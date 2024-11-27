« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter  (Read 306817 times)

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3880 on: November 27, 2024, 10:57:27 pm »
I await someone taking the 1st after that quote even though it's taken :D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3881 on: November 28, 2024, 11:31:14 am »
They're currently in the process of making Gavin erect
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3882 on: November 28, 2024, 05:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on November 13, 2024, 01:06:05 pm
The sweep is normally well underway by this stage.

Hopefully dj returns over the next couple of days to kick us off.

As the reigning champion, my daughter will be making her selection tonight.

Cheers for sorting this! been a busy few weeks!!

Gavin is fully erect now, let the games begin!!...or flames
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3883 on: November 28, 2024, 06:49:39 pm »
Quote from: djphal on November 28, 2024, 05:46:19 pm
Cheers for sorting this! been a busy few weeks!!

Gavin is fully erect now, let the games begin!!...or flames

Welcome back  :wave
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3884 on: November 28, 2024, 11:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on November 28, 2024, 06:49:39 pm
Welcome back  :wave

Thanks! it's been a while, nice to see the full sweep!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3885 on: November 29, 2024, 12:13:54 am »
 :) now it's a party 
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3886 on: November 29, 2024, 10:03:19 am »
Welcome back Dj. Barney was doing a shocking job organising it so its a good job youre back.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3887 on: November 29, 2024, 01:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on November 29, 2024, 10:03:19 am
Welcome back Dj. Barney was doing a shocking job organising it so its a good job youre back.

Couldn't organise a barney in a pub on Christmas Eve
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3888 on: November 29, 2024, 04:19:02 pm »
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3889 on: November 29, 2024, 04:21:05 pm »
Gavin standing erect and proud.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3890 on: November 29, 2024, 04:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on November 27, 2024, 09:46:10 am
Are we saying an attack by birds (which causes visual damage) is an actual attack this year?

DJ... what's the decision on this for this year? Is a bird attack which clearly damages it classed as an actual attack or not?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3891 on: November 29, 2024, 04:55:29 pm »
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3892 on: November 29, 2024, 05:59:52 pm »
Is anyone going on Crow watch this year?
Little twats.
(the Crows, not you lot :) )
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3893 on: November 29, 2024, 07:00:28 pm »
Boooo! Cant believe I forgot about this. Hopefully the arson defying shitehawk of recent years meets a fiery demise. Preferably on the 22nd, which would have been my choice
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3894 on: November 30, 2024, 10:37:43 am »
Quote from: LiverSaintNick on November 29, 2024, 07:00:28 pm
Boooo! Cant believe I forgot about this. Hopefully the arson defying shitehawk of recent years meets a fiery demise. Preferably on the 22nd, which would have been my choice

Don't worry mate, I've boxed it. He's going up in spectacular flames on the 22nd.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3895 on: November 30, 2024, 12:05:33 pm »
DJ has 12 hours to get the job done.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3896 on: November 30, 2024, 04:39:12 pm »
27 DAYS...
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3897 on: November 30, 2024, 07:17:43 pm »
I tell you what. The webcam is bloody awful. The blurring is awful, and is the goat surrounded by Perspex? Because theres lots of reflected headlights all over the place.

Expected better!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3898 on: December 2, 2024, 01:15:25 am »
24 Days...
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3899 on: December 2, 2024, 10:01:02 am »
Looks like a nice day in Gavle!

I am wondering if they have done anything to deter the birds this year
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3900 on: December 2, 2024, 02:10:19 pm »
Damn I didn't get in this year, completely forgot. Can I add a wild card?

The Goat becomes sentient and dies of sadness knowing RAWK bets on it's downfall
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3901 on: December 2, 2024, 06:12:18 pm »
how would we know that the goat died of sadness though
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3902 on: December 2, 2024, 06:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on November 30, 2024, 07:17:43 pm
I tell you what. The webcam is bloody awful. The blurring is awful, and is the goat surrounded by Perspex? Because theres lots of reflected headlights all over the place.

Expected better!
Yeah, the webcam is like an acid trip. Will make a cracking burn video on the 23rd on the plus side
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3903 on: December 3, 2024, 10:01:21 am »
Its been snowing in Gavle!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3904 on: December 3, 2024, 10:45:19 am »
Tomorrow is the day.

As an aside, could someone send me the GPS coordinates?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3905 on: December 3, 2024, 11:11:04 am »
The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal
01. Draex
02. Gary75
03. Terry de Niro
04. Peabee
05. Sheepfest
06. Wabaloolah
07. smithy
08. Lisan Al Gaib
09. Bryanod
10. RooiBefok
11. ExiledintheUSA
12. rob1966
13. Flashie
14. John C
15. Ziltoid
16. Smithng
17. Mag Hull
18. Duvva
19. electricghost
20. Tepid T2O
21. Musketeer Gripweed
22. Rhi
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. tinner777
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Pheel
28. .adam
29. jackh
30. RJH
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - reddebs
The Goat Lives (without attack) - Barney's Daughter
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Elmo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - Anthony
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - CraigDS
The Goat is bombed by Russia. Dr. Beaker
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3906 on: December 3, 2024, 12:39:00 pm »
Quote from: djphal on December  2, 2024, 10:01:02 am
Looks like a nice day in Gavle!

I am wondering if they have done anything to deter the birds this year

I'm sure I read something about the way the straw was grown or treated and it is hoped that he'll see it out without them destroying him again.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3907 on: December 3, 2024, 12:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on December  3, 2024, 10:45:19 am
Tomorrow is the day.

As an aside, could someone send me the GPS coordinates?

53.438751, -2.966681
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3908 on: December 3, 2024, 12:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on December  3, 2024, 12:39:00 pm
I'm sure I read something about the way the straw was grown or treated and it is hoped that he'll see it out without them destroying him again.

Lets hope so! still no sign of them
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3909 on: December 3, 2024, 01:22:20 pm »
Drone attack is definitely the way to go.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3910 on: December 3, 2024, 01:30:15 pm »
23 Days...
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3911 on: December 3, 2024, 06:32:20 pm »
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3912 on: December 4, 2024, 03:52:34 pm »
Not a lot going on with the goat.

This camera angle is shite. Can't keep an eye on any potential attackers.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3913 on: December 4, 2024, 09:52:43 pm »
So as the 5th draws near its my time to shine and set fire to this goat, who I think has a resemblance to a certain referee Madley which will help in my work.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3914 on: Yesterday at 08:25:52 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on December  4, 2024, 09:52:43 pm
So as the 5th draws near its my time to shine and set fire to this goat, who I think has a resemblance to a certain referee Madley which will help in my work.

;D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3915 on: Yesterday at 03:49:46 pm »
21 Days...
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3916 on: Yesterday at 10:14:46 pm »
Looks very dark cold and misty tonight!

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3917 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm »
Bah humbug gavle was having none of my killer sheep flock. Next year I'll send in the hoggarts or Howard Webb.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2023's Bird Watcher, Barneys Daughter
« Reply #3918 on: Today at 05:14:26 am »
Gutted. I had someone booked to sort out the goat the other day, but he's stuck in NY apparently. Probably sight-seeing.
