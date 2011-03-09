« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Work's Christmas Party  (Read 35495 times)

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,608
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Work's Christmas Party
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 10:34:03 am »
:lmao

Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:28:56 am
You still dragging typists into the stationary cupboard?

Who has a party in the actual office? No, Im a lot more classy than that. Youre never far from a Greggs doorway.
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,881
Re: Work's Christmas Party
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 am »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Yesterday at 10:28:11 am
We dont all live in Manchester.

Manchester involves family members only ;D

When I was a kid, Tower Hill was nicknamed Knob Hill, there was that much swapping going on ;D
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,727
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Work's Christmas Party
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 03:06:10 pm »
They emailed round this morning to see if we wanted to postpone ours till after the new year

Thankfully its still going ahead. The lass who I got for secret santa aint coming now though so I might keep the present ;D
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,550
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Work's Christmas Party
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 04:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:21:37 am
I've moved to a much smaller company recently that has much more of a family vibe.  Same as my previous company was once upon a time before they succumbed to the big boys in our industry and went all corporate.

Anyway,  Christmas do next Wednesday down in Warwick,  Meal, booze, quiz, games, secret Santa and stuff is planned.

With partners will be about 20 of us.

Really looking forward to it.

Will you throw a kettle over the pub?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,203
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Work's Christmas Party
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 06:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December  8, 2021, 07:09:29 pm
Do people feel obliged to go to work's Christmas partys or do they actually enjoy them.

Never been to one

There were plenty in the past that I'd happily have swerved. The worst was a shit turkey dinner in a Toby Carvery with two bottles of wine between about twenty of us. The owner was also a massive c*nt.

We're still planning on having ours which will just be a few drinks in the pub then a nice meal in a restaurant near the office.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,705
Re: Work's Christmas Party
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 06:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December  8, 2021, 07:09:29 pm
Do people feel obliged to go to work's Christmas partys or do they actually enjoy them.

Never been to one
Only ever been to one. Location was in the middle of nowhere and everyone was told where to sit so conversations were awkward and forced. Never felt the need to go after that.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
Re: Work's Christmas Party
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 08:54:41 pm »
Had 2 work parties (small team and wider team) in space of 4 days and then flew to Lanzarote 12 hours after the second one. Thankfully my return to UK antigen test was clear and they let me come home.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,522
Re: Work's Christmas Party
« Reply #527 on: Today at 11:17:56 am »
Has this actually happened to anyone or is the drunken fumble in the office stationary cupboard a myth?

The closest I ever got, was one or the ladies in  marketing giving me an unexpected but not unpleasant grope on the bum many years ago.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,184
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Work's Christmas Party
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:07:48 pm »
I wouldnt say its a myth but I have never seen it
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,730
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Work's Christmas Party
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:14:58 pm »
Have never seen anyone have a fumble in the actual stationary cupboard, but have been to plenty of Christmas parties where people that shouldn't be fumbling with each other have done.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 