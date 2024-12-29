Konstas needs to settle down. Youve got to establish yourself in the team before you start winding up players like Bumrah. His celebrations in his debut etc will rub people up the wrong way. Let the bat do the talking initially.



Agreed, but at the same time you can't let Bumrah dictate things. If you've got the shots in the locker to be aggressive and counter him like he did on debut then you do it, it scores you runs (with risks attached obviously) but it also shows the best bowler on the planet that you aren't phased or intimidated by him.McSweeney didn't put enough pressure back on Bumrah and looked really unsuited to opening, although I do think he can come again. If you were creating a player you'd find the sweet spot somewhere in the middle of the two but such is modern cricket!