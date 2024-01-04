« previous next »
International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
January 4, 2024, 11:29:01 pm
This Aussie top order is so fucking dull to watch.
nicholasanthony

  • RAWK Australian cricket correspondent & 2014 AFL tipping champion of the World
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
January 5, 2024, 07:11:18 am
Hey not all of us can reinvent Test cricket.
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
January 5, 2024, 07:15:33 am
Looked a decent game until those last overs, easy Australia win now.
Rosario

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
January 5, 2024, 07:42:25 am
Crazy end to Day 3

12 wickets for 78 runs either side of tea
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
January 5, 2024, 09:20:23 am
I see Warner got his baggy green back.
GreatEx

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 09:27:42 am
As an Australian, I couldn't be happier that the West Indies beat us in a thriller at the Gabba fortress. And I know our supporters are poorly regarded by our Pommie brethren, so it might surprise you to know my sentiments are shared by a large portion of my compatriots. Even when they were kicking our arse in the 80s, we loved their style and swagger. Today's effort featured an heroic performance by second gamer Shamal Joseph. Remember the name. He had his toe crushed by a Mitchell Starc yorker, didn't take the field for the first half of the fourth innings, but with Australia at ~110 for 2 chasing 216, he took some painkillers and went to battle. He then bowled 11.5 overs unchanged (tea break after the 10th), and took 7 of the last 8 wickets for 68 runs (not a dull moment!). The final wicket sent Josh Hazlewood's stump cartwheeling across the turf and gave the Windies an 8 run win. The Aussie crowd fell in love.
BarryCrocker

Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
Today at 09:46:23 am
The West Indies have just beaten us Aussies by 8 runs, breaking a 27-year drought in Australia.

All eyes on the fantastic Shamar Joseph who took 7/68 in the second innings. I really do hope the WI can build a test squad around this remarkable young man.

Test crickets really needs victories like this to increase the base globally.

I'm not a fan but Steve Smith but he became only the 57th batter in over 2000 tests to carry his bat for a whole innings.
