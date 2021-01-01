Still think England would have got over the line. And 5 behind on Duckworth Lewis is hardly insurmountable. England had to rebuild as early wickets are key.



Well done Ireland. Do we want NZ to keep winning and play for second place or can anyone beat anyone in this group? An early defeat really puts you at the mercy of a wash out now.



I am not sure they would - we were relying 100% on Ali not getting out, and it was only literally the last 3 balls that he hit for 4 that looked good. They needed 53 off 33, with Ali set (but also very, very prone to brainfarts and hitting out and getting caught on the boundary), an out of form Livingstone who had just come in, and then some bowlers. Our top order I was wary of not being good enough (Hales is not great, Malan is decent in a longer game, but can;t start quickly which puts pressure on others, Stokes is utterly AWFUL in T20 batting, Brook is inexperienced) for the whole tournament despite Ali suddenly becoming a gun.