29:55 AM »
Had a Hugo Boss watch for just under 2 years from Ernest Jones, cost £199 at the time. This time last year I paid £65 to have the glass replaced due to a crack (no idea what caused it) and over Christmas the metal clasp snapped. I took it in and they want £115 for a new bracelet, saying the warranty only covers the watch and mechanism.

They've offered me a goodwill gesture of money off a new watch instead of the repair, but wouldn't talk specific numbers until I chose one.

What do people reckon? I'm thinking I get my watch back, get a watch repair shop to do a cheaper job (seriously, the bracelet is 57.5% the cost of the watch?) and use their 'goodwill' to try and get a ton off another decent watch.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 02:36:43 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:29:55 AM
Had a Hugo Boss watch for just under 2 years from Ernest Jones, cost £199 at the time. This time last year I paid £65 to have the glass replaced due to a crack (no idea what caused it) and over Christmas the metal clasp snapped. I took it in and they want £115 for a new bracelet, saying the warranty only covers the watch and mechanism.

They've offered me a goodwill gesture of money off a new watch instead of the repair, but wouldn't talk specific numbers until I chose one.

What do people reckon? I'm thinking I get my watch back, get a watch repair shop to do a cheaper job (seriously, the bracelet is 57.5% the cost of the watch?) and use their 'goodwill' to try and get a ton off another decent watch.

I've had and entry level Tag Heuer 2000 for 22 years. The only thing I've ever needed to replace are batteries and a bezel spring. At this rate it's cost me roughly 10c per day.

My advice is to buy a watch from a watchmaker not a fashion brand. Think about the cost over the life of the watch.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,951
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Yorkandbeyond
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:03:10 AM »


£35 Amazon :D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:23:35 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:29:55 AM
Had a Hugo Boss watch for just under 2 years from Ernest Jones, cost £199 at the time. This time last year I paid £65 to have the glass replaced due to a crack (no idea what caused it) and over Christmas the metal clasp snapped. I took it in and they want £115 for a new bracelet, saying the warranty only covers the watch and mechanism.

They've offered me a goodwill gesture of money off a new watch instead of the repair, but wouldn't talk specific numbers until I chose one.

What do people reckon? I'm thinking I get my watch back, get a watch repair shop to do a cheaper job (seriously, the bracelet is 57.5% the cost of the watch?) and use their 'goodwill' to try and get a ton off another decent watch.

I've got a Tag Kirium, you can pick a 14 yr old example up for about £570 on watchfinder.

If you are looking at cheaper, Seiko has already been mentioned and H Samuel have some decent offers on Citizen watches. We got the lad an Eco Drive for Christmas, lovely watch, solar powered, paid about £150 for it, list was around £400.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,049
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 AM »
My cousin is Swiss so knows a thing or 2 about watches. In his opinion Tissot are the best brand for a budget (by Swiss standards) watch.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,556
  • YNWA
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 12:04:35 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:56:58 AM
My cousin is Swiss so knows a thing or 2 about watches.

Not sure being Swiss gives you an automatic knowledge of watches  ;D
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,049
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 12:07:53 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:04:35 PM
Not sure being Swiss gives you an automatic knowledge of watches  ;D

They are all obsessed. I met him in Zurich last year and he insisted on giving me the tour of all the watch shops despite me not giving a fuck about watches.  ;D
Logged

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,366
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 12:28:20 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:04:35 PM
Not sure being Swiss gives you an automatic knowledge of watches  ;D

Pun intended...? :wellin
Logged

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,946
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 12:32:55 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:07:53 PM
They are all obsessed....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PT6TYisX9oA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PT6TYisX9oA</a>

 ;)
Logged
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.  - Sagan
Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored. - Aldous Huxley
Law of Logical Argument   Anything is possible if you don't know what you are talking about.
Believer in the Light Demons of Chunder-Upon-Tits - Corkboy
Very sad man with too much time on your hands - ghost1359

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,049
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 01:01:29 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 12:32:55 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PT6TYisX9oA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PT6TYisX9oA</a>

 ;)

 ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 02:26:53 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:56:58 AM
My cousin is Swiss so knows a thing or 2 about watches. In his opinion Tissot are the best brand for a budget (by Swiss standards) watch.

Tissot where the watches given to the MOTM in Rugby League in the 90's, so I always assumed they were of a decent quality.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:42:23 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:07:53 PM
They are all obsessed. I met him in Zurich last year and he insisted on giving me the tour of all the watch shops despite me not giving a fuck about watches.  ;D

He was just being a good Citizen making sure you Tag along with him.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

  • CAE DIVI AUG
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,016
  • "Let them hate me, as long as they respect me"
Re: Buying a decent watch
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:18:39 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:26:53 PM
Tissot where the watches given to the MOTM in Rugby League in the 90's, so I always assumed they were of a decent quality.

Tissot is part of the same organisation as Omega. They are good watches. Can this thread be merged with the watches thread please mods?
Logged
Quote
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought.
 Tiberius Caesar Augustus,
Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 