Did you post this before or after the 67 all out?! Just seen the result, not unexpected but a couple of big collapses in there. Can happen in India as we well know. Where was Williamson?



Posted before. Pretty shameful performance in the first innings. Worst total by ANY side in India. Looks like a few didn't have enough bite with the big dog out. Also, terrible planning if we went on tour with no understudy to Taylor (surely on his last tour). Meant when Williamson went down we had Mitchell coming in at three and he is no test no. 3.