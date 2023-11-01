« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS  (Read 227424 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,414
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3480 on: November 1, 2023, 06:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  1, 2023, 05:24:01 pm
Ah fuck Doc has taken my 24th date.

I'll take 20th.  :wave
Blame KillieRed for taking my birthday. :(
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,174
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3481 on: November 1, 2023, 11:05:37 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15.paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27.
28.
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
« Last Edit: November 2, 2023, 11:35:27 am by Titi Camara »
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,974
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3482 on: November 2, 2023, 10:06:57 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  1, 2023, 06:39:38 pm
Blame KillieRed for taking my birthday. :(
I take it every year. Not 100% saying in honour of you, but maybe  ;)
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,174
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3483 on: November 2, 2023, 10:12:43 am »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28.
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
« Last Edit: November 2, 2023, 11:35:03 am by Titi Camara »
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,414
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3484 on: November 2, 2023, 10:20:05 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on November  2, 2023, 10:06:57 am
I take it every year. Not 100% saying in honour of you, but maybe  ;)
Well I got Christmas Eve instead, which I consider to be a more suitable red letter day for caprine conflagration. I'll raise a glass to you on the third.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,976
  • IFWT
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3485 on: November 2, 2023, 11:00:04 am »
Erm - I was down for the 31st - I got there first.  Somehow I've been ignored.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3486 on: November 2, 2023, 11:08:15 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on November  1, 2023, 03:26:35 pm
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 

COWARD.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,753
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3487 on: November 2, 2023, 11:22:51 am »
Quote from: Millie on November  2, 2023, 11:00:04 am
Erm - I was down for the 31st - I got there first.  Somehow I've been ignored.

Looks like it was Doc Beaker who messed it up and copied the wrong post.... though the posts were less than a minute away so it can happen.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,976
  • IFWT
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3488 on: November 2, 2023, 11:29:30 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on November  2, 2023, 11:22:51 am
Looks like it was Doc Beaker who messed it up and copied the wrong post.... though the posts were less than a minute away so it can happen.

I still got there first  ;D

Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,174
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3489 on: November 2, 2023, 11:31:33 am »
Quote from: tinner777 on November  1, 2023, 07:09:20 pm

You'll need to pick again buddy, the 31st was already called :wave
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,976
  • IFWT
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3490 on: November 2, 2023, 11:34:16 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on November  2, 2023, 11:31:33 am
You'll need to pick again buddy, the 31st was already called :wave

Thanks
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,974
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3491 on: November 2, 2023, 11:51:09 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  2, 2023, 10:20:05 am
Well I got Christmas Eve instead, which I consider to be a more suitable red letter day for caprine conflagration. I'll raise a glass to you on the third.
;)

Looking through the history DJ posted, Xmas Eve seems very popular with arsonists. The equivalent of an 8pm bank holiday kickoff! Good luck, Doc.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,414
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3492 on: November 2, 2023, 02:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November  2, 2023, 11:22:51 am
Looks like it was Doc Beaker who messed it up and copied the wrong post.... though the posts were less than a minute away so it can happen.
Apologies to all affected by my ineptitude. God knows what I did there!
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline smithng

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,247
  • "On a stroppy little island of mixed up people"
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3493 on: November 3, 2023, 09:00:00 am »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,573
  • Bam!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3494 on: November 3, 2023, 09:52:48 am »
Quote
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.
08.
09.
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16.
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -

Stuck myself just above Nobby, like Shearer in his prime
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,601
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3495 on: November 3, 2023, 10:26:06 am »
I'm just pleased I figured out how to do my entry myself this year and not rely on djphal
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline electricghost

  • Might haunt your wiring, but will usually stop if requested to. Lives in a spirit house in Pra Kanong.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,684
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3496 on: November 3, 2023, 12:34:35 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -
Logged
With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.
― Steven Weinberg

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,573
  • Bam!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3497 on: November 3, 2023, 01:32:48 pm »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.
08.
09.
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -

Realised quoting it probably wasn't the best idea to keep myself in the order!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,703
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3498 on: November 3, 2023, 02:07:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  3, 2023, 10:26:06 am
I'm just pleased I figured out how to do my entry myself this year and not rely on djphal

Are you saying you're the Moysie of the Goat thread?
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3499 on: November 3, 2023, 02:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on November  2, 2023, 11:31:33 am
You'll need to pick again buddy, the 31st was already called :wave
hey I defo had the 31st??? My post has been burned  :missus
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,976
  • IFWT
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3500 on: November 3, 2023, 03:51:19 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on November  3, 2023, 02:09:22 pm
hey I defo had the 31st??? My post has been burned  :missus

There was a cock up earlier in the thread.  I had already picked the 31st the day before. 
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,884
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3501 on: November 3, 2023, 03:58:55 pm »
29 please.
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3502 on: November 3, 2023, 04:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  3, 2023, 01:32:48 pm
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.Tinner777
08.
09.
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29.
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -

Realised quoting it probably wasn't the best idea to keep myself in the order!
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3503 on: November 3, 2023, 04:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Millie on November  3, 2023, 03:51:19 pm
There was a cock up earlier in the thread.  I had already picked the 31st the day before. 
fair enough
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,884
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3504 on: November 3, 2023, 04:07:58 pm »

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.
08.
09.
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -


« Last Edit: November 3, 2023, 06:31:25 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,522
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3505 on: November 3, 2023, 05:24:38 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on November  3, 2023, 04:00:49 pm

Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  3, 2023, 04:07:58 pm


You need to take Elzar's quote out or it appears like this, causing havoc with who has picked what.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,305
  • YNWA
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3506 on: November 3, 2023, 05:57:58 pm »
n00bs
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3507 on: November 4, 2023, 05:51:53 am »
Quote from: Rhi on November  2, 2023, 11:08:15 am
COWARD.

Yes, we pacifists have been called that throughout recorded history 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3508 on: November 4, 2023, 05:52:36 am »
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3509 on: November 4, 2023, 12:04:48 pm »

The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.Tinner777
08.
09.
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk -


« Last Edit: November 4, 2023, 01:38:57 pm by tinner777 »
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3510 on: November 4, 2023, 12:11:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  3, 2023, 05:57:58 pm
n00bs
I'll be reporting you to the Professional Goat Monitoring Officials. As a former joint winner I find your conduct unbecoming  :missus
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,522
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3511 on: November 4, 2023, 01:31:39 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on November  4, 2023, 12:04:48 pm


You need to remove the quotes. This is what is causing confusion with your picks
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online smithy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,010
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat Lover CraigDS
« Reply #3512 on: Today at 08:32:34 am »
The Goat burns before the 3rd - djphal
03. KillieRed
04.
05. So Howard Philips
06.
07.Tinner777
08.
09. smithy
10. Elzar
11. Nobby Reserve
12. bryanod - BURN YA BACKSTARD!
13. Musketeer Gripweed
14. John C
15. paul f
16. electricghost
17. Tepid T2O
18. duvva
19. Liversaint
20. Samie
21. Chakan
22. .adam
23. Elmo!
24. Dr. Beaker
25. Barneylfc
26. Rhi
27. Titi Camara
28. Smithng
29. Red Soldier
30. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
31. Millie
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - HF 
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - CraigDS
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens -
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - tubby
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 