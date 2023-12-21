« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS  (Read 237532 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,734
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3720 on: December 21, 2023, 03:18:25 pm »
I am not giving the win to fatso here.

GOAT VAR needed.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • Ground Control
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3721 on: December 21, 2023, 05:12:07 pm »
I am genuinely surprised no one has thought of a drone airstrike.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3722 on: December 21, 2023, 08:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 21, 2023, 02:53:59 pm
This is a good read on the goat.
https://www.forkingpaths.co/p/will-the-gavle-goat-survive-this

If it is destroyed, I hope its destroyed on the 26th 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,331
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3723 on: December 21, 2023, 10:44:52 pm »
Thought I was about to catch a live goat burning, but it's just the security man patrolling
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3724 on: December 22, 2023, 12:57:06 am »
Two days ago 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,734
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3725 on: December 22, 2023, 01:03:50 am »
I'll have you on theft charges you twat.
Logged

Offline No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3726 on: December 22, 2023, 05:48:42 am »
Quote from: No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint on December 19, 2023, 06:11:33 am
Right, citizens of Gavle, its time for a spot of light arson. Do your duty.

Useless bastards.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,331
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3727 on: December 22, 2023, 10:17:40 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on December 21, 2023, 08:49:38 pm
If it is destroyed, I hope its destroyed on the 26th 

It's tubby I'll be gutted for if it gets destroyed at this late stage.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,334
  • YNWA
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3728 on: December 22, 2023, 10:18:34 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 22, 2023, 10:17:40 am
It's tubby I'll be gutted for if it gets destroyed at this late stage.

Agreed. Hopefully just a little burn before being put out.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,573
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3729 on: December 22, 2023, 10:24:31 am »
Come on birdies, two days of concerted pecking please.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,955
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3730 on: December 22, 2023, 10:28:55 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 22, 2023, 10:24:31 am
Come on birdies, two days of concerted pecking please.

They'll be pecking ashes tomorrow.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,016
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3731 on: December 22, 2023, 11:43:38 am »
Will there be category for destroyed by birds next year?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3732 on: December 22, 2023, 12:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 22, 2023, 10:17:40 am
It's tubby I'll be gutted for if it gets destroyed at this late stage.

Nice try. Youd be more gutted for HF seeing as birds arent attackers in the committees view 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,207
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3733 on: December 22, 2023, 03:21:57 pm »
Tubby will not win, it is not an attack.

Those birds will be back every year which makes the sweep pointless as it will always be the same.

That selection is there for attacks by humans or aliens, attacks such as weapons, cars, tanks, buses etc
Logged

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,207
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3734 on: December 22, 2023, 03:22:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 22, 2023, 11:43:38 am
Will there be category for destroyed by birds next year?

absolutely not

because its not an attack, they are friendly birds
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,331
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3735 on: December 22, 2023, 06:39:52 pm »
Just saw an image of the goat in daylight.

The bird attack has caused more damage than I thought.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,207
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3736 on: December 22, 2023, 06:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 22, 2023, 06:39:52 pm
Just saw an image of the goat in daylight.

The bird attack has caused more damage than I thought.

  ;D

Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,331
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3737 on: December 23, 2023, 02:50:44 am »
There's something going on with the goat. Just a grey screen
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,331
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3738 on: December 23, 2023, 02:52:36 am »
Meh, just snow on the camera apparently
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3739 on: December 23, 2023, 04:00:26 am »
Three days ago?

Or rather, Tick Tock, three days to go 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Bryanods off during the Kings Speech

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,062
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3740 on: December 23, 2023, 10:04:48 am »
Fecking birds be great time to try with webcam disrupted
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,955
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3741 on: December 23, 2023, 10:12:47 am »
Today's the day! :)
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3742 on: December 23, 2023, 10:41:26 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on December 23, 2023, 04:00:26 am
Three days ago?

Or rather, Tick Tock, three days to go 

;D

Hiya Samie. Wrong again. Never mind. The 26th is coming and we can all enjoy the burnnnnnnnn.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,734
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3743 on: December 23, 2023, 01:20:55 pm »
Stupid Gavin! :(

I WILL HAVE MY VENGEANCE!
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3744 on: December 23, 2023, 01:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 23, 2023, 01:20:55 pm
Stupid Gavin! :(

I WILL HAVE MY VENGEANCE!

I'll share a little bit of my glory with you when it comes.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,083
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3745 on: December 23, 2023, 02:04:26 pm »
Its fucking threadbare.  You couldnt set fire to it if you wanted to, theres hardly any straw left.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3746 on: December 23, 2023, 03:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 23, 2023, 02:04:26 pm
Its fucking threadbare.  You couldnt set fire to it if you wanted to, theres hardly any straw left.

Thankfully the goat may yet survive the friendly attentions of well intentioned jackdaws 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3747 on: Yesterday at 11:20:50 am »
Overmorrow. Up the Rhi 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,573
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3748 on: Yesterday at 06:47:04 pm »
Come on, spontaneously combust ya bastid!
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,331
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3749 on: Today at 06:59:24 pm »
Merry Christmas goat.

It looks completely fucked. Glad it's not getting burned though. Would be a real shame for tubby to lose at this late stage.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,083
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3750 on: Today at 07:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 06:59:24 pm
Merry Christmas goat.

It looks completely fucked. Glad it's not getting burned though. Would be a real shame for tubby to lose at this late stage.
Errr would it?!!  ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3751 on: Today at 07:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 06:59:24 pm
Merry Christmas goat.

It looks completely fucked. Glad it's not getting burned though. Would be a real shame for tubby to lose at this late stage.

Hes going up in flames tomorrow and the birds can fucking do one the meddling little bastards 👍
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 