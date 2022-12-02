Popped up on my facebook today,10 years to the day he burnt to the ground!
The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)
01. tubby
02. So...Howard Phillips
03. KillieRed
04. redbyrdz
05. Elzar
06. Liversaint
07.Qston
08. Lady_Brandybuck
09. Flashman
10. smithng
11. Nobby Reserve
12. El Lobo
13. bryanod
14. John C
15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)
16. smithy
17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself )
18. duvva
19. Rhi
20. electricghost
21. Daniel Cabbaggio
22. Chakan
23. Millie
24. Elmo!
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Musketeer Gripweed
28. Red-Soldier
29. Ray K
30. .adam
31. Tinner777
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDS
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes Alfredo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2O
Goat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. Beaker
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan
:'(