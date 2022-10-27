Everything is a mess. Theyre playing group games that have 4,000 punters in absolutely cavernous stadiums. The boundaries are too far back. Its constantly pissing it down. 2 good games have rescued it a bit because aside from them there is nothing.



Not much that couldve been done about the rain considering weve been recording record breaking numbers all across the east coast for the last 12-18 months that even capital cities have been flooding regularly but I will agree on the rest that its been poorly planned. For me two key mistakes have been made that couldve gotten people a lot more interested and drawn bigger crowds and produced bigger scores.Group games not featuring any of the big games/nations shouldve been played at regional grounds that will fill up easier and obviously not have such long boundaries. But the key one for me is that they shouldve never held the World Cup before cricket season even really kicked off but shouldve instead held it in January and February much like the one day version. It wouldve given the test team and big bash a chance to get people excited and most importantly advertise the upcoming World Cup. Instead weve come straight from all the major winter footy codes finishing straight into a World Cup that basically started without the majority of the country probably even knowing it was happening.