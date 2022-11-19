« previous next »
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
November 19, 2022, 06:58:33 pm
Quote from: duvva on November 19, 2022, 06:56:14 pm
Think Redbyrdz has got 2 Dec but looks like its been left off recent posts
4th - updating
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
November 19, 2022, 07:38:43 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 19, 2022, 06:58:33 pm
4th - updating


Oops yep 4th youre right
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
November 21, 2022, 01:42:10 pm
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 19, 2022, 06:45:57 pm
What happens if by Dec 1st any or all of those remaining five slots remain(s) vacant? Is there a an oppo to double-up for anyone who didn't pick an actual burn date?


Probably left blank... those with impossible outcomes could swap if they wanted

I think they will go anyway

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
November 21, 2022, 06:58:35 pm
Quote from: djphal on November 21, 2022, 01:42:10 pm

Probably left blank... those with impossible outcomes could swap if they wanted

I think they will go anyway
I think you might be (in part) referring to me. Though, I think I stand a better chance than 'the Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk'. I continue to live in hope. Dave is the obvious former PM to fulfill my dreams, but I don't rule out Johnson when he's on a right bender. Trying to relive his days of youth at Oxford, Johnson smashes up a local family-owned restaurant, resulting in a raging stiffy which must be satisfied. I'm giving this way too much thought. ::)
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
November 21, 2022, 07:12:10 pm
Quote from: duvva on November 19, 2022, 07:38:43 pm
Oops yep 4th youre right

Yep 4th, a quiet weekend night....
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
Yesterday at 05:11:38 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 21, 2022, 06:58:35 pm
I think you might be (in part) referring to me. Though, I think I stand a better chance than 'the Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk'. I continue to live in hope. Dave is the obvious former PM to fulfill my dreams, but I don't rule out Johnson when he's on a right bender. Trying to relive his days of youth at Oxford, Johnson smashes up a local family-owned restaurant, resulting in a raging stiffy which must be satisfied. I'm giving this way too much thought. ::)

I think you have every chance!

Still checking for the webcam, he will be erected over the next few days so burns before the 1st will be in play
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
Today at 08:35:07 pm
The giant Gävle Goat has been given a new home in the town this year, due to construction work.

The straw goat, put up every advent in the central Swedish town of Gävle, has previously been set alight on countless occasions, often quickly burning down to the ground.

But this year anyone torching the Christmas Goat could risk being convicted of arson and not aggrevated criminal damage as in the past, due to its new position being very close to trees, traffic and buildings, according to a local prosecutor
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
Today at 08:41:00 pm
The alien mother ship laughs at your "local prosecutor"  :roger
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
Today at 08:51:21 pm
#RunningScared
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
Today at 08:53:55 pm
Will there still be a goat-cam?
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
Today at 09:47:10 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:53:55 pm
Will there still be a goat-cam?

WATCH THE GÄVLE GOAT LIVE
Here you can follow the Gävle Goat's livestream from 24th of November at 08:00

Would appear so! I am in play as of tomorrow. Still the 2nd and The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec up for grabs

Removed the covid as the goat had 3 doses of Astra zeneca last year
Also removed comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk... there isn't really much to take revenge on, they love Gavin

The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal (aka Goatse)
01. tubby
02.
03. KillieRed
04. redbyrdz
05. Elzar
06. Liversaint
07.Qston
08. Lady_Brandybuck
09. Flashman
10. smithng
11. Nobby Reserve
12. El Lobo
13. bryanod
14. John C
15. Eternalsungod (would be a nice thing for my kids birthday that)
16. smithy
17. PaulF (cos he's too lazy to copy and paste it himself   )
18. duvva
19. Rhi
20. electricghost
21. Daniel Cabbaggio
22. Chakan
23. Millie
24. Elmo!
25. Barneylfc
26. Samie
27. Musketeer Gripweed
28. Red-Soldier
29. Ray K
30. .adam
31. Tinner777

The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec -
The Goat Lives (without attack) - CraigDS
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Buggy Eyes Alfredo
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - 24*7
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Tepid T2O
Goat drowns in the Channel while trying to escape persecution. - Dr. Beaker
The Goat is removed for its own safety after a former British PM is viewed on the live stream, atop a ladder, shagging Gävle Goat. Claims he "thought it was a pig." - Jiminy Cricket
Gavin got unexpectedly dismantled on the 29th and shipped to China - Kellan
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat hater Barneylfc∗
Today at 09:54:09 pm
Quote from: djphal on Today at 09:47:10 pm
WATCH THE GÄVLE GOAT LIVE
Here you can follow the Gävle Goat's livestream from 24th of November at 08:00

Would appear so! I am in play as of tomorrow. Still the 2nd and The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec up for grabs

Removed the covid as the goat had 3 doses of Astra zeneca last year
Also removed comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk... there isn't really much to take revenge on, they love Gavin

Brilliant I can watch the stream while I wait to get into the LFC website when Im 75,000th in the queue for tickets tomorrow morning
