The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)

Popped up on my facebook today,10 years to the day he burnt to the ground!13. bryanod14. John C15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)16. smithy17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself )18. duvva19. Rhi20. electricghost21. Daniel Cabbaggio22. Chakan23. Millie24. Elmo!25. Barneylfc26. Samie27. Musketeer Gripweed28. Red-Soldier29. Ray K30. .adam31. Tinner777The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDSThe Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes AlfredoThe Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2OGoat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. BeakerThe Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy CricketGavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan