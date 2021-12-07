« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777  (Read 179887 times)

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3040 on: December 7, 2021, 11:17:59 am »
Quote from: Linudden on December  6, 2021, 10:47:33 pm
-18 right now where I'm at. Gävle is standing at barely -12 though, the clouds have engulfed the area to give the goat some long-awaited respite! That's a six-degree latitudal anomaly considering I'm 150 miles south of the goat. If it was here, there would've been frostbite by now.


They could do with getting a nice fire going to warm frozen fingers.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3041 on: December 7, 2021, 11:31:29 am »
You wouldnt get a fire going in those conditions. Not even worth trying.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3042 on: December 7, 2021, 02:36:04 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December  7, 2021, 11:31:29 am
You wouldnt get a fire going in those conditions. Not even worth trying.



Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3043 on: December 8, 2021, 12:00:05 am »
Right lets get this goat lit
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3044 on: December 8, 2021, 12:01:55 am »
The Swedes really need to sort their shit out. They've let the side down the last 4 years and it's just not on.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3045 on: December 8, 2021, 01:21:50 pm »
Tick Tock...the clock's ticking...24th awaits.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3046 on: December 8, 2021, 03:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  8, 2021, 01:21:50 pm
Tick Tock...the clock's ticking...24th awaits.
FFS can somebody please hurry up and firebomb this fuckin goat - theres only 9 hours left before it becomes irrelevant
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3047 on: December 8, 2021, 09:45:01 pm »
The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal
01. tubby
02. Wullie1609
03. Killiered
04. .adam
05. bryanod
06. Eternalsungod
07. Rich87
08. Duvva
09. Commie Bobbie
10. Garlicbread
11. Nobby Reserve
12. smithng
13. Ray K
14. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
15. So Howard Phillips
16. LadyBrandybuck
17. Barneylfc
18. John C
19. electricghost
20. Oh Campione
21. Smithy
22. Chakan
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. tepid T2O
26. Liversaint
27. Flashie
28. Paulf
29. Millie
30. Just Elmo
31. tinner777
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - tbonejones
The Goat Lives (without attack) - Lobo
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Craig
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - vblfc
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Rhi
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - Elza
The Goat will be kidnapped and and buried alive in a landfill to recapture the carbon. Dr. Beaker


Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3048 on: December 9, 2021, 12:01:06 am »
This games shit. Not playing anymore, Im taking my ball home
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3049 on: December 9, 2021, 07:17:54 am »
DJ -  Can you add the live webcam link to your daily update? - basically to allow for my inability/laziness to find/save it. 
I feel an alien abduction is imminent.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3050 on: December 9, 2021, 07:54:09 am »

Get to burning!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kra_yo6-QWs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kra_yo6-QWs</a>
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3051 on: December 9, 2021, 10:42:14 am »
Too cold for fire. IMO someone needs to attack the goat by other means. It's basically a giant fucking pinata. Have at it FFS!
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3052 on: December 9, 2021, 12:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on December  9, 2021, 10:42:14 am
Too cold for fire. IMO someone needs to attack the goat by  other means. It's basically a giant fucking pinata. Have at it FFS!
If that is means other than fire Im in with a shout.  ;D
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3053 on: December 10, 2021, 02:43:56 pm »
The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal
01. tubby
02. Wullie1609
03. Killiered
04. .adam
05. bryanod
06. Eternalsungod
07. Rich87
08. Duvva
09. Commie Bobbie
10. Garlicbread
11. Nobby Reserve
12. smithng
13. Ray K
14. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
15. So Howard Phillips
16. LadyBrandybuck
17. Barneylfc
18. John C
19. electricghost
20. Oh Campione
21. Smithy
22. Chakan
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. tepid T2O
26. Liversaint
27. Flashie
28. Paulf
29. Millie
30. Just Elmo
31. tinner777
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - tbonejones
The Goat Lives (without attack) - Lobo
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Craig
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - vblfc
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Rhi
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - Elza
The Goat will be kidnapped and and buried alive in a landfill to recapture the carbon. Dr. Beaker
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3054 on: December 10, 2021, 02:48:45 pm »
Come on, someone singe the goat.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3055 on: December 10, 2021, 05:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 10, 2021, 02:48:45 pm
Come on, someone singe the goat.
The toms charge extra for that .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3056 on: December 12, 2021, 12:49:34 pm »
https://twitter.com/Gavlebocken/status/1470011266588725251?t=QixUWkYGOMet5CfQ5dbLyA&s=19

Seems like there has been an attack but Gavin is safe, it was only on the little goat
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3057 on: December 12, 2021, 12:50:55 pm »
Test run for the 28th
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3058 on: December 12, 2021, 12:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 12, 2021, 12:49:34 pm
https://twitter.com/Gavlebocken/status/1470011266588725251?t=QixUWkYGOMet5CfQ5dbLyA&s=19

Seems like there has been an attack but Gavin is safe, it was only on the little goat

On the more tiny one apparently.
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3059 on: Yesterday at 09:30:46 pm »
https://twitter.com/Gavlebocken/status/1470407975869292545?t=RHzo23DpexHmJPRHlQFXZg&s=19

Quote
I know Im famous and all but this drunk people trying to jump over my fences in the middle of the night this weekend🤔
Not sure what you were thinking, the biggest and most famous strawgoat in the world needs its beautysleep 🥱
Autographs happens daytime✍🏻#gävlebocken https://t.co/ZbMPlHaDr6
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 10:43:52 am »
The attack on the little goat has made things interesting!


The Goat burns before the 1st - djphal
01. tubby
02. Wullie1609
03. Killiered
04. .adam
05. bryanod
06. Eternalsungod
07. Rich87
08. Duvva
09. Commie Bobbie
10. Garlicbread
11. Nobby Reserve
12. smithng
13. Ray K
14. Buggy Eyes Alfredo
15. So Howard Phillips
16. LadyBrandybuck
17. Barneylfc
18. John C
19. electricghost
20. Oh Campione
21. Smithy
22. Chakan
23. Daniel Cabbaggio
24. Samie
25. tepid T2O
26. Liversaint
27. Flashie
28. Paulf
29. Millie
30. Just Elmo
31. tinner777
The Goat burns/is destroyed after the 31st Dec - tbonejones
The Goat Lives (without attack) - Lobo
The Goat survives attack with minor burns - Craig
The Goat is destroyed be means other than fire or stolen/abducted by aliens - vblfc
The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire - Rhi
The Goat comes to life and seeks revenge on the townsfolk - Kekule
The Goat dies from Coronavirus - Elza
The Goat will be kidnapped and and buried alive in a landfill to recapture the carbon. Dr. Beaker
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 10:47:38 am »
Not considering this as an attack?

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:30:46 pm
https://twitter.com/Gavlebocken/status/1470407975869292545?t=RHzo23DpexHmJPRHlQFXZg&s=19

I know Im famous and all but this drunk people trying to jump over my fences in the middle of the night this weekend🤔
Not sure what you were thinking, the biggest and most famous strawgoat in the world needs its beautysleep 🥱
Autographs happens daytime✍🏻#gävlebocken https://t.co/ZbMPlHaDr6

If I ran at Craig with the intention of hitting him with with a briefcase filled with £323000, but I got stopped on the way to doing it, it's still considered as me attacking him.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 02:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:47:38 am
Not considering this as an attack?

If I ran at Craig with the intention of hitting him with with a briefcase filled with £323000, but I got stopped on the way to doing it, it's still considered as me attacking him.

Deffo looks like a case of The Goat survives an attack that doesn't include fire to me. 👀
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 02:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:47:38 am
If I ran at Craig with the intention of hitting him with with a briefcase filled with £323000, but I got stopped on the way to doing it, it's still considered as me attacking him.

I'd consider this a threat if I knew you def didn't have a case filled with £323,000 :o :o :P
Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 02:26:12 pm »
They just wanted the goats autograph, thats all. I'm sure Craig didn't think he'd attacked John Henry when he asked for the same thing. Crying.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 02:32:51 pm »
Pfff attack my backside
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Re: Stevo7's Gävle Goat Watch, ft. 2020's Goat Lover tinner777
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 03:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 02:13:47 pm
I'd consider this a threat if I knew you def didn't have a case filled with £323,000 :o :o :P

And who's fault is it that I don't Craig ???  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
