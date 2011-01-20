« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 411 412 413 414 415 [416]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread  (Read 700816 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,993
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16600 on: January 6, 2022, 03:55:07 pm »
Great win!! First time we've beaten India in a test match at Wanderers.

Fantastic.

Fittingly Elgar gets the winning runs.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16601 on: January 6, 2022, 04:04:02 pm »
If only the Ashes was this exciting.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,846
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16602 on: January 6, 2022, 04:05:33 pm »
what's it like? winning a test match?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16603 on: January 6, 2022, 04:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January  6, 2022, 03:55:07 pm
Fittingly Elgar gets the winning runs.

Would have loved to see him opening with Hayden or Strauss.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,131
  • Truthiness
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16604 on: January 6, 2022, 04:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  6, 2022, 04:36:34 pm
Would have loved to see him opening with Hayden or Strauss.
I've always thought that Elgar was something of an enigma, but he has a lot of variations to his game.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,085
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16605 on: January 8, 2022, 11:21:08 pm »
Cant get my head round this.  England need 353 off 98 overs at 3.6 per over and it is considered impossible.  If it was an ODI and England needed 250 off 50 overs at 5.0 per over it would put England strong favourites.  The likes of Malan and Buttler would be hitting boundaries for fun, yet in the test scenario they feel the need to poke their bat forward rather than playing a shot with the inevitable outcome of dismissal.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16606 on: January 8, 2022, 11:27:03 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on January  8, 2022, 11:21:08 pm
Cant get my head round this.  England need 353 off 98 overs at 3.6 per over and it is considered impossible.  If it was an ODI and England needed 250 off 50 overs at 5.0 per over it would put England strong favourites.  The likes of Malan and Buttler would be hitting boundaries for fun, yet in the test scenario they feel the need to poke their bat forward rather than playing a shot with the inevitable outcome of dismissal.

Fifth day track. Slip fielders, gulkley and short leg in position. Bowlers allowed to bowl short and vary length.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16607 on: January 8, 2022, 11:29:13 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on January  8, 2022, 11:21:08 pm
Cant get my head round this.  England need 353 off 98 overs at 3.6 per over and it is considered impossible.  If it was an ODI and England needed 250 off 50 overs at 5.0 per over it would put England strong favourites.  The likes of Malan and Buttler would be hitting boundaries for fun, yet in the test scenario they feel the need to poke their bat forward rather than playing a shot with the inevitable outcome of dismissal.

Wrong thread!

It always sounds doable on paper. But the ball is doing more than a white ball, the pitch is five days old and even if England got ahead of the rate, Australia could put loads of men back on the boundary without restriction or bowl wider (and down leg) without fear of wides being given.

Its pretty rare to chase a big score down at over 3.5 an over in Tests, doubt its happened that often. Maybe that Butcher inspired innings in 2001 but cant think of many more.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16608 on: January 9, 2022, 12:46:21 pm »
Gully cricket in Mumbai.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0G_LFdj8xtU

Bowler is Brett Lee, batsman is Brian Lara.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline nicholasanthony

  • RAWK Australian cricket correspondent & 2014 AFL tipping champion of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16609 on: January 10, 2022, 09:12:51 am »
Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2022, 12:46:21 pm
Gully cricket in Mumbai.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0G_LFdj8xtU

Bowler is Brett Lee, batsman is Brian Lara.
No mercy even for his son.

https://youtu.be/wU0dDFOS0Pk
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16610 on: January 10, 2022, 09:27:31 am »
Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2022, 12:46:21 pm
Gully cricket in Mumbai.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0G_LFdj8xtU

Bowler is Brett Lee, batsman is Brian Lara.

That reminds me of headingley 2018.    It rained all morning and I was playing cricket with a load of young Pakistanis.     Ben Stokes wandered over and took the ball and bowled.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,846
  • feck off
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16611 on: January 10, 2022, 10:25:34 am »
Bangers back down to earth with a bump in NZ. They won the toss, put NZ in and NZ made 521-6 declared.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,809
  • YNWA
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16612 on: January 10, 2022, 10:58:11 am »
Quote from: andy07 on January  8, 2022, 11:21:08 pm
Cant get my head round this.  England need 353 off 98 overs at 3.6 per over and it is considered impossible.  If it was an ODI and England needed 250 off 50 overs at 5.0 per over it would put England strong favourites.  The likes of Malan and Buttler would be hitting boundaries for fun, yet in the test scenario they feel the need to poke their bat forward rather than playing a shot with the inevitable outcome of dismissal.

Maybe you already know, but there are a lot of differences between Test and Limited Overs cricket.

First, the red ball moves a lot more than the white ball, and is probably a tad faster as well. It's harder to pick the red ball than to pick the white ball. Second, the conditions - fifth day track is going to trouble batsman more than one isolated game in a venue for an ODI or T20. Sometimes, boundaries are also pulled in for ODIs and T20s, which makes scoring runs easier. On Top of all this, you have the differences in field placements, differences in bowling rules - amount of short balls, there is a lot of leeway for the bowler, before a ball is called wide in Test cricket. Anything outside leg stump, and it's a wide in limited overs cricket.

Adding these factors, it is quite understandable why scoring runs faster is easy in one format when compared to the other. Also, it's not exclusive to England, it's the case for all teams.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16613 on: January 10, 2022, 12:45:51 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 10, 2022, 10:25:34 am
Bangers back down to earth with a bump in NZ. They won the toss, put NZ in and NZ made 521-6 declared.

And they made a grand total of 126 all out. (100 of those runs came from two middle-order batters)

I'm guessing their players were still on the piss after winning the First Test.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,993
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16614 on: January 12, 2022, 04:35:16 pm »
Nicely poised test match! Could go either way.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,993
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16615 on: Yesterday at 01:23:11 pm »
India all out for 198, 211 to chase for SA. First time in test match history all 20 outs have come via catches.

Set up really nicely for the SA batsmen to try chase this down. Gonna be a test but hopefully we can do it!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16616 on: Yesterday at 01:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:23:11 pm
India all out for 198, 211 to chase for SA. First time in test match history all 20 outs have come via catches.

Set up really nicely for the SA batsmen to try chase this down. Gonna be a test but hopefully we can do it!

Another exciting Test by the look of it. 3 similar scores so far which suggests chasing it down batting last could be tricky.

One of those where needing another 100 can look miles away, or needing another 5 wickets can seem miles away too. Good luck.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16617 on: Yesterday at 02:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:33:38 pm
Another exciting Test by the look of it. 3 similar scores so far which suggests chasing it down batting last could be tricky.

One of those where needing another 100 can look miles away, or needing another 5 wickets can seem miles away too. Good luck.

A cracker. And fair pay to Pant the loon who got half his team's runs.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,993
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16618 on: Yesterday at 03:22:11 pm »
Wow what a huge review that is!!!

Elgar given out LBW, but review shows it's going over. Looked pretty plum to me, shock all around!

Logged

Offline Jonny-LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • Yorkshire Red
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16619 on: Yesterday at 03:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:22:11 pm
Wow what a huge review that is!!!

Elgar given out LBW, but review shows it's going over. Looked pretty plum to me, shock all around!



Been a superb series this, really enjoyed it - Hope SA can do it.  Made up with the 20 catches stat!
Logged
@JonnYNWA

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16620 on: Yesterday at 03:34:27 pm »
Edward Elgar and Oscar Peterson look well in tune.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,909
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16621 on: Yesterday at 03:51:14 pm »
Good test match this, enjoying it. Glad I finished work early!
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,993
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16622 on: Yesterday at 04:00:10 pm »
Damnit! Elgar goes, he really didn't need to play that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:18:15 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16623 on: Yesterday at 04:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:00:10 pm
Damnit! Elgar goes, he didn't really need to play that.

Elgar being a bit of a nimrod.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,131
  • Truthiness
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16624 on: Today at 11:19:03 am »
Looking good for the Saffers here.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16625 on: Today at 11:29:16 am »
What's notable about their batting is how they all chip in. Not one of them in the last two run chases at Joburg and Cape Town has given his wicket away cheaply. The absolute opposite of English batting.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16626 on: Today at 11:40:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:29:16 am
What's notable about their batting is how they all chip in. Not one of them in the last two run chases at Joburg and Cape Town has given his wicket away cheaply. The absolute opposite of English batting.

Thats just how I play.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16627 on: Today at 12:00:50 pm »
Rabada has had a great series. 20 wickets in the three tests. At least 3 wickets in every innings India played. Economical too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,993
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16628 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm »
Woke up to a nice win! Well done boys!
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16629 on: Today at 12:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:00:50 pm
Rabada has had a great series. 20 wickets in the three tests. At least 3 wickets in every innings India played. Economical too.

World class is Rabada...also been impressed Jansen too left armer who bowls quick.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16630 on: Today at 01:06:08 pm »
Rabada is some boy. Finest seamer of his generation and will surpass Steyn as the Saffers finest.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16631 on: Today at 01:34:18 pm »
The other debuting quick Jansen was excellent throughout the last couple of Tests. Petersen looks a smashing talent too. Very bright spots for South African cricket.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,734
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16632 on: Today at 03:53:33 pm »
Kohli in being a bit of a dick shocker.  After the Elgar lbw was overturned by DRS Kohli went up to the stump mic and said focus on your own team when they shine the ball, not just the opposition. Trying to catch people out all the time.

A couple of other Indians moaning about how its a whole country v 11 guys as well. Poor lambs, its not like theyve had a few marginal calls go their way in India recently is it?

https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/sa-vs-ind-3rd-test-whole-country-against-11-guys-rahul-kohli-angry-with-broadcaster-after-drs-saves-elgar-1296835
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,993
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16633 on: Today at 03:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:53:33 pm
Kohli in being a bit of a dick shocker.  After the Elgar lbw was overturned by DRS Kohli went up to the stump mic and said focus on your own team when they shine the ball, not just the opposition. Trying to catch people out all the time.

A couple of other Indians moaning about how its a whole country v 11 guys as well. Poor lambs, its not like theyve had a few marginal calls go their way in India recently is it?

https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/sa-vs-ind-3rd-test-whole-country-against-11-guys-rahul-kohli-angry-with-broadcaster-after-drs-saves-elgar-1296835

They're playing in SA, what the fuck did they expect?
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,842
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16634 on: Today at 04:09:35 pm »
Looking forward to the South African tour of New Zealand coming up. News of South African cricket's demise looking unfounded, that is a good series win.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16635 on: Today at 04:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:56:50 pm
They're playing in SA, what the fuck did they expect?

An ill-timed bout of food poisoning?
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16636 on: Today at 04:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:56:50 pm
They're playing in SA, what the fuck did they expect?
Virat being a cry baby as usual.

I have forgotten when was the last time he performed in test.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16637 on: Today at 05:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:09:35 pm
Looking forward to the South African tour of New Zealand coming up. News of South African cricket's demise looking unfounded, that is a good series win.

That's the series I'd most like to see at the moment.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • The first five yards........
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16638 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:59:59 pm
I have forgotten when was the last time he performed in test.

He never stops performing does he?

Oh, you mean with the bat.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
Re: International Cricket 2021 - 2022 - General Thread
« Reply #16639 on: Today at 05:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:04:01 pm
He never stops performing does he?

Oh, you mean with the bat.
haha  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 411 412 413 414 415 [416]   Go Up
« previous next »
 