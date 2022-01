Canít get my head round this. England need 353 off 98 overs at 3.6 per over and it is considered impossible. If it was an ODI and England needed 250 off 50 overs at 5.0 per over it would put England strong favourites. The likes of Malan and Buttler would be hitting boundaries for fun, yet in the test scenario they feel the need to poke their bat forward rather than playing a shot with the inevitable outcome of dismissal.