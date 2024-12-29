« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread  (Read 963137 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18200 on: December 29, 2024, 09:31:43 am »
Quote from: Rosario on December 29, 2024, 02:01:37 am
Oh no the shame of being bowled by the best on the planet, how will he ever recover?

Hopefully he wont. But no doubt hell be slapping an Overton or two around this time next year. Cant wait.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,655
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18201 on: December 29, 2024, 10:52:47 am »
Brilliant end to SA v Pakistan. SA need 32 to win with 2 wickets left.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,920
  • Truthiness
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18202 on: December 29, 2024, 11:25:17 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December 29, 2024, 10:52:47 am
Brilliant end to SA v Pakistan. SA need 32 to win with 2 wickets left.
And they've done it. Great knock by Rabada at the death.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,655
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18203 on: December 29, 2024, 11:26:42 am »
Quote from: Ray K on December 29, 2024, 11:25:17 am
And they've done it. Great knock by Rabada at the death.
It was. Apparently theyve made the world test championship as a result. Theyve been pretty poor the last 7 or 8 years so its good to see them back on the map.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18204 on: December 29, 2024, 11:53:59 am »
Test cricket could be enjoying its best period ever. The quality and excitement over the last 18 months has been as good as anything from any era. It really is delivering in spades.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18205 on: December 29, 2024, 09:59:04 pm »
Quote from: chalky52 on December 29, 2024, 08:20:41 am
Although India have done well to still be in the game after day 2 dropped catches has cost them about 50 runs there I think huge difference between chasing 300 and 250.

Aussies favourites for me but a lot on the new ball, Starc looked cooked in the 1st Innings so effectively down to two bowlers.


Would love to be at the MCG for today. $10 adults and $0 for kids to watch the last day of what will be a riveting possibly deciding test in the series.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18206 on: December 30, 2024, 01:32:21 am »
Australia boss the first session - get Kohli on the stroke of lunch, India 30 odd for 3 - still need around 300 to win which now looks unlikely and a shitload of overs still to be bowled today.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,186
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18207 on: December 30, 2024, 01:42:50 am »
India's top order is trash aside from young Jaiswal. I've no idea who they've got in the pipeline but at least one of these old timers surely needs to be shown the door. In this era where legends can extend their career with 5-6 years of hit 'n' giggle on huge coin, there needn't be such concern about "respect".
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18208 on: December 30, 2024, 04:34:57 am »
India still 3 down after tea, so probably no result

Aussie too timid, declared way too late, running out of time
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18209 on: December 30, 2024, 04:39:46 am »
Yep, Cummins was a coward and has cost them.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18210 on: December 30, 2024, 04:58:45 am »
Or maybe not  ;D

Lost 3/9 after tea there
« Last Edit: December 30, 2024, 05:04:28 am by Bangin Them In »
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18211 on: December 30, 2024, 07:36:21 am »
So looking forward to attending the New Year Test at the SCG.

On a side note the total attendance over the 5 days was 373k.

The crowd tally meant that more people have attended the 2024 MCG Boxing Day Test than had seen a Sir Donald Bradman-led Australia play England in January 1937 at the same venue, which was played over six days (350k).
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18212 on: December 30, 2024, 09:05:42 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on December 30, 2024, 04:34:57 am
India still 3 down after tea, so probably no result

Aussie too timid, declared way too late, running out of time

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 30, 2024, 04:39:46 am
Yep, Cummins was a coward and has cost them.

So it was your fault? Knobheads. :D
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18213 on: December 30, 2024, 10:48:46 am »
rohit should go
Logged

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18214 on: December 30, 2024, 02:47:26 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 30, 2024, 09:05:42 am
So it was your fault? Knobheads. :D

Finally the RAWK mockers worked in our favour!
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,143
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18215 on: Yesterday at 06:01:06 am »
India getting thumped again.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18216 on: Yesterday at 06:45:01 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:01:06 am
India getting thumped again.

Game looked like this in Perth too and Aussies got absolutely rolled...
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18217 on: Yesterday at 06:49:23 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:01:06 am
India getting thumped again.
Not so sure about that, plenty in the wicket here.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18218 on: Yesterday at 07:22:10 am »
Khawaja should have 1 innings left to save his test career. Hes 38 and long past being past it. Warner was far better than this when they forced him to go.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18219 on: Yesterday at 07:30:39 am »
Bumrah is the new Tendulkar. Carrying Indian cricket on his back these days.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18220 on: Yesterday at 05:58:33 pm »
That looked really poor at the end from the Indians. Hope Konstas smashes them tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18221 on: Yesterday at 06:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 05:58:33 pm
That looked really poor at the end from the Indians. Hope Konstas smashes them tomorrow.

Only read about it and Im biased but sounded like the Aussies were time wasting and Konstas was getting lippy when Bumrah complained about it. Bumrah then got a wicket and gave him some verbals which sounds entirely commendable.
Logged

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18222 on: Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm »
Bumrah turned around and walked towards him whilst doing it. A few others joined in and then of course Kohli got involved.

Think I prefer the Aussies to this Indian side.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18223 on: Yesterday at 07:41:13 pm »
Konstas needs to settle down. Youve got to establish yourself in the team before you start winding up players like Bumrah. His celebrations in his debut etc will rub people up the wrong way. Let the bat do the talking initially.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,729
  • JFT96.
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18224 on: Yesterday at 08:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:41:13 pm
Konstas needs to settle down. Youve got to establish yourself in the team before you start winding up players like Bumrah. His celebrations in his debut etc will rub people up the wrong way. Let the bat do the talking initially.

Agreed, but at the same time you can't let Bumrah dictate things. If you've got the shots in the locker to be aggressive and counter him like he did on debut then you do it, it scores you runs (with risks attached obviously) but it also shows the best bowler on the planet that you aren't phased or intimidated by him.

McSweeney didn't put enough pressure back on Bumrah and looked really unsuited to opening, although I do think he can come again. If you were creating a player you'd find the sweet spot somewhere in the middle of the two but such is modern cricket!
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18225 on: Yesterday at 08:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 05:58:33 pm
That looked really poor at the end from the Indians. Hope Konstas smashes them tomorrow.
Definitely over the top from Bumrah but the kid needs to learn to take the sledging and bravado down a notch. He's given fuel to a team that was probably one good session away from having one foot on the plane some fire to get back into the series.

It's weird though because I've seen him play a few times before his debut and the over the top aggression and extracurricular stuff wasn't part of his game at all.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,143
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18226 on: Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm »
A shout out for Bavuma. He's hit a rich vein of form when it has mattered.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18227 on: Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm »
Just watched that last over and dont really see what Bumrah did wrong. Maybe the slight confrontation before the final ball but he was probably fed up. Think his reaction after the wicket was fine.

Chat shit, get Bumd.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18228 on: Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm »
Bumrah v Australia continue. Gets Labaschagne who didnt walk. Hasnt bowled at Konstas yet.

By the way - have they started play half an hour earlier than they used to in recent times? Im sure it always started at midnight in England back in the day (apart from Perth and the weird half hour thing in Adelaide).
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18229 on: Today at 12:15:20 am »
Two in an over for Siraj! Head gone, 39/4. Great Test cricket this, stick it on if you can.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18230 on: Today at 12:41:51 am »
Bumrah averaging the lazy 12 per wicket this series, hes utterly ridiculous.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18231 on: Today at 12:44:07 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:41:51 am
Bumrah averaging the lazy 12 per wicket this series, hes utterly ridiculous.

Bowling 135km/h off breaks out there. :D
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,186
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18232 on: Today at 01:40:06 am »
There's nothing wrong with Bumrah having a dig at Konstas. As an Australian myself, I find our cricketing public a bit embarrassing the way they clutch their pearls when other countries give us a taste of our own medicine (dare I say, particularly from the subcontinent, do we still hold expectations of colonial deference?). We lionise the likes of Big Merv and Pigeon, who were constantly swearing and yapping away at the batsman; we regale each other with stories of their more imaginative sledges. But if an Indian or Pakistani gets up in our faces we cry about what a bad influence they are on the kids, and demand huge fines or suspensions. I had an argument with a bloke who insisted that Kohli's shoulder bump on Kostas was an "assault".

I agree that Konstas is asking for it a bit... I don't begrudge a 19yo being a little rash in establishing himself as a fearless new kid on the block, but it invites steely veterans to put him firmly in his place. Give a little, take a little. No harm done. Just needs to make sure he doesn't let it go to his head. His debut 60 was exciting, but he rode his luck a bit, and I'm sure you could find many in the annals of cricket history who started with a bang and then got found out. He'll need to moderate his aggression soon, nothing is guaranteed.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18233 on: Today at 04:32:12 am »
The supporting bowlers finally step up in Bumrah's absence! And what a start by Jaiswal.

Need to show positive cricketing intent. There's a test to be won here.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18234 on: Today at 04:45:38 am »
Starc is haemorrhaging runs. India are off to a screamer.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18235 on: Today at 05:13:25 am »
Boland has got 2 quickly. Hes ridiculous in the land of Oz.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
« Reply #18236 on: Today at 05:41:20 am »
Is Virat Kohli stubborn or stupid? How do you keep getting out to the same delivery every single time without doing anything about it. Either way, that should be him done in test cricket.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Up
« previous next »
 