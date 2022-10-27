« previous next »
International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread

kloppismydad

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 27, 2022, 03:43:36 pm
ZIMBABWE!!!!!!!
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 27, 2022, 03:49:52 pm
as they've never even reached this stage before you can see why they were so happy to win that game.
Bullet500

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 27, 2022, 05:35:42 pm
Great stuff by Zimbabwe!
CheshireDave

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 07:01:14 am
Another day and another washed out game. Afghanistan vs Ireland abandoned without a ball bowled in Melbourne.

England due to play Australia at the same ground in a couple of hours. That is if it stops raining.
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 08:09:25 am
"Told from those who have been out on the pitch that it's saturated. So even if the rain stopped now (and the forecast does improve a little as the evening wears on) it's not looking great, I'm afraid."

@GeorgeDobell1
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
  • blazed
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 08:21:25 am
 Should have held it in the subcontinent or SA/Zimbawe.

The rain is killing the tournament.
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 08:50:08 am
Been drizzling for hours now and just started absolutely pissing it down. Inspection in about 45 mins apparently. If it is still raining then they'll just call it off I think.

I guess a washout is better news for England than Australia who still will have a -1.555 NRR.
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,761
  • Bam!
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 08:54:02 am
What a let down of a world cup this is turning into.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,855
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 09:33:20 am
Shitshow.

Lets just cut straight to the bowl off between NZ and India in the indoor nets to see who wins.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 09:46:38 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on October 28, 2022, 08:21:25 am
Should have held it in the subcontinent or SA/Zimbawe.

The rain is killing the tournament.

Everything is a mess. Theyre playing group games that have 4,000 punters in absolutely cavernous stadiums. The boundaries are too far back. Its constantly pissing it down. 2 good games have rescued it a bit because aside from them there is nothing.
rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,137
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 09:51:37 am
Null and void? Would certainly help erase the last two results from a Pakistan fans pov.
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 10:27:01 am
Another inspection in about 25 minutes..
anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 10:40:41 am
No more matches in mcg till nov 6th.
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 11:04:17 am
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,525
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 11:06:48 am
Another good match up abandoned, getting tedious now.

Guess itll come down to whos effected by the weather the least , how boring.
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 11:09:08 am
Well, this is turning out to be an incredibly frustrating tournament. Can't blame the organisers for the weather though, it's been miles wetter than it usually is at this time of year - Melbourne's had more rain in a week than it usually gets in the whole of October. Agree on the crowds and stadiums though.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
  • blazed
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 11:11:41 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 28, 2022, 09:46:38 am
Everything is a mess. Theyre playing group games that have 4,000 punters in absolutely cavernous stadiums. The boundaries are too far back. Its constantly pissing it down. 2 good games have rescued it a bit because aside from them there is nothing.

I don't know why don't they have reserve days and venues for major tournaments like this. How hard can it be to have 3-5 days allocated for potentially washed out games?

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,291
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 12:06:13 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on October 28, 2022, 11:09:08 am
Agree on the crowds and stadiums though.


Imagine the crowds if both England and Aus go out in the group stage, predominantly because of games being washed-out?

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,506
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 05:33:20 pm
absolutely bizarre beef between zimbabwe and pakistan over a fake mr bean. all very odd but quite amusing.
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,801
  • Legacy fan
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
October 28, 2022, 08:55:43 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 28, 2022, 12:06:13 pm

Imagine the crowds if both England and Aus go out in the group stage, predominantly because of games being washed-out?
England with the tougher remaining fixtures now. The other group looking like India and SA all but through but Englands is much tougher to call.
Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 05:44:07 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 28, 2022, 09:46:38 am
Everything is a mess. Theyre playing group games that have 4,000 punters in absolutely cavernous stadiums. The boundaries are too far back. Its constantly pissing it down. 2 good games have rescued it a bit because aside from them there is nothing.

Not much that couldve been done about the rain considering weve been recording record breaking numbers all  across the east coast for the last 12-18 months that even capital cities have been flooding regularly but I will agree on the rest that its been poorly planned. For me two key mistakes have been made that couldve gotten people a lot more interested and drawn bigger crowds and produced bigger scores.

Group games not featuring any of the big games/nations shouldve been played at regional grounds that will fill up easier and obviously not have such long boundaries. But the key one for me is that they shouldve never held the World Cup before cricket season even really kicked off but shouldve instead held it in January and February much like the one day version. It wouldve given the test team and big bash a chance to get people excited and most importantly advertise the upcoming World Cup. Instead weve come straight from all the major winter footy codes finishing straight into a World Cup that basically started without the majority of the country probably even knowing it was happening.
GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 06:03:31 am
Does anyone in Australia know how to access highlights (5-10 mins per match is plenty) without Kayo, Fox Sports or other paid subscription services? Youtube is full of rubbish that promises highlights but gives you either some idiot talking to a webcam or these unwatchable low-res, rapid-edit videos where they show every ball in 15 mins - my head hurts after 30 seconds.
nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 07:10:38 am
ICC uploads highlights for every game on their website.
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 09:37:15 am
Kiwis on the ropes against Sri Lanka. Who are bowling really well.

Would throw the group wide open I guess should Sri Lanka get the 2 points.
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 09:37:40 am
NZ 30/3 after 7 overs
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:47:05 am
Amazing knock from Glenn Phillips.

104 off 60 odd

NZ get a good score - 167 for 7 off their 20

Gettable. But NZ are surely favourites now.
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:05:43 am
Dear oh dear Sri Lanka

5-3 after 2
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 12:10:00 pm
Think it's fairly safe to assume New Zealand are topping this group. Our game with them on Tuesday is massive, but guess what? Tuesday's the only day in the next seven when it's forecast to rain in Brisbane!
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 12:49:45 pm
Anything over 160 and youve got to bowl like shit to get beat. Teams cant chase.
kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 02:13:58 pm
Contrary to the opinion here, I'm loving the large grounds! It takes away some unpredictability of the T20 game, but you also don't have top edges off pace bowlers going into the stands. The last T20 WC in the Middle East was a bit of a farce with smaller boundaries that allowed any Tom, Dick or Harry to come in and have a blinder.

On these Australian pitches, it takes batsmen of some skill to put up big scores and there's enough for the bowlers to exploit, not making it a batting contest only (I guess that's why England fans are annoyed :D).
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 11:25:50 am
Great power play from South Africa

India 26-2 off 5

KL and Rohit both gone cheaply
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,525
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 11:26:02 am
Good start for SA, india are 26/2 after 5
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,525
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 11:37:37 am
42/4 for SA! Nice!!
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,801
  • Legacy fan
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 11:38:31 am
Great start. I think SA have the best bowling attack in the competition.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,506
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 11:41:49 am
did I miss kohli getting out? bugger.
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 11:49:45 am
Finish them!

Lungi is on fire

India 60-5 after 10


anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 11:52:20 am
Proteas are getting to the semis. I hope the cricketing gods do them a favour this time. Too many near misses and the worst luck.

Rabada, Nortje and Nigidi are doing a great job. Thought Jansen would be unstoppable on aussie wickets but surprisingly they have gone with parnell. If the batsmen can do a decent job, it will be difficult for any opposition to put a big number against this bowling attack.
Johnnyboy1973

  • ★★★ Never, ever, bloody anything ever! ★★★
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • Up the piss boiling, asthmatic Reds!!!
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 12:10:14 pm
That six was wild
