The whole world wants another England v NZ final though I presume? Always guarantees a good game.
101/7 and that's the game.Rain affected again.Meh
I say this about most pakistan games but this is exactly the kind of game pakistan win.
When's your last game? Need to make sure I warm the muscles up for a nice little rain dance.
he's "only" been hit in the shin apparently. so he'll be fine.
LBW
Hope he recovers fully and comes back to get rid of these thieves ruining the country.
Starc dropped for Kane Richardson. Big call.Cameron Green and Steve Smith in for the injured Finch and David.
Thats a lot of firepower gone out the Aussie lineup. Theyve almost got a test team now. Stoinis will need to smoke it.
Crosby Nick never fails.
David’s been pretty shite though hasnt he?
No chance Aus go above NZ now
Good innings MaxwellAustralia end up 168/8I think they need to dismiss Afghanistan for 106 to better England's current NRR
