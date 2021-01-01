« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422] 423   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread  (Read 746784 times)

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16840 on: Yesterday at 12:57:24 pm »
That was a classic. Some of Kohlis clutch hits were phenomenal
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16841 on: Yesterday at 12:58:15 pm »
Oh Nawaz 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

Great match, mind.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,472
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16842 on: Yesterday at 12:58:41 pm »
a great knock by kohli in a run chase again, but I wouldn't let that spinner bowl the final over again in his own garden to a 4 year old let alone in a world cup.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16843 on: Yesterday at 12:58:55 pm »
28 off 8 and you contrive to lose. Unforgivable really. 13 off 3 and you bowl a no ball for height. As a spinner.
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16844 on: Yesterday at 12:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:55:39 pm
Pakistan what have you done? Great game. At least Kohli didnt get to hit the winning runs.

They let Ashwin do it. Tough choice for the Pakistanis.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16845 on: Yesterday at 01:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:58:55 pm
28 off 8 and you contrive to lose. Unforgivable really. 13 off 3 and you bowl a no ball for height. As a spinner.

Yeah its pretty shocking and a complete bottle job. Harris Rauf set it all up for Nawaz with the two 6s off his final two balls then it was the Nawaz show and boy he didnt let the Indians down  ;D

As far as weekends go this has been fucking awful.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16846 on: Yesterday at 01:03:06 pm »
Rauf will be relieved his length dolly for his last ball will now go unnoticed after that Nawaz horror show.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,764
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16847 on: Yesterday at 01:03:15 pm »
Yeah Rauf as much to blame as the spinner I think. Even keeping those last 2 balls to 6 and India probably had too much to do.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16848 on: Yesterday at 01:03:17 pm »
Waist high no ball. Is that legit? I dont watch cricket these days, have the rules changed?
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,498
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16849 on: Yesterday at 01:08:51 pm »
The backfoot straight drive for six off Rauf is one of the best shots I have seen in about 3 decades of watching cricket. Kohli must be the GOAT when it comes to chases. He's just next level when going at a target.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,994
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16850 on: Yesterday at 01:10:26 pm »
Great match, Kohli smashed it. Pakistan bottled it
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,764
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16851 on: Yesterday at 01:13:04 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 01:08:51 pm
The backfoot straight drive for six off Rauf is one of the best shots I have seen in about 3 decades of watching cricket. Kohli must be the GOAT when it comes to chases. He's just next level when going at a target.

He could/should have been stuck at the non strikers end as they lost by a run though. That would have been funnier.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,472
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16852 on: Yesterday at 01:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:13:04 pm
He could/should have been stuck at the non strikers end as they lost by a run though. That would have been funnier.

that was the ideal outcome. that last over though........ouch.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16853 on: Yesterday at 01:20:54 pm »
You know how Jurgen talks about mentality monsters? Virat Kohli epitomises that.

Take a fucking bow! Onwards now.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16854 on: Yesterday at 03:45:52 pm »
Vintage Kohli performance
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16855 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm »
Watching the highlights of Pakistan v India, not many empty seats at The MCG, must be 90k or more in.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16856 on: Today at 06:19:57 am »
Netherlands are in the ascendancy here. Need to finish the innings well to chase a low total. Hobart needs its games taking off them, theyre low scoring and crap.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,321
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16857 on: Today at 07:13:01 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:19:57 am
Netherlands are in the ascendancy here. Need to finish the innings well to chase a low total. Hobart needs its games taking off them, they’re low scoring and crap.

Botterling the chase though.

15/4 in the 4th over

They were 0-2 off the first two balls of the innings!
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,321
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16858 on: Today at 07:14:52 am »
They could break their own record here for the lowest T20 WC total..

They were bowled out for 39 by Sri Lanka in 2014

EDIT: Not today. 46/4 off 9 right now..
« Last Edit: Today at 07:35:31 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,321
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16859 on: Today at 08:58:35 am »
Netherlands made a good come back but ultimatly Bangladesh won by 9 runs

Saffers vs Zim meant to be starting in a couple of mins but it is raining.. No toss yet

EDIT: Zimbabwe win the toss and choose to bat first
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:44 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,472
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16860 on: Today at 09:11:00 am »
ICC tournament rules stipulate  there must be a minimum of 30 minutes between matches.




Sounds like a load of bollocks to me but as with everything I presume there's some reason related somehow to advertisers/broadcasters/cash.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,321
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16861 on: Today at 09:16:07 am »
That mascot next to Bavuma :lmao
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,472
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16862 on: Today at 09:20:40 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:16:07 am
That mascot next to Bavuma :lmao

for comedic reasons I'm always in favour of the tallest mascot being assigned to the shortest player.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16863 on: Today at 09:45:05 am »
South Africa need this game on. This is one of the games theyd have circled as a win.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,472
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16864 on: Today at 10:22:49 am »
so the zimmers won the toss and chose to bat first even with the rain around?

weird.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,321
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16865 on: Today at 11:25:57 am »
9 over match to start in 10 minutes..

That is if the rain stays away
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
  • Legacy fan
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16866 on: Today at 11:48:57 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:22:49 am
so the zimmers won the toss and chose to bat first even with the rain around?

weird.
Looking even weirder now
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,422
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16867 on: Today at 11:56:10 am »
Are Zim even going to last the 9 overs?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,472
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16868 on: Today at 11:56:36 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:48:57 am
Looking even weirder now

I mean everyone knows you chase if there's weather around. basic as fuck that.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
  • Legacy fan
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16869 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:56:36 am
I mean everyone knows you chase if there's weather around. basic as fuck that.
Yeah.

Decent over that last one. If they could get 80 that might make it slightly interesting.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,422
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16870 on: Today at 12:22:31 pm »
23 off the last 8 balls. FFS
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,422
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16871 on: Today at 12:28:24 pm »
79/5 after 9

Not a bad total for Zim considering the start.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16872 on: Today at 12:36:41 pm »
Surely nowhere near enough. In such a short game you need to set the other team over 12 an over as they can go hell for leather with 10 wickets to play with.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,321
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16873 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
First 4 balls of the South Africa chase ends it as a contest..

4 4 4 6
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
  • Legacy fan
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16874 on: Today at 12:38:55 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 12:38:08 pm
First 4 balls of the South Africa chase ends it as a contest..

4 4 4 6
Indeed, probably not quite the start Zimbabwe were looking for.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
  • Legacy fan
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16875 on: Today at 12:42:26 pm »
Players going off. I doubt one over constitutes a game does it?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,422
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16876 on: Today at 12:43:08 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:42:26 pm
Players going off. I doubt one over constitutes a game does it?

Have to play 5 I think.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,472
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16877 on: Today at 12:43:19 pm »
according to those graphics de kock has faced 8 despite the zimmers only bowling 7. nice.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,690
  • Legacy fan
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16878 on: Today at 12:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:43:08 pm
Have to play 5 I think.
Not a game SA can afford to drop points in.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,321
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16879 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm »
Should stick this on the big screen for a laugh...

Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422] 423   Go Up
« previous next »
 