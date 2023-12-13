« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS  (Read 234252 times)

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 03:54:31 pm »
If this happens, destroyed by means other than fire will win
Offline kellan

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 04:54:41 pm »
Has anybody checked if the birds are a Chinese operation sent to avenge another year of being snubbed Gavin as a christmas gift?
Offline tubby

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 04:56:58 pm »
Quote from: dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence on Yesterday at 03:54:31 pm
If this happens, destroyed by means other than fire will win

Surely then if he survives this, then that's my pick?
Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3643 on: Yesterday at 05:00:40 pm »
Quote from: dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence on Yesterday at 03:54:31 pm
If this happens, destroyed by means other than fire will win

Saw that too  ;D

Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 10:32:54 am
Saw this on a Facebook page
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 05:02:54 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:22:25 pm
Why werent there birds other years?

🤔

It is a bit weird that my 6 year old daughter gets involved and all of a sudden these lunatic birds turn up out of nowhere. I'll need to check her phone and see what apps she's using.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:56:58 pm
Surely then if he survives this, then that's my pick?

No, this is destroyed and taken down.

Yours isn't an attack as its natural.

Offline tubby

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3646 on: Yesterday at 05:26:53 pm »
Quote from: dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence on Yesterday at 05:19:11 pm
No, this is destroyed and taken down.

Yours isn't an attack as its natural.



Where's that Drogba pic gone.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3647 on: Yesterday at 05:51:02 pm »
Quote from: dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence on Yesterday at 05:19:11 pm
No, this is destroyed and taken down.

Yours isn't an attack as its natural.


Is that what these birds live on in the wild - fifty foot straw goats called Gavin?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 06:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:51:02 pm
Is that what these birds live on in the wild - fifty foot straw goats called Gavin?
:lmao


Offline John C

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3649 on: Yesterday at 06:54:05 pm »
I've arranged for one of the birds to be carrying a box of matches tomorrow.

Burn soon ye bastard.
Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3650 on: Yesterday at 07:42:54 pm »
#justicefortubby
Offline Samie

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3651 on: Yesterday at 11:24:49 pm »
We need GOAT VAR on this.
Offline Samie

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 12:26:30 am »
In 6 Days...
Online Gooseberry Fool

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 01:15:40 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:22:25 pm
Why werent there birds other years?

🤔

Fookin Craig unleashed them after he won 
