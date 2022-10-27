Contrary to the opinion here, I'm loving the large grounds! It takes away some unpredictability of the T20 game, but you also don't have top edges off pace bowlers going into the stands. The last T20 WC in the Middle East was a bit of a farce with smaller boundaries that allowed any Tom, Dick or Harry to come in and have a blinder.
On these Australian pitches, it takes batsmen of some skill to put up big scores and there's enough for the bowlers to exploit, not making it a batting contest only (I guess that's why England fans are annoyed
).