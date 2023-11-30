« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS  (Read 232821 times)

Offline Bryanods off during the Kings Speech

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,051
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3560 on: November 30, 2023, 09:40:43 am »
It's go time!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3561 on: November 30, 2023, 10:00:31 am »
Fine!!

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04. 24/7
05. So Howard Philips
06. Commie Bobbie
07.Tinner777
08. Daniel Cabbaggio
09. smithy
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - Rhi's Dog
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - Barneys Daughter
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby


The webcam is up

https://www.visitgavle.se/en/gavle-goat

I am now in play, the sweep has started!

Merry Christmas one and all!!
Logged

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3562 on: November 30, 2023, 10:18:23 am »
Logged

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,764
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3563 on: November 30, 2023, 10:41:10 am »
Cometh the hour, cometh the goat



Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3564 on: November 30, 2023, 11:14:51 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 29, 2023, 10:26:08 pm
Its not just any dog, its Rhis dog

Quite right!

Poppy is so excited to be part of this experience with you all. x

 ;D
« Last Edit: November 30, 2023, 11:16:41 am by Rhi »
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,981
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3565 on: November 30, 2023, 11:15:20 am »
What a delightful sight
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3566 on: November 30, 2023, 11:19:16 am »
Spotify Wrapped and Gavins Erection both on the same day. Its what Christmas is made for. Gonna go out and buy some mince pies later. What a day. 😎
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,672
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3567 on: November 30, 2023, 11:47:43 am »
Oooooohhh they moving his head into place. Webcam is really crisp and clean this year. All the better to see the flames.
« Last Edit: November 30, 2023, 11:57:47 am by Chakan »
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,672
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3568 on: November 30, 2023, 11:51:16 am »
We should definitely have "The goat burns before it's erected" I mean I know "before the 3rd" covers that but anyway.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,300
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3569 on: November 30, 2023, 01:29:37 pm »
20th of December! Save the date boys and girls and dogs...
Logged

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3570 on: November 30, 2023, 01:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on November 30, 2023, 11:19:16 am
Spotify Wrapped and Gavins Erection both on the same day. Its what Christmas is made for. Gonna go out and buy some mince pies later. What a day. 😎

This is what the goat does to people!
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,672
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3571 on: November 30, 2023, 01:58:24 pm »
Just leaving this here.
Logged

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3572 on: November 30, 2023, 02:51:24 pm »
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,672
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3573 on: November 30, 2023, 02:52:11 pm »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,875
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3574 on: November 30, 2023, 04:46:21 pm »
Do security stay out and about this much as the month wears on, or do they get bored and start watching telly in the hut. Asking for a friend....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,526
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3575 on: November 30, 2023, 04:50:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 30, 2023, 04:46:21 pm
Do security stay out and about this much as the month wears on, or do they get bored and start watching telly in the hut. Asking for a friend....

They should give the job to an auld gnarly Scouse cocky watchman complete with a wooden sentry box and a coke burning brazier and a pot of stewing tea and a bottle of steri milk.

Hed chase of any scallywags, no problem.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,300
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3576 on: November 30, 2023, 04:56:04 pm »
I wish him 19 days of happiness starting tomorrow.  Enjoy life, roam around the fields or barn, make love to the other goat's because come the 20th...
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,537
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3577 on: November 30, 2023, 06:18:07 pm »
My stick insect has ran away from home.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,878
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3578 on: November 30, 2023, 06:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 30, 2023, 06:18:07 pm
My stick insect has ran away from home.

Did he/she feel they needed to branch out?
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,672
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3579 on: November 30, 2023, 06:31:19 pm »
What's the pixelated stuff on the Youtube feed?
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,526
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3580 on: November 30, 2023, 07:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November 30, 2023, 06:31:19 pm
What's the pixelated stuff on the Youtube feed?

The goats engorged genitalia? :o
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,672
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3581 on: November 30, 2023, 07:02:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 30, 2023, 07:01:50 pm
The goats engorged genitalia? :o
Good lord, they're all over the place.

Well done Gavin!!
Logged

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3582 on: November 30, 2023, 10:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November 30, 2023, 06:31:19 pm
What's the pixelated stuff on the Youtube feed?

I believe its hiding people, there is a path behind that back fence
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • Ground Control
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3583 on: November 30, 2023, 10:33:09 pm »
If someone doesn't fabricate a drone strike, what is any of this for?
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Elzarneezer Scrooge

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,708
  • Bam!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3584 on: December 1, 2023, 02:31:12 pm »
My little Gavle Goat replica has gone up today by our front door. Suspiciously close to a candle.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,324
  • YNWA
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3585 on: December 2, 2023, 11:35:20 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 30, 2023, 07:01:50 pm
The goats engorged genitalia? :o

OnlyGoats  ::)
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,807
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3586 on: December 2, 2023, 06:39:22 pm »
Any attempts on the goat yet?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,672
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3587 on: December 2, 2023, 06:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December  2, 2023, 06:39:22 pm
Any attempts on the goat yet?

Nothing yet. All quiet and snowing.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,040
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3588 on: December 3, 2023, 09:23:47 am »
Todays the day.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,875
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3589 on: December 3, 2023, 02:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December  2, 2023, 06:39:22 pm
Any attempts on the goat yet?

No, but Effe's sourcing lube.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3590 on: December 5, 2023, 09:43:37 am »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04. 24/7
05. So Howard Philips
06. Commie Bobbie
07.Tinner777
08. Daniel Cabbaggio
09. smithy
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - Rhi's Dog
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - Barneys Daughter
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,526
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3591 on: December 5, 2023, 10:51:34 am »
Tonights the night!
Logged

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3592 on: December 6, 2023, 01:23:28 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04. 24/7
05. So Howard Philips
06. Commie Bobbie
07.Tinner777
08. Daniel Cabbaggio
09. smithy
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - Rhi's Dog
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - Barneys Daughter
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby



Howard Phillips is the latest to exit the competition as Gavin ploughs through another day!

It is a bit harder to know who is who now with the Xmas usernames but, whatever floats your goat.

Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,040
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3593 on: December 6, 2023, 01:40:28 pm »
A question that may have been answered: do they reuse the frames from year to year?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,875
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3594 on: December 6, 2023, 02:11:27 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on December  6, 2023, 01:40:28 pm
A question that may have been answered: do they reuse the frames from year to year?

Not after dec 15, 2023.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3595 on: December 6, 2023, 02:34:31 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on December  6, 2023, 01:40:28 pm
A question that may have been answered: do they reuse the frames from year to year?

Unless it melts in the flames, I would assume so!
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,040
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3596 on: December 6, 2023, 02:36:24 pm »
Quote from: dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence on December  6, 2023, 02:34:31 pm
Unless it melts in the flames, I would assume so!

So some of the Gavins must last yearsapart from the ones sent to China. Perhaps theres still a Gavin out there in happy retirement like an old dog whos gone to live on a farm .
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline tinner Quality Street

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,462
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3597 on: December 6, 2023, 10:58:25 pm »
just been down the shops;




Going to be a long day for Galve tomorrow....
Logged

Offline dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3598 on: Yesterday at 11:07:03 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on December  6, 2023, 02:36:24 pm
So some of the Gavins must last yearsapart from the ones sent to China. Perhaps theres still a Gavin out there in happy retirement like an old dog whos gone to live on a farm .

 ;D

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04. 24/7
05. So Howard Philips
06. Commie Bobbie
07.Tinner777
08. Daniel Cabbaggio
09. smithy
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - Rhi's Dog
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - Barneys Daughter
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,807
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3599 on: Today at 04:33:17 am »
Quote from: dj phals off the Gavle goat security fence on November 30, 2023, 10:18:23 am
Direct Youtube feed

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Bny1ziaIIkc
Just bringing the link to the front so I dont have to keep looking for it

A bit too much snow on Gavin. Gonna hinder any attempt to light him up
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 