Pakistan what have you done? Great game. At least Kohli didnt get to hit the winning runs.
28 off 8 and you contrive to lose. Unforgivable really. 13 off 3 and you bowl a no ball for height. As a spinner.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
The backfoot straight drive for six off Rauf is one of the best shots I have seen in about 3 decades of watching cricket. Kohli must be the GOAT when it comes to chases. He's just next level when going at a target.
He could/should have been stuck at the non strikers end as they lost by a run though. That would have been funnier.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Netherlands are in the ascendancy here. Need to finish the innings well to chase a low total. Hobart needs its games taking off them, they’re low scoring and crap.
That mascot next to Bavuma
so the zimmers won the toss and chose to bat first even with the rain around? weird.
Looking even weirder now
I mean everyone knows you chase if there's weather around. basic as fuck that.
First 4 balls of the South Africa chase ends it as a contest..4 4 4 6
Players going off. I doubt one over constitutes a game does it?
Have to play 5 I think.
