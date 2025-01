Kohli really is a piece of shit.



Stick that up ya arse averaging 23.75 in the series. He's never really given up the captaincy and the sooner they move on without him the better for them and cricket.



I'm absolutely stoked for Bolland getting MOTM. Watched his debut at the G against England and he really should be pushing Hazelwood out of the squad.



Amazing test serie and Bumrah was by far the stand out player of the series and deserved that accolade. Would have been squeaky bum time had he been available to bowl in that final innings.



Looks like South Africa versus Australia @ Lords this year.