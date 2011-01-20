Cant get my head round this. England need 353 off 98 overs at 3.6 per over and it is considered impossible. If it was an ODI and England needed 250 off 50 overs at 5.0 per over it would put England strong favourites. The likes of Malan and Buttler would be hitting boundaries for fun, yet in the test scenario they feel the need to poke their bat forward rather than playing a shot with the inevitable outcome of dismissal.



Maybe you already know, but there are a lot of differences between Test and Limited Overs cricket.First, the red ball moves a lot more than the white ball, and is probably a tad faster as well. It's harder to pick the red ball than to pick the white ball. Second, the conditions - fifth day track is going to trouble batsman more than one isolated game in a venue for an ODI or T20. Sometimes, boundaries are also pulled in for ODIs and T20s, which makes scoring runs easier. On Top of all this, you have the differences in field placements, differences in bowling rules - amount of short balls, there is a lot of leeway for the bowler, before a ball is called wide in Test cricket. Anything outside leg stump, and it's a wide in limited overs cricket.Adding these factors, it is quite understandable why scoring runs faster is easy in one format when compared to the other. Also, it's not exclusive to England, it's the case for all teams.