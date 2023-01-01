« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗  (Read 225730 times)

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3400 on: January 1, 2023, 10:12:01 pm »
Just want to say. Thanks for the fun, before this gets locked for eleven months.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3401 on: January 2, 2023, 12:44:12 pm »
Nobody wins here
  :(
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3402 on: January 2, 2023, 12:53:51 pm »
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2022's Goat lover CraigDS
« Reply #3403 on: January 2, 2023, 03:18:10 pm »
Congratulations to CraigDS, the 2022 Gavle Goat sweep winner... First pick for you in the next sweep!


Thanks to all those who took part. Happy new year!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3404 on: January 2, 2023, 04:08:39 pm »
One thing that's always bothered me about the categories - the apparent dichotomy between the first two.

The second seems unambiguous enough - the goat survives the 31 calendar days of December, attack-free. Clear winner. CraigDS. Congrats!  ;D

The first, however, is outrageously open to interpretation.....but presumably you mean from Jan 1st to whenever it is disassembled? Otherwise, at what point do you hit reset on the clock?!  ??? ::)  It's the only option that seems to transcend the Dec 01-31 window, as all the others have such a date range applied to them, is that correct too?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3405 on: January 2, 2023, 04:40:47 pm »
Well done Craig :)
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3406 on: January 2, 2023, 04:43:36 pm »
I went for the win this year after years of not getting close!

Next year I shall be picking a date and going for the burn  ;D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3407 on: January 2, 2023, 07:14:47 pm »
Was I too specific?
Quote
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
I meant to write that,  Gävle Goat survives (or not), and Tory PMs are dead-pig-shagging c*nts.

If only I had thought it through more carefully.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3408 on: January 2, 2023, 11:22:13 pm »


2014 - No winner. Was dismantled on 29th and sent to China
2015 - .adam - Burned - 27th December
2016 - Red Marko - Burned only hours after the inauguration - 27th November
2017 - Party Phil - Gavin survived
2018 - Gerry Attrick - Gavin survived
2019 - Gerry Attrick - Gavin survived
2020 - tinner777/Stevo7 - Gavin survived
2021 - Barneylfc - Burned - 17th December
2022 - CraigDS - Gavin survived
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3409 on: January 3, 2023, 12:42:33 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on January  2, 2023, 04:08:39 pm
One thing that's always bothered me about the categories - the apparent dichotomy between the first two.

The second seems unambiguous enough - the goat survives the 31 calendar days of December, attack-free. Clear winner. CraigDS. Congrats!  ;D

The first, however, is outrageously open to interpretation.....but presumably you mean from Jan 1st to whenever it is disassembled? Otherwise, at what point do you hit reset on the clock?!  ??? ::)  It's the only option that seems to transcend the Dec 01-31 window, as all the others have such a date range applied to them, is that correct too?

Same as the before the 1st...whenever its erected until the 1st

After the 31st potentially has a couple of days in Jan when he could be torched, its usually dismantled around the 2nd or 3rd
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3410 on: October 19, 2023, 05:50:44 pm »
3rd December for the 2023 inauguration.

Shame Craig didn't get his name in the thread for the year. That's payback for picking West Ham.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3411 on: October 24, 2023, 05:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 19, 2023, 05:50:44 pm
3rd December for the 2023 inauguration.

Shame Craig didn't get his name in the thread for the year. That's payback for picking West Ham.
My birthday. It's a sign!
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3412 on: October 25, 2023, 09:54:15 pm »
Is the inauguration when the goat goes up? I presume we need to open the competition a few weeks ahead of that?
This is actually more exciting than Christmas.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3413 on: October 26, 2023, 10:40:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 25, 2023, 09:54:15 pm
Is the inauguration when the goat goes up? I presume we need to open the competition a few weeks ahead of that?
This is actually more exciting than Christmas.

Patience is key!

..........only a few more days!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3414 on: October 26, 2023, 11:02:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 25, 2023, 09:54:15 pm
Is the inauguration when the goat goes up? I presume we need to open the competition a few weeks ahead of that?
This is actually more exciting than Christmas.

He's normally erect for a few days before the inauguration.
The inauguration is just a ceremony on the 4th Sunday before Christmas to declare Christmas is officially here.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3415 on: October 26, 2023, 11:42:45 am »
Hi, welcome to Gävle! How can I help you?

Hi! what date is the erection this year please?
for the goat

Hello! 3rd of December
Thankyou!

You are welcome!

Anything else i can help you with?
That is all thankyou!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3416 on: October 26, 2023, 11:49:22 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 19, 2023, 05:50:44 pm
3rd December for the 2023 inauguration.

Shame Craig didn't get his name in the thread for the year. That's payback for picking West Ham.

 ;D ;D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3417 on: October 26, 2023, 12:55:09 pm »
Can I jump the queue?
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3418 on: October 26, 2023, 04:27:24 pm »
Quote from: djphal on October 26, 2023, 11:42:45 am
Hi, welcome to Gävle! How can I help you?

Hi! what date is the erection this year please?
for the goat

Hello! 3rd of December
Thankyou!

You are welcome!

Anything else i can help you with?
That is all thankyou!


Did you not also find out when the security will be there?
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat Lover CraigDS∗
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 10:34:22 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on October 26, 2023, 12:55:09 pm
Can I jump the queue?

CraigDS gets first pick as the winner from last year, not sure why the thread title wasnt updated, Will do it now as the thread becomes more active!

I will kick off the sweep in the coming days!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat Lover CraigDS∗
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 11:14:09 am »
Quote from: djphal on Today at 10:34:22 am
CraigDS gets first pick as the winner from last year, not sure why the thread title wasnt updated, Will do it now as the thread becomes more active!

I will kick off the sweep in the coming days!

Not to worry, I shall be winning it again so it can just be changed to "Double Winner"  8)
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 11:28:42 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:14:09 am
Not to worry, I shall be winning it again so it can just be changed to "Double Winner"  8)

Are you thinking Gavin may burn this year?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 12:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 28, 2022, 01:53:52 pm
Always feel like picking "Gavin Survives" is just a cheat code and a hollow victory. I wouldn't want to pick it even if it was still free because I want to see the goat burn.

It's like betting on our opposition to win.
Quote from: PaulF on October 28, 2022, 07:01:33 pm
You will lose a lot of kudos if pick survives.

Completely agree with Elmo and Paul. It's a cowardly pick. Even more cowardly to pick it after winning with that pick the previous year.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 12:23:19 pm »
Quote from: djphal on Today at 11:28:42 am
Are you thinking Gavin may burn this year?

I feel he may.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3424 on: Today at 12:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:21:54 pm
Completely agree with Elmo and Paul. It's a cowardly pick. Even more cowardly to pick it after winning with that pick the previous year.

I'm tempted to pick it now just because of this post   ;D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3425 on: Today at 01:19:51 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:23:53 pm
I'm tempted to pick it now just because of this post   ;D
And if the goat survived, would that would be a Pyrrhic or non-Pyrrhic victory!?  ???
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3426 on: Today at 01:37:59 pm »
I think the goat surviving is a good pick, no one wants Gavin to burn do they
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 01:42:18 pm »
Quote from: djphal on Today at 01:37:59 pm
I think the goat surviving is a good pick, no one wants Gavin to burn do they
.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 01:43:51 pm »
Craig the shithouse is going for the lame pick yet again is he?   :wanker
