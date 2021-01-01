Hes an absolute freak of a bowler. These batsmen arent set up to handle somebody like him. A strike rate of 43.9 when he bowls half his overs on terrible Indian pitches is absurd. Him and Rabada, theyre the boys of this generation.



They are.I think Smith in particular will have a tough time in this series. Bumrah absolutely adores batters who are square on. It's really difficult but the more classical stance against someone like Bumrah the better it must be. Side-on, still head, positive foot movement even when playing defensively. If the Aussies can bring themselves to do it they should look at old videos of Viv Richards to see how it's done - or, dare I say it, Geoff Boycott.