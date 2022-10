Always feel like picking "Gavin Survives" is just a cheat code and a hollow victory. I wouldn't want to pick it even if it was still free because I want to see the goat burn.



It's like betting on our opposition to win.



I'm that much of a sad bastard that there have been times over the last 11 months that I have thought about what my pick would be, and whether I want to pick Gavin survives. I really dont think I do.