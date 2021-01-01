« previous next »
International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread

Gerry Attrick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 07:42:21 am
Smart from Bangladesh. When you've got no batsmen why wouldn't you put in one of the best lineups and allow them to set a total you won't be able to chase.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:21:21 am
Some start this from Bangladesh

48/0 off 5.1
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:22:22 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 10:21:21 am
Some start this from Bangladesh

48/0 off 5.1

Luton Das on fire.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:25:12 am
Bit of rain about in the local area apparently. Bangers 20 ahead of DLS right now.
Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:26:48 am
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:27:25 am
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:28:57 am
Here comes the rain!!!

Smashing it down

EDIT: Full covers coming on. Bad news for India. Great news for Bangladesh and Pakistan
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:19:22 am
"The match will restart at 9.50pm. Bangladesh's revised target will be 151 in 16 overs, we reckon. That means they'll need 85 in the remaining nine overs." - Cricinfo

EDIT: game is back underway.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:26:03 am
Das ran out 2 balls after the restart. India favourites again now.
amir87

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:27:05 am
Poor guy slipped because of the wet pitch and got run out. Doesn't seem very fair.
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:28:27 am
Has anyone noticed that channels are becoming really shit at timing their ad breaks in the cricket? Between BT Sport and Sky, I've missed quite a few balls due to them shoehorning ads in - it's very annoying.
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:34:24 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:27:05 am
Poor guy slipped because of the wet pitch and got run out. Doesn't seem very fair.

Yep - Bang fans are fuming. He also looked injured. Though that might just be injured pride. Indian commentators called it a stutter rather than a slip... funny that.
gerrardisgod

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 12:10:05 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Yesterday at 11:28:27 am
Has anyone noticed that channels are becoming really shit at timing their ad breaks in the cricket? Between BT Sport and Sky, I've missed quite a few balls due to them shoehorning ads in - it's very annoying.
At least they seem to have cut back on the Pepes Chicken adverts.
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 12:18:45 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 12:10:05 pm
At least they seem to have cut back on the Pepes Chicken adverts.

I liked the Pepe's Chicken adverts.
anandg_lfc

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm
I dont know how you come up with a target of 151 from 16 overs after bangaldesh start. Definitely got screwed royally.

Semifinals look set. It will be NZ vs India & SA vs England.
Crosby Nick

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 01:07:45 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm
I dont know how you come up with a target of 151 from 16 overs after bangaldesh start. Definitely got screwed royally.

Semifinals look set. It will be NZ vs India & SA vs England.

England still have work to do. Sri Lanka wont be a pushover. Plus Australia could batter Afghanistan and out a spanner in the works.

The whole world wants another England v NZ final though I presume? ;) Always guarantees a good game.
BobPaisley3

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 09:42:47 pm
England are fortunate in the fact that they play Saturday, a day later than NZ and Australia. Theyll know exactly what they need to do.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:07:45 pm
England still have work to do. Sri Lanka wont be a pushover. Plus Australia could batter Afghanistan and out a spanner in the works.

The whole world wants another England v NZ final though I presume? ;) Always guarantees a good game.

anandg_lfc

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 04:52:07 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:07:45 pm

The whole world wants another England v NZ final though I presume? ;) Always guarantees a good game.

Majority of the cricket fans would want India vs Australia or NZ vs Australia in the finals. Crowds are always better for those games. You dont want a finals with empty seats.
