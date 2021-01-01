Some start this from Bangladesh48/0 off 5.1
Luton Das on fire.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The Bedford Bradman.
Poor guy slipped because of the wet pitch and got run out. Doesn't seem very fair.
Has anyone noticed that channels are becoming really shit at timing their ad breaks in the cricket? Between BT Sport and Sky, I've missed quite a few balls due to them shoehorning ads in - it's very annoying.
At least they seem to have cut back on the Pepes Chicken adverts.
I dont know how you come up with a target of 151 from 16 overs after bangaldesh start. Definitely got screwed royally. Semifinals look set. It will be NZ vs India & SA vs England.
England still have work to do. Sri Lanka wont be a pushover. Plus Australia could batter Afghanistan and out a spanner in the works.The whole world wants another England v NZ final though I presume? Always guarantees a good game.
The whole world wants another England v NZ final though I presume? Always guarantees a good game.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]