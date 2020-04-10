« previous next »
Author Topic: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread  (Read 754715 times)

Offline stevieG786

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17160 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  2, 2022, 01:07:45 pm
The whole world wants another England v NZ final though I presume? ;) Always guarantees a good game.

Pakistan vs India for sure
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17161 on: Yesterday at 11:41:35 am »
We need 73 off 5 overs.

Yikes.
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17162 on: Yesterday at 11:45:13 am »
Good 1st over, 14 from it.

59 needed off 4.
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17163 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 am »
Klaasen goes.

95/5

47 needed off 18
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17164 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 am »
Really good bowling from Pakistan, gonna need a good last 2 overs to get these runs.
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17165 on: Yesterday at 12:01:58 pm »
101/7 and that's the game.

Rain affected again.

Meh
Online amir87

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17166 on: Yesterday at 12:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:01:58 pm
101/7 and that's the game.

Rain affected again.

Meh

When's your last game? Need to make sure I warm the muscles up for a nice little rain dance.
Online voodoo ray

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17167 on: Yesterday at 12:04:26 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:17:01 am
I say this about most pakistan games but this is exactly the kind of game pakistan win.
Offline Chakan

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17168 on: Yesterday at 12:06:03 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:03:32 pm
When's your last game? Need to make sure I warm the muscles up for a nice little rain dance.

Saturday.
Offline stevieG786

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17169 on: Yesterday at 12:07:32 pm »
Nice comeback win for Pakistan
Online amir87

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17170 on: Yesterday at 12:10:22 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:04:26 pm


You could easily replace Pakistan with Liverpool this season.
Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17171 on: Yesterday at 12:23:49 pm »
Not great news for England, that result. Means we'll likely get India in the semis if we qualify. Would have fancied us much more against the Proteas.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17172 on: Yesterday at 12:47:53 pm »
Imran Khan has been shot and wounded in Pakistan

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-63496202
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17173 on: Yesterday at 01:52:55 pm »
Hope he recovers fully and comes back to get rid of these thieves ruining the country.
Online voodoo ray

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17174 on: Yesterday at 02:16:40 pm »
he's "only" been hit in the shin apparently. so he'll be fine.
Online ABZ Rover

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17175 on: Yesterday at 03:55:49 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:16:40 pm
he's "only" been hit in the shin apparently. so he'll be fine.

LBW
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17176 on: Yesterday at 03:56:51 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 03:55:49 pm
LBW

Bullet is close to the bat. Can I check ultra edge please?
Offline stevieG786

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17177 on: Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 01:52:55 pm
Hope he recovers fully and comes back to get rid of these thieves ruining the country.

💯
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17178 on: Today at 07:45:39 am »
Good effort from Ireland. Especially Josh Little who picked up a hat trick. But although starting their chase well they ultimately ran out of steam and NZ.

Australia vs Afghanistan next up.

Australia will need to beat Afghanistan by around 50 runs or chase down a total with around six overs to spare to overtake England's NRR. If Afghanistan win though tomorrow's game between Sri Lanka and England is a straight shootout to see who goes through to the semis.

Afghanistan win the toss and elected to bowl first.
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,545
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17179 on: Today at 07:51:36 am »
respect to the irisher lad for the hattrick. great stuff.

Afghanistan win the toss and elected to lose.
Logged

Online anandg_lfc

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17180 on: Today at 08:00:21 am »
Ridiculous decision to drop starc especially against afghanistan of all teams. Unless he is injured, another bad decision from the selection committee.

Green and Warner need to give the aussies a big start.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17181 on: Today at 08:01:38 am »
Starc dropped for Kane Richardson. Big call.

Cameron Green and Steve Smith in for the injured Finch and David.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17182 on: Today at 08:03:11 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:01:38 am
Starc dropped for Kane Richardson. Big call.

Cameron Green and Steve Smith in for the injured Finch and David.

Thats a lot of firepower gone out the Aussie lineup. Theyve almost got a test team now. Stoinis will need to smoke it.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17183 on: Today at 08:11:21 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:03:11 am
Thats a lot of firepower gone out the Aussie lineup. Theyve almost got a test team now. Stoinis will need to smoke it.

Davids been pretty shite though hasnt he?
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17184 on: Today at 08:12:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:11:21 am
David’s been pretty shite though hasnt he?

Started well here though.

EDIT: Thought you meant David Warner. Ignore me.

Green GONE. Thick outside edge and a good grab in the slips.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17185 on: Today at 08:16:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:11:21 am
Davids been pretty shite though hasnt he?

He could flick the switch at any time and teams still fear him in a team that is lacking some clean hitters. They dont have a lot of big hitters.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17186 on: Today at 08:27:53 am »
Brainless cricket from Afghanistan. Not a great idea to give a who has just been tanked everywhere another over in the powerplay.

Side note - this is the worse TMS line up ever. No idea who the Australians are and that irritating England womens cricketer and Norcross.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17187 on: Today at 08:29:03 am »
Warner bowled trying a switch hit. He was batting really well.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17188 on: Today at 08:35:51 am »
Smith gone for 4. Shame. He'd have slowed the run rate right down.

Afghanistan drop a simple one... that would have had Australia in all sorts of bother.
Online anandg_lfc

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17189 on: Today at 08:38:13 am »
Steve Smith has no right to be in the squad let alone playing. Dreadful selection when you have so many better batsmen than him for t20's.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17190 on: Today at 08:46:11 am »
Warner - what an arse!
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17191 on: Today at 08:54:38 am »
Marsh gone now. He was going well.

(10.4/20 ov) 86/4
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17192 on: Today at 09:04:08 am »
Bit dodgy Afganistan choosing to field first in a tournament that chasing teams have failed, when them batting first eliminated Australia without a ball bowled.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17193 on: Today at 09:33:15 am »
No chance Aus go above NZ now
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17194 on: Today at 09:37:34 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:33:15 am
No chance Aus go above NZ now

I think they needed to win by 185 for that to happen..

Australia at one point looked like they were going to breeze to 200 now they might not even bat out the 20 overs.

Unless something goes badly wrong for Afghanistan Australia will go out this evening.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17195 on: Today at 09:40:16 am »
Daniel Vettori is a coach for Australia now?! yuk
Offline CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17196 on: Today at 09:42:26 am »
Good innings Maxwell

Australia end up 168/8

I think they need to dismiss Afghanistan for 106 to better England's current NRR
Online Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17197 on: Today at 10:54:50 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:42:26 am
Good innings Maxwell

Australia end up 168/8

I think they need to dismiss Afghanistan for 106 to better England's current NRR

And theyll need to dismiss them below that in reality. We have to beat Sri Lanka to go through so by doing so well improve our run rate by a tiny bit or by more.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #17198 on: Today at 10:56:32 am »
The Aussies might lose this yet. Naib is striking it nice.
