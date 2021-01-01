South Africa keep producing great fast bowlers and explosive batsmen but somehow find new ways to choke in tournaments. They were clear favourites in 1996 and 1999 WC's. Had the most ideal squad for t20's but keep losing momentum when it counts.



If Australian selectors throw away their biased selection and get cameron green, aussies will easily win this tournament. They have good two way players in stoinis, marsh and should ideally add green into the starting lineup. Cummins is doing a great impression of venkatesh prasad with his abysmal cutters, he was doing great in all formats not long ago but his pace & accuracy have dropped big time over the past year.



People are underestimating Ireland a lot. They have a very good bowling duo in little and adair who can cause problems to any team. I think both australia and england will come through this group. Do not underestimate the kiwis unlimited capacity to capitulate, they will lose to both england and sri lanka in the upcoming matches.