« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 442 443 444 445 446 [447]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread  (Read 833678 times)

Offline 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 538
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17840 on: March 13, 2023, 11:53:55 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 13, 2023, 10:28:39 am
What was Billy like?

Boring like George Graham.
Logged
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • Truthiness
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17841 on: March 13, 2023, 07:26:39 pm »
Best cricket moment of the week for me

https://twitter.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1635019769744351232?t=B-ydWYg-xvc9Y-ywoGMT8g&s=19

Spoiler
Question: is it 4 overthrows or just a 4 for the initial shot? Is it an overthrow if it never goes over the wicket?
[close]
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,499
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17842 on: March 13, 2023, 07:29:39 pm »
that is magnificent.
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,693
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17843 on: March 13, 2023, 07:33:36 pm »
I actually LOLed.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,979
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17844 on: March 13, 2023, 07:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 13, 2023, 07:26:39 pm
Best cricket moment of the week for me

https://twitter.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1635019769744351232?t=B-ydWYg-xvc9Y-ywoGMT8g&s=19

Spoiler
Question: is it 4 overthrows or just a 4 for the initial shot? Is it an overthrow if it never goes over the wicket?
[close]
:lmao
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,854
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17845 on: April 6, 2023, 01:48:40 pm »
Williamson out for 9 months or so. Done his ACL fielding in the IPL. NZ were going to be up against it to make their usual minimum semi final spot anyway but it just got even tougher.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17846 on: April 6, 2023, 02:24:15 pm »
Wouldnt worry, youll find another bits and pieces guy with a 35 average and still go close to winning it.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,110
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17847 on: April 6, 2023, 03:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 13, 2023, 07:26:39 pm
Best cricket moment of the week for me

https://twitter.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1635019769744351232?t=B-ydWYg-xvc9Y-ywoGMT8g&s=19

Spoiler
Question: is it 4 overthrows or just a 4 for the initial shot? Is it an overthrow if it never goes over the wicket?
[close]

That is like the perfect joke. Excellent premiss, nice narrative, brilliant punchline.

Did anyone see Carragher and G Neville facing Broad in the nets? I knew Neville was a very good cricketer. He'd opened with Hayden for his club in Lancashire when he was still a teenager. But Carragher pretended he'd hardly played before. Hard to believe when you see him creaming Broad through the covers.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,979
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17848 on: April 6, 2023, 03:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  6, 2023, 03:38:02 pm
Did anyone see Carragher and G Neville facing Broad in the nets? I knew Neville was a very good cricketer. He'd opened with Hayden for his club in Lancashire when he was still a teenager. But Carragher pretended he'd hardly played before. Hard to believe when you see him creaming Broad through the covers.
I saw that. Carra being Carra, didn't look like he has the most Cricketing talent or technique, but still played some shots. Neville definitely looked like someone who has played at a decent level though.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,854
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17849 on: April 6, 2023, 06:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April  6, 2023, 02:24:15 pm
Wouldnt worry, youll find another bits and pieces guy with a 35 average and still go close to winning it.

Its in India. Bits and pieces guy is too piddly
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17850 on: April 14, 2023, 11:14:20 pm »
Saudi's looking to make the world fall out of love for all sports.

Quote
Saudi Arabia set to launch lucrative Twenty20 tournament, reports say
> Talks have taken place with owners of Indian Premier League
> There will be leagues on all levels, Saudi cricket chairman said

Saudi Arabia is reportedly investigating the possibility of launching what is likely to be the worlds most lucrative Twenty20 tournament after the chairman of their cricket board, Prince Saud bin Mishal al-Saud, declared his intention to make the nation a global cricketing destination.

The Melbourne Age and Sydney Morning Herald said discussions have taken place between Saudi government representatives and owners of Indian Premier League teams, including about the possibility of Indian players  who have so far been banned from participating in overseas T20 competitions  being allowed to participate.

Having made significant and controversial investments in football  including the purchase of Newcastle United  and golf, with the launch of the LIV Golf tour, Saudi Arabia has also started to build commercial relationships in cricket over recent years. Last October, the International Cricket Council agreed a global partnership with Saudi Aramco, the national petrol company, which includes involvement in the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at the Oval in June, and at the ODI World Cup in the autumn. In February, Saudi tourism authority joined Aramco among the IPLs key sponsors.

If you look at other sports theyve been involved in, cricket is something I imagine would be attractive to them, the ICC chair, Greg Barclay, said. Given their advance into sport more generally, cricket would work quite well for Saudi Arabia. Theyre pretty keen to invest in sport and given their regional presence, cricket would seem a pretty obvious one to pursue.

Prince Saud was asked by Arab News last month if he was hoping to launch a professional cricket league in the country. There will be leagues on all levels, not just one league, he said. Weve developed great relationships with the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council, as well as some successful international cricket boards and big cricketers globally. And then we hired experts to help us develop a model of a league. Of course, a lot of infrastructure and development are required, but well announce when its time.

Any new competition would be pitched into an overcrowded schedule and follow the launch of high-profile new leagues in South Africa and the UAE this year. With March and April dominated by the IPL, searing temperatures presenting a potentially insurmountable obstacle through the summer months and cold ruling out midwinter, a new tournaments most likely home would be October and November. This years ODI World Cup, like the T20 events of 2021 and 2022, will be held in that period but there would then be no further clashes with global competitions until the ODI World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2027.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/apr/14/saudi-arabia-set-to-launch-lucrative-twenty20-tournament-reports-say-cricket
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17851 on: April 27, 2023, 11:00:22 am »
Even accounting for the fact its a couple of crews with second division bowling attacks, this pitch in Galle is a waste of time. Just play it on the M1. Ireland scored 492 and are staring at a massive deficit.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17852 on: April 27, 2023, 07:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April 27, 2023, 11:00:22 am
Even accounting for the fact its a couple of crews with second division bowling attacks, this pitch in Galle is a waste of time. Just play it on the M1. Ireland scored 492 and are staring at a massive deficit.
It's being played during the dry season and 400 miles from the equator. What kind of pitch would you expect?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,698
  • Bam!
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17853 on: July 22, 2023, 07:47:13 pm »
I see the Indian women's team have been at the height of sportsmanship again. Their captain destroying the stumps after an LBW decision, and then saying the umpires were bad in the post match interview.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,698
  • Bam!
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17854 on: July 25, 2023, 02:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on July 22, 2023, 07:47:13 pm
I see the Indian women's team have been at the height of sportsmanship again. Their captain destroying the stumps after an LBW decision, and then saying the umpires were bad in the post match interview.



2 match ban was given for this to Harmanpreet Kaur. Absolute joke from her that whole thing was.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,610
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17855 on: September 15, 2023, 03:48:18 pm »
Klaasen and Miller putting on an absolute masterclass in the 4th ODI v Australia.
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,693
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17856 on: September 15, 2023, 03:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on September 15, 2023, 03:48:18 pm
Klaasen and Miller putting on an absolute masterclass in the 4th ODI v Australia.

Not really been paying attention but after years of being a bit crap it feels like SA have a really decent side now? Saw something about your top 6 all averaging 40 plus.
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,610
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17857 on: September 15, 2023, 06:13:22 pm »
Turning into quite the game this.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,110
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17858 on: September 15, 2023, 06:39:11 pm »
A lot of pundits seem to think SA might win the World Cup. This match will do nothing the dampen the fires.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,693
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17859 on: September 15, 2023, 11:29:22 pm »
Just watched the highlights of the SA innings. Must have scored about 60 at least off the last 3 overs.

Nice century for Zampa!
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,610
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17860 on: September 17, 2023, 04:07:01 pm »
Great day for SA sport.

Rugby team absolutely demolished Romania and now cricket team winning the ODI series v Australia.

Good going boys!!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,110
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17861 on: September 26, 2023, 08:42:58 am »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17862 on: September 26, 2023, 02:36:13 pm »
World Record kind of score building here
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,285
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17863 on: September 26, 2023, 02:38:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 26, 2023, 02:36:13 pm
World Record kind of score building here

What a totally pointless game
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17864 on: September 26, 2023, 02:58:41 pm »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17865 on: September 26, 2023, 03:52:34 pm »
Im just on my way back from the county ground, dark clouds gathered for a good 40 minutes before it rained, it was forecast, but still the ground staff were ridiculously unprepared.  Not raining now, actually sunny.

Shite like that will stop Gloucestershire getting internationals.

Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,694
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17866 on: Today at 03:38:18 am »
https://archive.md/Pn1sl

> As we prepare for David Warners farewell series, can somebody please tell me why? wrote Johnson in The West.
> Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date. And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a heros send-off?
> Yes, he has a decent overall record and some say is one of our greatest opening bats. But his past three years in Test cricket have been ordinary, with a batting average closer to what a tailender would be happy with.
> Its the ball tampering disgrace in South Africa that many will never forget. Although Warner wasnt alone in Sandpapergate, he was at the time a senior member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a leader.
> Does this really warrant a swan song, a last hurrah against Pakistan that was forecast a year in advance as if he was bigger than the game and the Australian cricket team?

Hell yeah Mitch. Let the little c*nt 'ave it!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,663
  • Kloppite
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17867 on: Today at 03:46:27 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:38:18 am
https://archive.md/Pn1sl

> As we prepare for David Warners farewell series, can somebody please tell me why? wrote Johnson in The West.
> Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date. And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a heros send-off?
> Yes, he has a decent overall record and some say is one of our greatest opening bats. But his past three years in Test cricket have been ordinary, with a batting average closer to what a tailender would be happy with.
> Its the ball tampering disgrace in South Africa that many will never forget. Although Warner wasnt alone in Sandpapergate, he was at the time a senior member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a leader.
> Does this really warrant a swan song, a last hurrah against Pakistan that was forecast a year in advance as if he was bigger than the game and the Australian cricket team?

Hell yeah Mitch. Let the little c*nt 'ave it!

I've said it before Warner is a prize dickhead [was a decent batsman], dishes out sledging & stuff but can't take it when some dish it back to him, Warner was very lucky to have resumed his international career after the sandpapergate incident, he wasn't the only one involved but he was the instigator.
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 442 443 444 445 446 [447]   Go Up
« previous next »
 