I’m rooting for you, Lady B! Obviously I have already won this year after the non-fire attack the other day… but I’d be happy to share this year’s win with you if Gavin was to burn today.

“Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'.” - Bill Shankly