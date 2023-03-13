> As we prepare for David Warners farewell series, can somebody please tell me why? wrote Johnson in The West.> Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date. And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a heros send-off?> Yes, he has a decent overall record and some say is one of our greatest opening bats. But his past three years in Test cricket have been ordinary, with a batting average closer to what a tailender would be happy with.> Its the ball tampering disgrace in South Africa that many will never forget. Although Warner wasnt alone in Sandpapergate, he was at the time a senior member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a leader.> Does this really warrant a swan song, a last hurrah against Pakistan that was forecast a year in advance as if he was bigger than the game and the Australian cricket team?Hell yeah Mitch. Let the little c*nt 'ave it!