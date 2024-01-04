As an Australian, I couldn't be happier that the West Indies beat us in a thriller at the Gabba fortress. And I know our supporters are poorly regarded by our Pommie brethren, so it might surprise you to know my sentiments are shared by a large portion of my compatriots. Even when they were kicking our arse in the 80s, we loved their style and swagger. Today's effort featured an heroic performance by second gamer Shamal Joseph. Remember the name. He had his toe crushed by a Mitchell Starc yorker, didn't take the field for the first half of the fourth innings, but with Australia at ~110 for 2 chasing 216, he took some painkillers and went to battle. He then bowled 11.5 overs unchanged (tea break after the 10th), and took 7 of the last 8 wickets for 68 runs (not a dull moment!). The final wicket sent Josh Hazlewood's stump cartwheeling across the turf and gave the Windies an 8 run win. The Aussie crowd fell in love.