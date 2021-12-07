The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal
01. tubby
02. Wullie1609
03. Killiered
04. .adam
05. bryanod
06. Eternalsungod
07. Rich87
08. Duvva
09. Commie Bobbie
10. Garlicbread
11. Nobby Reserve
12. smithng
13. Ray K
14. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
15. So Howard Phillips
16. LadyBrandybuck
17. Barneylfc
18. John C
19. electricghost
20. Oh Campione
21. Smithy
22. Chakan
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. tepid T2O
26. Liversaint
27. Flashie
28. Paulf
29. Millie
30. Just Elmo
31. tinner777
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - tbonejones
The Goat Lives (without attack) - Lobo
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Craig
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - vblfc
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Rhi
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - Elza
The Goat will be kidnapped and and buried alive in a landfill to recapture the carbon. Dr. Beaker