« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread  (Read 761949 times)

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,891
  • Legacy fan
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17480 on: Today at 09:03:59 am »
And another. England well on top now.
Logged

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,034
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17481 on: Today at 09:04:03 am »
Should be a comfortable win for England this
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,231
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17482 on: Today at 09:04:25 am »
Crumbling here
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,167
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17483 on: Today at 09:04:32 am »
Raining any time soon?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,968
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17484 on: Today at 09:04:34 am »
Get in Stokes
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17485 on: Today at 09:04:44 am »
Get in there Ben
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17486 on: Today at 09:05:04 am »
There is ALOT of movement.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17487 on: Today at 09:05:42 am »
If Pakistan could scramble to 160 itd be competitive here I think. Doesnt seem likely though.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
  • blazed
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17488 on: Today at 09:07:16 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:57:50 am
Why does Moeen hardly ever bowl now?

Its a modern cricket thing where you don't bowl offies against right handed batters.

Never stopped the likes of Saqlain, Harbhajan, Swannie etc from taking wickets.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
  • blazed
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17489 on: Today at 09:08:21 am »
Stokws is on the money today after the first over..
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17490 on: Today at 09:08:51 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:07:16 am
Its a modern cricket thing where you don't bowl offies against right handed batters.

Never stopped the likes of Saqlain, Harbhajan, Swannie etc from taking wickets.

I mean they're obviously targeting Livingstone so even one or two overs of Moeen would just break it up   
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17491 on: Today at 09:09:10 am »
Adil Rashid , best spinner in the world. Expect a huge Ipl contract after this.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17492 on: Today at 09:09:53 am »
Have Pakistan got any good leg spinners ?
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17493 on: Today at 09:10:37 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:05:42 am
If Pakistan could scramble to 160 itd be competitive here I think. Doesnt seem likely though.

150+ is competitive and i reckon they'll get it.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
  • blazed
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17494 on: Today at 09:10:53 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:08:51 am
I mean they're obviously targeting Livingstone so even one or two overs of Moeen would just break it up   

Yeah, defo worth a try. He gives it a nice rip as well, which could be tricky on this wicket.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
  • blazed
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17495 on: Today at 09:11:21 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:09:53 am
Have Pakistan got any good leg spinners ?

 Nope..
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17496 on: Today at 09:12:06 am »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17497 on: Today at 09:12:51 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:07:16 am
Its a modern cricket thing where you don't bowl offies against right handed batters.

Never stopped the likes of Saqlain, Harbhajan, Swannie etc from taking wickets.

Masood has been in for ages. If you have a look throughout the tournament though hes barely bowled an over in every game. Think his bowling is better than Livingstone.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
  • blazed
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17498 on: Today at 09:17:56 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:12:51 am
Masood has been in for ages. If you have a look throughout the tournament though hes barely bowled an over in every game. Think his bowling is better than Livingstone.

Agreed.

Bowls a lot more in the IPL too.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
  • blazed
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17499 on: Today at 09:20:48 am »
160 could actually be a competitive score. We have to remember Pak quicks are much quicker than their Indian counterparts and are much harder to get away. All of them bowl above 140.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2022 - 2023 - General Thread
« Reply #17500 on: Today at 09:20:54 am »
Paklistan on target for 150 ish. Competitive but should be doable.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Up
« previous next »
 