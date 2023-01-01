One thing that's always bothered me about the categories - the apparent dichotomy between the first two.The second seems unambiguous enough - the goat survives the 31 calendar days of December, attack-free. Clear winner. CraigDS. Congrats!The first, however, is outrageously open to interpretation.....but presumably you mean from Jan 1st to whenever it is disassembled? Otherwise, at what point do you hit reset on the clock?!It's the only option that seems to transcend the Dec 01-31 window, as all the others have such a date range applied to them, is that correct too?