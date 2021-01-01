« previous next »
Work's Christmas Party

Tower of Power @ Xmas

Re: Work's Christmas Party
Reply #520 on: Today at 10:34:03 am
:lmao

Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:28:56 am
You still dragging typists into the stationary cupboard?

Who has a party in the actual office? No, Im a lot more classy than that. Youre never far from a Greggs doorway.
rob1966

Re: Work's Christmas Party
Reply #521 on: Today at 10:48:32 am
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 10:28:11 am
We dont all live in Manchester.

Manchester involves family members only ;D

When I was a kid, Tower Hill was nicknamed Knob Hill, there was that much swapping going on ;D
Jake

Re: Work's Christmas Party
Reply #522 on: Today at 03:06:10 pm
They emailed round this morning to see if we wanted to postpone ours till after the new year

Thankfully its still going ahead. The lass who I got for secret santa aint coming now though so I might keep the present ;D
afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: Work's Christmas Party
Reply #523 on: Today at 04:15:35 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:21:37 am
I've moved to a much smaller company recently that has much more of a family vibe.  Same as my previous company was once upon a time before they succumbed to the big boys in our industry and went all corporate.

Anyway,  Christmas do next Wednesday down in Warwick,  Meal, booze, quiz, games, secret Santa and stuff is planned.

With partners will be about 20 of us.

Really looking forward to it.

Will you throw a kettle over the pub?
