« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777  (Read 180792 times)

Offline Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 10:05:45 am »
Im rooting for you, Lady B! Obviously I have already won this year after the non-fire attack the other day but Id be happy to share this years win with you if Gavin was to burn today.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Goatse

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,080
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 12:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied on Yesterday at 10:05:45 am
Im rooting for you, Lady B! Obviously I have already won this year after the non-fire attack the other day but Id be happy to share this years win with you if Gavin was to burn today.

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,048
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 02:11:30 pm »
In 8 Days...
Logged

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,716
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 04:08:10 am »
Adiós goat!!! It's gone!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,905
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 04:51:06 am »
Yesssssssss you mother fucker  :champ :hally :hally
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 05:59:55 am »
BURN BURN BURN what a beautiful sight!

Congrats Barney.

🔥🔥🔥
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 06:03:22 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6jge6uzRl-k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6jge6uzRl-k</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 08:23:46 am by Rhi-gifting that nasty bottle of mulled wine no one fancied »
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,307
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 06:49:29 am »
Yes!

Well done to the brave warrior brothers/sisters who finally took the fucker out.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 07:20:28 am »
The coppers don't seem to agree. The suspect will probably do some fed time so to speak :wave
Logged

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,511
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 08:09:09 am »
Yes! I don't even care I didn't win, I'm just love to see the goat burn.  :lmao
Logged

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,511
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 08:10:28 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:51:06 am
Yesssssssss you mother fucker  :champ :hally :hally

Hope you have a good alibi Barney... what were you doing up so early to find out it was burning?  ;)
Logged

Online Goatse

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,080
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 09:18:43 am »
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo



That is it....Christmas is cancelled, take your trees down, send the gifts back.


Congratulations Barney, LadyB just a couple of hours off!
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,528
  • Bam!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 09:21:53 am »
Can I appeal? From my professional opinion (I work in healthcare, not giving you more than that), that looks like he caught COVID over night.

I think we need to at least wait to see what the official death certificate says.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Goatse

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,080
Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2021's Goat Hater Barneylfc*
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 09:22:58 am »
I think we needed it this year, people were starting to lose hope.

Barneys name is up in lights and he gets first pick next year once the sweep opens  :champ


(I love how he was up at the crack of dawn checking on Gavin  ;D)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,905
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 09:28:01 am »
This is one of my proudest moments. Thank you all, and thank you to the mystery 40 year old that didn't have a lighter, but still managed to burn Gavin to a crisp  :champ
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Goatse

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,080
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 09:38:06 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:28:01 am
This is one of my proudest moments. Thank you all, and thank you to the mystery 40 year old that didn't have a lighter, but still managed to burn Gavin to a crisp  :champ

What do you mean? do you have inside info? what is this about a lighter??
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
  • Meh sd f
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 09:38:35 am »
Logged

Online Goatse

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,080
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 09:40:18 am »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,905
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 09:49:11 am »
Quote from: Goatse on Today at 09:38:06 am
What do you mean? do you have inside info? what is this about a lighter??

https://www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/8Q7pqA/gavlebocken-brann-i-natt--en-gripen

Police and rescue services received the alarm that the world-famous buck on Slottstorget in Gävle was on fire at 03.37 on Friday night.

- During the seconds the alarm call is in progress, it is largely over. The straw burns like a sparkler, it goes so damn fast, says Thomas Fahlstedt, internal commander of the rescue service.

- It has snowed, it has rained, but it makes no difference. Once it recovers, it goes very fast.

When the rescue service arrived at the scene, there was only a skeleton left of the big buck and it burned a little in the small buck.

- We stayed for a quarter of an hour or so and then we handed over to the police. It's boring, it's very nice and cool, says Thomas Fahlstedt.

Athletic and sooty man

Witnesses saw a tall athletic man in dark clothes leave the scene when the fire started and became suspicious when the man changed near the fire.

- A witness confronted him before the fire. He is said to have told the witness that he did not have a lighter, says Petra Blomqvist, press spokesperson at police region Mitt.

When the police received the alarm, they started searching in the immediate area. A man in his 40s, who fitted the signal from the witness and also had soot on his hands, was quickly arrested.

He will be questioned on Friday morning and the place where the man changed clothes has been cordoned off for technical examination.

- The man who is arrested is suspected of gross damage to the large buck, and of damage to the small buck, says Petra Blomqvist.

The man in his 40s was arrested at 06.58 following a decision by prosecutors.

He will come from Kalmar, according to SVT Gävleborg .

Beat past guards

After Gävlebocken burned down in 2016, security has been significantly tightened. Nowadays, there are guards at the buck all hours of the day.

- There are guards on site all the time. We have 24-hour surveillance, but someone managed to expose him to the act anyway, says Gävlebocken's spokesperson Rebecca Steiner.

She received the message from the guards on the spot shortly after it happened.

- It feels very boring, the buck is my closest colleague. It is sad that someone exposed a world celebrity to such an act, says Rebecca Steiner.

Gävlebocken started burning shortly after 03.30 last night.

Witnesses alerted police about a tall and athletically built man who behaved mysteriously.

Shortly afterwards, the suspect was arrested with soot on his hands.

Police and rescue services received the alarm that the world-famous buck on Slottstorget in Gävle was on fire at 03.37 on Friday night.

- During the seconds the alarm call is in progress, it is largely over. The straw burns like a sparkler, it goes so damn fast, says Thomas Fahlstedt, internal commander of the rescue service.


- It has snowed, it has rained, but it makes no difference. Once it recovers, it goes very fast.

When the rescue service arrived at the scene, there was only a skeleton left of the big buck and it burned a little in the small buck.

- We stayed for a quarter of an hour or so and then we handed over to the police. It's boring, it's very nice and cool, says Thomas Fahlstedt.

Witnesses saw a tall athletic man in dark clothes leave the scene when the fire started and became suspicious when the man changed near the fire.

- A witness confronted him before the fire. He is said to have told the witness that he did not have a lighter, says Petra Blomqvist, press spokesperson at police region Mitt.

When the police received the alarm, they started searching in the immediate area. A man in his 40s, who fitted the signal from the witness and also had soot on his hands, was quickly arrested.

He will be questioned on Friday morning and the place where the man changed clothes has been cordoned off for technical examination.

- The man who is arrested is suspected of gross damage to the large buck, and of damage to the small buck, says Petra Blomqvist.

The man in his 40s was arrested at 06.58 following a decision by prosecutors.

He will come from Kalmar, according to SVT Gävleborg .

Beat past guards
After Gävlebocken burned down in 2016, security has been significantly tightened. Nowadays, there are guards at the buck all hours of the day.

- There are guards on site all the time. We have 24-hour surveillance, but someone managed to expose him to the act anyway, says Gävlebocken's spokesperson Rebecca Steiner.

She received the message from the guards on the spot shortly after it happened.

- It feels very boring, the buck is my closest colleague. It is sad that someone exposed a world celebrity to such an act, says Rebecca Steiner.

Not burned in five years

Gävlebocken has survived unusually long. Last weekend it broke a record when it stood for a full five years without burning.

The history of the Gävle goat began in 1966 when it was first set up on Slottstorget in central Gävle.

Since then, it has been burned down several times. But it has also been smashed by a raggar car, subjected to kidnapping attempts by helicopter and subjected to hacker attacks.

The last time the goat burned was in 2016. Then the goat turned 50 years old and it was therefore invited to a big birthday party. The square was filled with happy partygoers who admired the goat in all its glory. Just hours later, it was ablaze.

- What has touched me the most was what happened in 2016, at the 50th anniversary party. It was only hours after the celebration that he had an arson attack. That was when we decided to take extra security measures, Rebecca Steiner, Gävlebocken's spokesperson, told Aftonbladet a week ago.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,528
  • Bam!
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 09:49:50 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:49:11 am

Witnesses saw a tall athletic man

You're off the hook Barney.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,905
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 09:50:50 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:49:50 am
You're off the hook Barney.

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Goatse

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,080
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 10:48:16 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:49:50 am
You're off the hook Barney.

 ;D
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,659
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 11:34:28 am »
Poor Gavin but congratulations Barney!

Time to print up those Gavin had it coming Christmas T-Shirts. It was long overdue. Does RAWK do merch? A flaming Gavin would make a surreal gift.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,309
  • IFWT
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 12:09:12 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:34:28 am
Poor Gavin but congratulations Barney!

Time to print up those Gavin had it coming Christmas T-Shirts. It was long overdue. Does RAWK do merch? A flaming Gavin would make a surreal gift.

on it

Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Goatse

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,080
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 12:16:17 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 