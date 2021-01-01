« previous next »
International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread

Crosby Nick

  Reply #16880 on: Today at 12:50:06 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16880 on: Today at 12:50:06 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 12:46:25 pm
Should stick this on the big screen for a laugh...



:D
BobPaisley3

  Reply #16881 on: Today at 12:50:15 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16881 on: Today at 12:50:15 pm »
67 off 7
CheshireDave

  Reply #16882 on: Today at 12:57:17 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16882 on: Today at 12:57:17 pm »
They shouldn't be playing in this.
CheshireDave

  Reply #16883 on: Today at 01:08:11 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16883 on: Today at 01:08:11 pm »
Going off. Harsh on Saffers but it's not exactly drizzle.
Chakan

  Reply #16884 on: Today at 01:09:10 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16884 on: Today at 01:09:10 pm »
I give up.

Every single time.

Chakan

  Reply #16885 on: Today at 01:15:00 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16885 on: Today at 01:15:00 pm »
Called off.

Points split.

FML.

Ah well the world cup was fun while it lasted. Done now.

Every year we get fucked.
voodoo ray

  Reply #16886 on: Today at 01:17:02 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16886 on: Today at 01:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:15:00 pm
Called off.

Points split.

FML.

Ah well the world cup was fun while it lasted. Done now.

Every year we get fucked.

got another few games to blow yet.
Chakan

  Reply #16887 on: Today at 01:17:37 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16887 on: Today at 01:17:37 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:17:02 pm
got another few games to blow yet.

Like fighting with one hand tied behind your back.
Gerry Attrick

  Reply #16888 on: Today at 01:21:50 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16888 on: Today at 01:21:50 pm »
That stinks. Australian weather is threatening to cause havoc.
Crosby Nick

  Reply #16889 on: Today at 01:23:02 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16889 on: Today at 01:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:15:00 pm
Called off.

Points split.

FML.

Ah well the world cup was fun while it lasted. Done now.

Every year we get fucked.



It is shite for you though. Especially when its a game youd be heavy favourites to win. I remember this Spring Aussie weather system. Liver in Sydney for 6 months, birthday in November, thought Id spend the day on the beach for the first time ever and it kissed it down for about a week. Should have played it in England. Scorching here today.
voodoo ray

  Reply #16890 on: Today at 01:25:45 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16890 on: Today at 01:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:21:50 pm
That stinks. Australian weather is threatening to cause havoc.

record amounts of rain or something like that. can't legislate for that kind of thing.
CheshireDave

  Reply #16891 on: Today at 01:30:25 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16891 on: Today at 01:30:25 pm »
It wouldnt have been a fair result if theyd allowed South Africa to win that match whilst only facing Zimbabwes spinners. I mean they already lost a quick to an injury. South Africa used Rabada, Parnell, Ngidi and Nortje.
Chakan

  Reply #16892 on: Today at 01:31:11 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16892 on: Today at 01:31:11 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:30:25 pm
It wouldnt have been a fair result if theyd allowed South Africa to win that match whilst only facing Zimbabwes spinners. I mean they already lost a quick to an injury. South Africa used Rabada, Parnell, Ngidi and Nortje.

Oh please like the quicks were doing any damage whatsoever? De Kock was winning the game by himself.

If anything the spinner was the pick of the bowlers.
CheshireDave

  Reply #16893 on: Today at 01:35:03 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16893 on: Today at 01:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:31:11 pm
Oh please like the quicks were doing any damage whatsoever? De Kock was winning the game by himself.

If anything the spinner was the pick of the bowlers.

Maybe Zimbabwe would have scored a lot more had you been forced to bowl Rossouw, Maharaj, Markram, Miller and Stubbs..
Chakan

  Reply #16894 on: Today at 01:36:25 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16894 on: Today at 01:36:25 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:35:03 pm
Maybe Zimbabwe would have scored a lot more had you been forced to bowl Rossouw, Maharaj, Markram, Miller and Stubbs..

Sorry they lost their whole bowling line up? I must have missed that
Crosby Nick

  Reply #16895 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16895 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:36:25 pm
Sorry they lost their whole bowling line up? I must have missed that

Eddo Brandes was absent having to attend to a sick chook.
Chakan

  Reply #16896 on: Today at 01:38:28 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16896 on: Today at 01:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:38:00 pm
Eddo Brandes was absent having to attend to a sick chook.

Definitely SA's and the rains fault too.
CheshireDave

  Reply #16897 on: Today at 01:40:19 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16897 on: Today at 01:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:36:25 pm
Sorry they lost their whole bowling line up? I must have missed that

They understandably weren't prepared to have their quicks steaming in in those conditions. They'd already lost one to injury.

Their wicket keeper said it right when the stump mic picked him up saying "we may as well bowl underarm or we won't have 11 fit for the next match!"

The fact it when it started absolutely belting it down that's when the game should have been called. Not after one of their players got injured.
Chakan

  Reply #16898 on: Today at 01:49:50 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16898 on: Today at 01:49:50 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:40:19 pm
They understandably weren't prepared to have their quicks steaming in in those conditions. They'd already lost one to injury.

Their wicket keeper said it right when the stump mic picked him up saying "we may as well bowl underarm or we won't have 11 fit for the next match!"

The fact it when it started absolutely belting it down that's when the game should have been called. Not after one of their players got injured.

Done discussing this to be honest.

The game was called off, whether it should have been started in the first place is up to the umpires.

Once our innings started we were clearly gonna win it.

Whatever, what's done is done. It's just another "fuck you" to us in the world cup.

Elzar

  Reply #16899 on: Today at 02:15:25 pm
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16899 on: Today at 02:15:25 pm »
Who plans a world cup in Australia in October?  ::)  :D
