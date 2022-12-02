« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83] 84   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗  (Read 206861 times)

Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,335
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3280 on: December 2, 2022, 11:54:25 am »
Is it just me or are there more pixels now than there was yesterday?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3281 on: December 2, 2022, 12:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  2, 2022, 11:54:25 am
Is it just me or are there more pixels now than there was yesterday?
It looks about the same to me. Maybe it appears different because you last viewed it at night?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3282 on: December 2, 2022, 04:33:58 pm »
Wow, It's a lot bigger than I'd imagined.  Going to take quite a bit to burn that down.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,876
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3283 on: December 2, 2022, 11:03:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  2, 2022, 04:33:58 pm
Wow, It's a lot bigger than I'd imagined.  Going to take quite a bit to burn that down.

Better get a move on then as my time is running out.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3284 on: December 3, 2022, 08:20:48 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  2, 2022, 11:03:25 pm
Better get a move on then as my time is running out.
I'm contemplating a missile strike from Russia.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,876
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3285 on: December 3, 2022, 09:42:03 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December  3, 2022, 08:20:48 am
I'm contemplating a missile strike from Russia.

It obviously ran out of fuel, probably pilfered for an Oligarchs snowmobile.

Well Im out and I hope the evil wicker creation stands proud for the rest of the month, so yah boo sucks to the rest of yer.
Logged

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,377
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3286 on: December 3, 2022, 11:51:40 am »
Nice bit of snow on him now
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,159
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3287 on: December 4, 2022, 09:12:16 am »
Today...  ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3288 on: December 4, 2022, 09:32:00 am »
https://www.visitgavle.se/en/gavlebocken

Just to save scrolling back. Though I guess you ask have it book marked
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline djphallicyulecakeandbaubles

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,125
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3289 on: December 4, 2022, 11:58:20 am »
Still going strong!
Logged

Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,159
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3290 on: December 4, 2022, 01:09:00 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline bryanohnonodanotherbleedingxmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,896
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3291 on: December 5, 2022, 11:14:00 am »
Is the new location going to make it more difficult for long-term planners, or maybe the guards will get caught out as new angles of attack.....looks quite wide pedestrian areas, a drone might not be too difficult for example  :-\
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,651
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3292 on: December 5, 2022, 11:35:26 am »
Quote from: bryanohnonodanotherbleedingxmas on December  5, 2022, 11:14:00 am
a drone might not be too difficult for example  :-\

I've always thought a drone attack (it'd only have to carry a candle  ;D) would be a great way. Certainly spectacular.  :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,154
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3293 on: December 5, 2022, 12:15:04 pm »
Drones are recon devices from the Mother Ship.  ::)
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,377
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3294 on: December 5, 2022, 05:20:04 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December  5, 2022, 12:15:04 pm
Drones are recon devices from the Mother Ship.  ::)
and if unsuccessful would mean an attack by means other than fire which is unsuccessful

Sweet!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline djphallicyulecakeandbaubles

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,125
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3295 on: December 5, 2022, 06:43:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  5, 2022, 05:20:04 pm
and if unsuccessful would mean an attack by means other than fire which is unsuccessful

Sweet!


It would... Unless someone tried again and burnt him to the ground
Logged

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,377
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3296 on: December 5, 2022, 08:52:18 pm »
Quote from: djphallicyulecakeandbaubles on December  5, 2022, 06:43:28 pm

It would... Unless someone tried again and burnt him to the ground
By the terms of the wording, I would have won.  And I would have own first, so fuck the rest of you lot!  ;D

Bring on the aliens I say.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,154
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3297 on: December 5, 2022, 08:57:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  5, 2022, 08:52:18 pm
By the terms of the wording, I would have won.  And I would have own first, so fuck the rest of you lot!  ;D

Bring on the aliens I say.

When said aliens take Gavin back to the Mother Ship, that victory is mine, ALL MINE! ;D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,876
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3298 on: December 5, 2022, 10:15:44 pm »
As my ship has sailed I decided to relieve my disappointment by going to watch The Banshees of Inisheren at FACT.

And guess what, there were fucking goats in it. Just to rub it in.
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,154
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3299 on: December 5, 2022, 10:18:13 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  5, 2022, 10:15:44 pm
As my ship has sailed I decided to relieve my disappointment by going to watch The Banshees of Inisheren at FACT.

And guess what, there were fucking goats in it. Just to rub it in.
Was Efes the support act?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,876
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3300 on: December 5, 2022, 10:19:40 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December  5, 2022, 10:18:13 pm
Was Efes the support act?

Well there was a miniature pony in it but he didnt have his lad on display so not too sure.
Logged

Offline Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath...

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3301 on: December 5, 2022, 11:17:55 pm »
A note to the arsonists of Gavle.

The 6th is the day to send the goat to the fiery hell he richly deserves.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,183
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3302 on: December 5, 2022, 11:20:01 pm »
On Boxing Day...
Logged

Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,159
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3303 on: December 5, 2022, 11:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath... on December  5, 2022, 11:17:55 pm
A note to the arsonists of Gavle.

The 6th is the day to send the goat to the fiery hell he richly deserves.

Don't get your hopes up, they're all slackers. Should have had the job done on Sunday!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath...

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3304 on: December 6, 2022, 10:45:33 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on December  5, 2022, 11:57:37 pm
Don't get your hopes up, they're all slackers. Should have had the job done on Sunday!

Yep, useless bastards. They had one job.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline djphallicyulecakeandbaubles

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,125
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3305 on: December 8, 2022, 12:09:33 am »
On to the 8th!
Logged

Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,081
  • YNWA
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3306 on: December 8, 2022, 12:13:26 am »
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,032
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3307 on: December 8, 2022, 03:15:50 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  5, 2022, 10:15:44 pm
As my ship has sailed I decided to relieve my disappointment by going to watch The Banshees of Inisheren at FACT.

And guess what, there were fucking goats in it. Just to rub it in.

That was the most depressing episode of Father Ted I've ever seen...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline djphallicyulecakeandbaubles

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,125
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3308 on: December 8, 2022, 04:25:34 pm »
The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)
01. tubby
02. So...Howard Phillips
03. KillieRed
04. redbyrdz
05. Elzar
06. Liversaint
07.Qston
08. Lady_Brandybuck
09. Flashman
10. smithng
11. Nobby Reserve
12. El Lobo
13. bryanod
14. John C
15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)
16. smithy
17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself   )
18. duvva
19. Rhi
20. electricghost
21. Daniel Cabbaggio
22. Chakan
23. Millie
24. Elmo!
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Musketeer Gripweed
28. Red-Soldier
29. Ray K
30. .adam
31. Tinner777

The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDS
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes Alfredo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2O
Goat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. Beaker
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3309 on: December 8, 2022, 06:24:54 pm »
It burns in ten days .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,294
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3310 on: December 8, 2022, 06:53:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  8, 2022, 06:24:54 pm
It burns in ten days .
You miscounted by a day
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath...

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3311 on: Yesterday at 11:55:29 am »
A disappointing lack of arson so far
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline bryanohnonodanotherbleedingxmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,896
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3312 on: Yesterday at 04:36:09 pm »
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,876
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3313 on: Yesterday at 04:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath... on Yesterday at 11:55:29 am
A disappointing lack of arson so far

If we cant have arson can we have some pyromania?
Logged

Offline djphallicyulecakeandbaubles

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,125
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3314 on: Yesterday at 04:55:34 pm »
Popped up on my facebook today,10 years to the day he burnt to the ground!


The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)
01. tubby
02. So...Howard Phillips
03. KillieRed
04. redbyrdz
05. Elzar
06. Liversaint
07.Qston
08. Lady_Brandybuck
09. Flashman
10. smithng
11. Nobby Reserve
12. El Lobo
13. bryanod
14. John C
15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)
16. smithy
17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself   )
18. duvva
19. Rhi
20. electricghost
21. Daniel Cabbaggio
22. Chakan
23. Millie
24. Elmo!
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Musketeer Gripweed
28. Red-Soldier
29. Ray K
30. .adam
31. Tinner777

The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDS
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes Alfredo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2O
Goat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. Beaker
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan


Quote from: djphallicyulecakeandbaubles on December 12, 2012, 11:17:14 pm
:'(
Logged

Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,335
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3315 on: Today at 01:21:34 pm »
People are struggling to afford the petrol to set him on fire I guess.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,081
  • YNWA
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3316 on: Today at 02:39:12 pm »
Another day closer to victory  ;D
Logged

Online John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,380
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3317 on: Today at 02:50:34 pm »
That straw bastard better incinerate today :)
Logged

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,553
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3318 on: Today at 02:51:30 pm »
10 day countdown starts today
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
« Reply #3319 on: Today at 06:29:40 pm »
Can kellan possibly win. If it is dismantled and shipped to China on the 29th, then it's not unexpected.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83] 84   Go Up
« previous next »
 