100 for Elgar. So happy for him.



Ended on 185. Sadly this is his last series before retirement and we might not see players like him ever again. Patient, gritty hard-working test specialists are a dying breed.This rebuild of the SA test team looks very promising though after a few lean years. De Zorzi is a solid 3 and could even open post Elgar's retirement. Bedingham who's been in the runs here, along with Peterson and Verreynne make up a solid middle order. Jansen is also turning out to be an excellent all-rounder. And they have incredible depth in their bowlers.