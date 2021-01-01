« previous next »
International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread

Offline koptommy93

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18080 on: Yesterday at 09:39:30 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 09:33:19 am
Is this the new stadium in Perth? Thats where the next series Ashes series starts, rather than the GABBA isnt it? Is this a day night nonsense or can that excuse not even be levelled at the batsmen?
stadium looks far too big for cricket to be honest
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18081 on: Yesterday at 09:44:08 am
Bumrah is too good.
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18082 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:39:30 am
stadium looks far too big for cricket to be honest

One of those multi purpose monstrosities isnt it? So used for AFL too which they basically play on a farm they have that many on each team.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18083 on: Yesterday at 10:21:28 am
a pox on both their houses.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18084 on: Yesterday at 11:57:32 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:44:08 am
Bumrah is too good.

Hes an absolute freak of a bowler. These batsmen arent set up to handle somebody like him. A strike rate of 43.9 when he bowls half his overs on terrible Indian pitches is absurd. Him and Rabada, theyre the boys of this generation.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18085 on: Yesterday at 01:33:30 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:57:32 am
Hes an absolute freak of a bowler. These batsmen arent set up to handle somebody like him. A strike rate of 43.9 when he bowls half his overs on terrible Indian pitches is absurd. Him and Rabada, theyre the boys of this generation.

They are.

I think Smith in particular will have a tough time in this series. Bumrah absolutely adores batters who are square on. It's really difficult but the more classical stance against someone like Bumrah the better it must be. Side-on, still head, positive foot movement even when playing defensively. If the Aussies can bring themselves to do it they should look at old videos of Viv Richards to see how it's done - or, dare I say it, Geoff Boycott.
Offline kop306

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18086 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:44:08 am
Bumrah is too good.

bumrah is the goat
Online 88_RED

Re: International Cricket 2024 - 2025 - General Thread
Reply #18087 on: Today at 05:41:47 am
India's lead of 46 is the highest score in the game so far..  ;D

Hate drop in pitches.. I'm sure so do most batsmen around the world..

BTW..  Bumrah is different class..
