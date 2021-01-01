Why does Moeen hardly ever bowl now?
Its a modern cricket thing where you don't bowl offies against right handed batters.Never stopped the likes of Saqlain, Harbhajan, Swannie etc from taking wickets.
If Pakistan could scramble to 160 itd be competitive here I think. Doesnt seem likely though.
I mean they're obviously targeting Livingstone so even one or two overs of Moeen would just break it up
Have Pakistan got any good leg spinners ?
Nope..
Masood has been in for ages. If you have a look throughout the tournament though hes barely bowled an over in every game. Think his bowling is better than Livingstone.
