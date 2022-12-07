« previous next »
Favourite Christmas films

Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 06:18:09 pm
Die Hard
Trainspotting
Blood Diamond.
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 06:26:41 pm
Quote from: Qston on December  7, 2022, 04:57:54 pm
Is the right answer

Watched it again last Saturday night on Film4. Better than the footy.
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 06:33:18 pm
The original miracle on 34th Street is on Film 4 now
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 06:57:26 pm
Home Alone
Muppets Christmas Carol (specifically on Christmas morning)
Die Hard
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 07:47:20 pm
Christmas Vacation is an all time classic.
A Christmas story,has been getting over hyped in recent years but still a go to.
Comfort and Joy,hello folks!
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 07:56:24 pm
Its the holy trinity of:

Home Alone
Elf
Die Hard

Thats closely followed up by Home Alone 2, Muppets Christmas Carol. Although The Holiday has started to emerge as a regular.
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 08:03:22 pm
Im more tolerant than some of twee RomCom crap but The Holiday was too much. Shite!
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 08:45:48 pm
Not feeling it quite yet - too busy - but the Apartment (1960) is a favouite at ours.

With Jack Lemmon and Shirley Maclain directed by Billy Wilder, you will be in good hands.


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0053604/
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 08:54:29 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December  7, 2022, 08:03:22 pm
Im more tolerant than some of twee RomCom crap but The Holiday was too much. Shite!

It was bad and there is a point in the film where even I switch it off, but I think its repetitive presence on the schedule this time of year has battered me down to a point where watching the first hour has become an essential.

Love Actually belongs in the category of far too much RomCom crap.
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 08:58:16 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  7, 2022, 03:26:33 pm
Scrooge
Scrooged
Home Alone
Gremlins
Bad Santa
Its A Wonderful Life.

The Alastair Sim version? Classic.
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 09:01:15 pm
Id like to recommend Click and Collect starring Stephen Merchant and Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke.

Neither are classics, but both pretty decent.
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 7, 2022, 10:38:56 pm
I found Nativity to be far better than I was expecting

Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 07:22:18 am
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  7, 2022, 08:58:16 pm
The Alastair Sim version? Classic.

Yeah that's the one.

Think it was called A Christmas Carol in the states
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 07:28:03 am
Love Actually
Die Hard
Reindeer Games
Trading Places
About A Boy
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 07:45:24 am
We watch The Family Man with Nicolas Cage every year. Crap but good. And the Jim Carey Christmas Carol.
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 08:01:00 am
Nativity
Wonderful Life
Christmas with the Kranks.
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 08:21:41 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  7, 2022, 06:26:41 pm
Watched it again last Saturday night on Film4. Better than the footy.

It's one of those films seared on my memory from when I was a young child. I remember watching it with my dad when I was very young and it just stuck with me. Brings back happy memories.

I must add that at around the same age I watched Wizard of Oz and it utterly terrified me and was also sat down in front of the World at War and that never left me either !
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 08:33:18 am
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 08:48:27 am
do these get honourable mentions -

there's something about mary and joseph

three wise men and a baby

yule hand luke

never sleigh never again

ace adventura pet detective

the god father christmas

waterworld - well it was a turkey  :wave
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 09:59:56 am
Nightmare before Christmas for me.
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 10:01:19 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  8, 2022, 07:28:03 am
Love Actually
Die Hard
Reindeer Games
Trading Places
About A Boy

Never had that down as a Xmas film but yeah I guess it is!
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 02:02:00 pm
The Alistair Sim version of Scrooge I watch every year, same with It's a Wonderful Life, my Dad used to love those two films, I had not seen It's a Wonderful Life before Dad passed away in 2014 but have watched it each year since and I always think about him when I do.

Been trying to get my daughter to watch It's a Wonderful Life for years but she won't watch it as it's in B&W!!

I usually wait until I finish for Christmas before I watch a film but think I'll go early this year and watch something on the weekend as have one more week to go!

For me it's

1. Scrooge
2. It's a Wonderful Life
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 02:06:26 pm
Quote from: Qston on December  8, 2022, 08:21:41 am
It's one of those films seared on my memory from when I was a young child. I remember watching it with my dad when I was very young and it just stuck with me. Brings back happy memories.

I must add that at around the same age I watched Wizard of Oz and it utterly terrified me and was also sat down in front of the World at War and that never left me either !
Wizard of Oz was a Christmas tradition in our house although I don't consider it to be a Christmas film. I remember one year it wasn't on BBC Wales as they had some Welsh programme on. My Dad who hated that thought of thing wrote to the BBC and complained, he got a response back and that was the last year that BBC Wales did that so maybe it helped!
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 02:10:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December  7, 2022, 09:01:15 pm
Id like to recommend Click and Collect starring Stephen Merchant and Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke.

Neither are classics, but both pretty decent.
yes agree, only watched Click and Collect the once, didn't realise it was a film, thought it was a BBC programme! Last Christmas was good too, the missus is a George Michael fan so got reluctantly dragged along to the pictures to watch it but was pleasantly surprised so watched it again last year
Re: Favourite Christmas films
December 8, 2022, 04:41:39 pm
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December  8, 2022, 02:02:00 pm
The Alistair Sim version of Scrooge I watch every year, same with It's a Wonderful Life, my Dad used to love those two films, I had not seen It's a Wonderful Life before Dad passed away in 2014 but have watched it each year since and I always think about him when I do.

Been trying to get my daughter to watch It's a Wonderful Life for years but she won't watch it as it's in B&W!!

I usually wait until I finish for Christmas before I watch a film but think I'll go early this year and watch something on the weekend as have one more week to go!

For me it's

1. Scrooge
2. It's a Wonderful Life

We'v got it on DVD and its IN COLOUR

The B&W version is on Film 4 tomorrow at 4pm
Re: Favourite Christmas films
Today at 07:36:54 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on December  8, 2022, 08:01:00 am
Nativity
Wonderful Life
Christmas with the Kranks.
I've seen this on a few lists. Horrific film.
