You still dragging typists into the stationary cupboard?
people like big dick nick.
We dont all live in Manchester.
I've moved to a much smaller company recently that has much more of a family vibe. Same as my previous company was once upon a time before they succumbed to the big boys in our industry and went all corporate.Anyway, Christmas do next Wednesday down in Warwick, Meal, booze, quiz, games, secret Santa and stuff is planned.With partners will be about 20 of us.Really looking forward to it.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]