International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 09:29:42 am
Crosby Nick:
Hard to say. Wed have to win every other game but then if we beat NZ wed have a chance. But bound to be more rain affected games which makes it all very unknown.

True it is but we would not only have to beat NZ but hammer them they would have the advantage of knowing a narrow defeat for them is fine.

NZ/Aussies will hammer Ireland you can be sure of that.

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 09:32:16 am
Legs:
True it is but we would not only have to beat NZ but hammer them they would have the advantage of knowing a narrow defeat for them is fine.

NZ/Aussies will hammer Ireland you can be sure of that.



Net run rate can fluctuate in other games too though.

But yeah, beat Australia and go from there. We look a better team than them but T20 is more unpredictable. Just needs Maxwell or Stoinis to have a good day and you can be in trouble.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 10:09:13 am
 Little is really good. Not that many Left arm swing bowlers able to bowl consistently at around 140 kph around. Hope he gets picked up by an IPL side.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:32:27 am
Crosby Nick:
Still think England would have got over the line. And 5 behind on Duckworth Lewis is hardly insurmountable. England had to rebuild as early wickets are key.

Well done Ireland. Do we want NZ to keep winning and play for second place or can anyone beat anyone in this group? An early defeat really puts you at the mercy of a wash out now.

I am not sure they would - we were relying 100% on Ali not getting out, and it was only literally the last 3 balls that he hit for 4 that looked good.  They needed 53 off 33, with Ali set (but also very, very prone to brainfarts and hitting out and getting caught on the boundary), an out of form Livingstone who had just come in, and then some bowlers.  Our top order I was wary of not being good enough (Hales is not great, Malan is decent in a longer game, but can;t start quickly which puts pressure on others, Stokes is utterly AWFUL in T20 batting, Brook is inexperienced) for the whole tournament despite Ali suddenly becoming a gun.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:33:44 am
Crosby Nick:
I take it all back Chakan, rain isnt funny at all.

Just woke up to see the score. Sucks doesnt it?
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:43:53 am
Scottymuser:
I am not sure they would - we were relying 100% on Ali not getting out, and it was only literally the last 3 balls that he hit for 4 that looked good.  They needed 53 off 33, with Ali set (but also very, very prone to brainfarts and hitting out and getting caught on the boundary), an out of form Livingstone who had just come in, and then some bowlers.  Our top order I was wary of not being good enough (Hales is not great, Malan is decent in a longer game, but can;t start quickly which puts pressure on others, Stokes is utterly AWFUL in T20 batting, Brook is inexperienced) for the whole tournament despite Ali suddenly becoming a gun.

Not certain by any means but clearly werent relying 100% on Moeen either.

Around 10 an over for 5 overs. Two big overs and youre a long way there. Livingstone is short on games rather than out of form but did ok against Afghanistan. Woakes and Curran both capable of some big shots. Well never know obviously.

Has the other game been washed out? NZ go clear at the top but theyll still be annoyed they didnt get the chance to play.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Yesterday at 11:48:59 am
Crosby Nick:
Has the other game been washed out?

Yep - Shit world cup this is.

Can't they just play all the games in that stadium with a roof down the road from the MCG?!?
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 03:05:48 am
1hr before the game starts and its raining already :-\

Probably not gonna be able to watch it.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 03:37:28 am
SA wins the toss and choose to bat.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 03:47:03 am
Covers back on :(
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 03:51:14 am
And the covers are off 
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 04:09:17 am
2/1 after 1

Thats a great start SA :-\
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 05:06:09 am
De Kock looks in fantastic touch when we can actually witness some cricket. As for Bavuma, hes lucky he captains otherwise he wouldnt be in this team. Hes a terrible player.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 05:56:05 am
South Africa keep producing great fast bowlers and explosive batsmen but somehow find new ways to choke in tournaments. They were clear favourites in 1996 and 1999 WC's. Had the most ideal squad for t20's but keep losing momentum when it counts.

If Australian selectors throw away their biased selection and get cameron green, aussies will easily win this tournament. They have good two way players in stoinis, marsh and should ideally add green into the starting lineup. Cummins is doing a great impression of venkatesh prasad with his abysmal cutters, he was doing great in all formats not long ago but his pace & accuracy have dropped big time over the past year.

People are underestimating Ireland a lot. They have a very good bowling duo in little and adair who can cause problems to any team. I think both australia and england will come through this group. Do not underestimate the kiwis unlimited capacity to capitulate, they will lose to both england and sri lanka in the upcoming matches.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 07:16:19 am
Gerry Attrick:
As for Bavuma, hes lucky he captains otherwise he wouldnt be in this team. Hes a terrible player.

Yeah he's certainly not a T20 international player. When you need someone to start the innings with a bang he just isnt that guy!

Rossouw on the other hand is a fine T20 player.

South Africa going to win this one big. Bangers struggling to make 100 here.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 08:41:18 am
Not exactly a blistering start from the Indians..

38/1 off 7

Rahul the man out LBW. He should have reviewed it. Was easily missing.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 08:42:02 am
bavuma didn't even get picked for that ipl south africa. bit embarrassing for the country's t20 skipper.
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 09:08:19 am
Wade positive for Covid, if he can't play then Australia have no proper wicketkeeper in the squad to replace him.

Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
Today at 09:13:08 am
Elzar:
Wade positive for Covid, if he can't play then Australia have no proper wicketkeeper in the squad to replace him.



But that might end up playing a better batsman I suppose.
